‘Wakanda Forever’ Costume Designer Ruth Carter on Film’s New Water Sets: ‘I Had to Weigh Costumes Down so They Wouldn’t Float’

Candace Cameron Bure won’t say the quiet part out loud, so Hilarie Burton is doing it for her. Following her departure from Hallmark for the Great American Family, Bure told the Wall Street Journal that the decision was driven by the network wanting “to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” In response, Burton spotlighted the thinly-veiled bigotry at play, writing on Twitter: “Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.”

1 DAY AGO