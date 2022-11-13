Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Tom Brady: I tried to tell Leonard Fournette not to throw to me, but it was too late
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass. The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap to running back Leonard Fournette, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was on him the second time and he wound up picking off Fournette’s pass as Brady fell to the ground trying to break back toward the ball.
NBC Sports
49ers teammates razz Jimmy G after Warriors dance team says hello
Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center. Sitting courtside during the Warriors' clash against the San Antonio Spurs, members of the Golden State dance team singled out Garoppolo while strolling by and made sure to say hello. 49ers teammates George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk,...
NBC Sports
Former Eagles star reportedly out for the season with knee injury
Former Eagles star Zach Ertz is reportedly out for the season. Now with the Arizona Cardinals, the 32-year-old tight end was carted off the field in the first quarter on Sunday against the Rams. And now he’s reportedly done for the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
NBC Sports
Eagles overreactions: Gannon isn't alone in defensive blame
The Eagles finally lost a game on Monday night, a weird and wonky outing that felt off-kilter from the first drive and never really found a rhythm. It was an ugly showing for a number of reasons, and after eight games that were almost entirely fun Birds fans will have some legitimate question marks and concerns heading into Week 11.
NBC Sports
Justin Jefferson on catch of a lifetime: Kirk Cousins said “I might just throw this up to you”
Every great catch begins with a throw. Sometimes the throw is great. Sometimes it’s just a desperation heave-ho. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made the catch of a lifetime on Sunday in Buffalo. A blend of David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII and OBJ on SNF with a dash of Jermaine Kearse in Super Bowl XLIV. After the game, Jefferson explained to Peter King of Football Morning in America that the play began with a wing and a prayer from quarterback Kirk Cousins.
NBC Sports
Eagles lose valuable slot corner for at least four weeks
The Eagles will be without valuable slot cornerback Avonte Maddox for at least four games. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve Monday afternoon with the ankle injury he suffered last Thursday night in the win over the Texans in Houston. Maddox, a 5th-year pro, will miss at least games against...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: “Not correct” we haven’t gotten money’s worth from Dak Prescott
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pair of interceptions in the first half of Sunday’s game in Green Bay and the Packers turned both of them into touchdowns that helped them on the road to a 31-28 win. That road went through overtime and Prescott didn’t have much more...
NBC Sports
Patrick Peterson on Kirk Cousins’s plane attire: “We got a surprise for y’all to see.”
The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home. It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains. So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a...
NBC Sports
Eagles put Dallas Goedert, Marlon Tuipulotu on IR
Word on Tuesday was that Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury and Wednesday brought confirmation that he will be out at least four games. The Eagles announced that Goedert has been placed on injured reserve. Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu is also going on...
NBC Sports
Eagles to sign Linval Joseph
The Eagles are beefing up the middle of their defense. According to multiple reports, Philadelphia is signing defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. Joseph has not been with a team this season after his two-year deal with the Chargers expired following 2021. Joseph recorded 57 tackles with three tackles for loss, two QB hits, and a sack He was on the field for 58 percent of the defensive snaps in the 14 games he played.
NBC Sports
Packers planning a change at punt returner after Amari Rodgers loses another fumble
Packers return man Amari Rodgers has a fumbling problem, and the Packers’ coaching staff seems ready to make a change. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed today that the Packers are re-evaluating whether Rodgers should continue as their punt returner. LaFleur did not say who will return punts Thursday night against the Titans.
NBC Sports
Who Deebo believes are NFL's three toughest wide receivers
Deebo Samuel is considered one of, if not the toughest, wide receivers in the NFL. The former All-Pro has developed a reputation as one of the best yards-after-catch players and one of the most difficult pass-catchers to bring down in open space. Samuel joined CBS Sports' "Maggie & Perloff" on...
NBC Sports
Shanahan admits Greenlaw's ejection in win ‘blew my mind’
Like 49ers fans and other football fanatics across the world watching the “Sunday Night Football" matchup between the 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, Kyle Shanahan was shocked that Dre Greenlaw was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet collision with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. And shocked might be a bit of an...
NBC Sports
Jimmy G shares halftime message to 49ers in win over Chargers
The 49ers picked up a critical win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, but they didn’t make it easy on themselves. Justin Herbert immediately put the Chargers on the board with a touchdown pass to DeAndre Carter on the opening drive of the game. LA built up a 13-3 lead before the 49ers finally found the end zone, and were up 16-10 heading into halftime.
NBC Sports
Eagles reportedly signing veteran defensive tackle
The Eagles are planning to sign veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Joseph, 34, was a 2nd-round pick of the Giants back in 2010 and has spent time with the Giants, Vikings and most recently the Chargers in 2020 and 2021. His best years...
NBC Sports
Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn tricep
Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the rest of the season. Ogbah suffered a torn tricep in today’s win over the Browns and will need season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old Ogbah is a valuable member of the Dolphins’ defensive line rotation and usually...
NBC Sports
Shanahan: Shocked if ‘first-time offender’ Greenlaw suspended
Not even 24 hours after stating he was perplexed by the Dre Greenlaw ejection in the 49ers’ 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, Kyle Shanahan remains puzzled about the decision. “It's similar to how I felt yesterday,” Shanahan told reporters on Monday after watching the...
NBC Sports
Shocking stats show how 49ers' D stifled Chargers in second half
SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' defense dominated the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their 22-16 win at Levi’s Stadium, and the stats paint a startling picture. Breaking up the statistics into each half shows how much the 49ers adjusted after halftime. Following the game, coach Kyle Shanahan shared that the defense didn’t make any schematic changes but just played cleaner football.
NBC Sports
Packers waive Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill
The Packers made it clear that they were going to make a change at punt returner after Amari Rodgers fumbled another in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys. But Green Bay also decided to let him go entirely. The Packers announced they’ve waived Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill on...
NBC Sports
Corey Davis remains out of practice for Jets
When the Jets ruled wide receiver Corey Davis out with a knee injury in Week Nine, their hope was that Davis would use the bye week to heal up enough to play against the Patriots in Week 11. The first update on his condition for this week isn’t terribly positive,...
