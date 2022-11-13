Unlike his other businesses where he has smart people do the real work while he takes credit - with Twitter he got rid of all the brainpower. Now it’s just him exposed for the loud, ego driven narcissist he is.
This is just another case of the left trying to control a wealthy man with power...The man says what he wants does what he wants and the democrats don't like because they get nothing out of it...
meanwhile all these other tech gainta laying of thoudands and only elon makes the news i wonder if it has anything to do with him not leaning towards the DNC anymore lolnpw you have all these brain dead media followers who vote and think and feel however the screen tells them spewing there newly found anti elon stances
Related
Elon Musk clarifies that Donald Trump and other banned accounts won't be allowed back on Twitter before the midterm elections, if at all
Twitter manager vomited into trash can after being told by Elon Musk to fire people: Report
Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi
We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social
Jack Dorsey, who resigned as Twitter CEO last year and left its board this year, apologizes and ‘takes responsibility’ for Elon Musk’s mass layoffs
Binance CEO says he anticipates 90% of Elon Musk's newly proposed Twitter features will fail: 'The majority of them will not stick'
Mark Zuckerberg has shed $90 billion in 2022 while Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have both lost $58 billion as gloomy earnings reports leave tech stocks reeling
One of Twitter's top execs quit the day after tweeting that she had a 'great discussion' with Elon Musk about the company's future
Elon Musk now publicly feuding with a sitting U.S. Senator on Twitter
Elon Musk's lawyers say his $50 billion Tesla pay package is justified because he's 'not the typical CEO' as a November trial approaches
Mark Cuban Predicts Elon Musk Will 'Make a Killing' Owning Twitter
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Musician says he set up a fake Tesla account on Twitter to show how 'thin-skinned' Elon Musk was
'TrumpIsDead' is trending on Twitter after a verified user apparently decided to test moderation of the platform under Elon Musk's reign
Twitter layoffs were so chaotic one employee was kicked off the company systems in the middle of a meeting, report says: 'A master class in how not to do it'
Ex-Twitter engineer says he quit years ago after refusing to help sell identifiable user data, worries Elon Musk will 'do far worse things with data'
Mark Cuban Slams Elon Musk: Letting Anyone Get Verified ‘Killed the Most Valuable Part of Twitter’
World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it
Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'
Ex-White House aide Alyssa Farah Griffin says Donald Trump's possible return to Twitter after Musk purchase will hurt him: 'It's going to remind voters of how unhinged he was'
Mother Jones
Mother Jones is a reader-supported investigative news organization recently honored as Magazine of the Year by our peers in the industry. Our nonprofit newsroom goes deep on the biggest stories of the moment, from politics and criminal and racial justice to education, climate change, and food/agriculture.http://www.motherjones.com/
Comments / 59