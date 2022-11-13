ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State


NBC Sports

Tom Brady: I tried to tell Leonard Fournette not to throw to me, but it was too late

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has done a lot of things over the course of his football career, but he’s never caught a touchdown pass. The Bucs tried to change that against the Seahawks in Munich on Sunday, but things did not work out as planned. Brady had been left uncovered on a previous Wildcat snap to running back Leonard Fournette, but rookie cornerback Tariq Woolen was on him the second time and he wound up picking off Fournette’s pass as Brady fell to the ground trying to break back toward the ball.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

49ers teammates razz Jimmy G after Warriors dance team says hello

Jimmy Garoppolo met some new fans Monday night at Chase Center. Sitting courtside during the Warriors' clash against the San Antonio Spurs, members of the Golden State dance team singled out Garoppolo while strolling by and made sure to say hello. 49ers teammates George Kittle, Christian McCaffrey and Kyle Juszczyk,...
NBC Sports

Eagles overreactions: Gannon isn't alone in defensive blame

The Eagles finally lost a game on Monday night, a weird and wonky outing that felt off-kilter from the first drive and never really found a rhythm. It was an ugly showing for a number of reasons, and after eight games that were almost entirely fun Birds fans will have some legitimate question marks and concerns heading into Week 11.
WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Sports

Justin Jefferson on catch of a lifetime: Kirk Cousins said “I might just throw this up to you”

Every great catch begins with a throw. Sometimes the throw is great. Sometimes it’s just a desperation heave-ho. Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson made the catch of a lifetime on Sunday in Buffalo. A blend of David Tyree in Super Bowl XLII and OBJ on SNF with a dash of Jermaine Kearse in Super Bowl XLIV. After the game, Jefferson explained to Peter King of Football Morning in America that the play began with a wing and a prayer from quarterback Kirk Cousins.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Eagles lose valuable slot corner for at least four weeks

The Eagles will be without valuable slot cornerback Avonte Maddox for at least four games. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve Monday afternoon with the ankle injury he suffered last Thursday night in the win over the Texans in Houston. Maddox, a 5th-year pro, will miss at least games against...
WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles put Dallas Goedert, Marlon Tuipulotu on IR

Word on Tuesday was that Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury and Wednesday brought confirmation that he will be out at least four games. The Eagles announced that Goedert has been placed on injured reserve. Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu is also going on...
DALLAS, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles to sign Linval Joseph

The Eagles are beefing up the middle of their defense. According to multiple reports, Philadelphia is signing defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. Joseph has not been with a team this season after his two-year deal with the Chargers expired following 2021. Joseph recorded 57 tackles with three tackles for loss, two QB hits, and a sack He was on the field for 58 percent of the defensive snaps in the 14 games he played.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Who Deebo believes are NFL's three toughest wide receivers

Deebo Samuel is considered one of, if not the toughest, wide receivers in the NFL. The former All-Pro has developed a reputation as one of the best yards-after-catch players and one of the most difficult pass-catchers to bring down in open space. Samuel joined CBS Sports' "Maggie & Perloff" on...
NBC Sports

Shanahan admits Greenlaw's ejection in win ‘blew my mind’

Like 49ers fans and other football fanatics across the world watching the “Sunday Night Football" matchup between the 49ers and Los Angeles Chargers, Kyle Shanahan was shocked that Dre Greenlaw was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet collision with Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. And shocked might be a bit of an...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Jimmy G shares halftime message to 49ers in win over Chargers

The 49ers picked up a critical win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, but they didn’t make it easy on themselves. Justin Herbert immediately put the Chargers on the board with a touchdown pass to DeAndre Carter on the opening drive of the game. LA built up a 13-3 lead before the 49ers finally found the end zone, and were up 16-10 heading into halftime.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Eagles reportedly signing veteran defensive tackle

The Eagles are planning to sign veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. Joseph, 34, was a 2nd-round pick of the Giants back in 2010 and has spent time with the Giants, Vikings and most recently the Chargers in 2020 and 2021. His best years...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Dolphins lose Emmanuel Ogbah for season with torn tricep

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah will miss the rest of the season. Ogbah suffered a torn tricep in today’s win over the Browns and will need season-ending surgery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 29-year-old Ogbah is a valuable member of the Dolphins’ defensive line rotation and usually...
NBC Sports

Shanahan: Shocked if ‘first-time offender’ Greenlaw suspended

Not even 24 hours after stating he was perplexed by the Dre Greenlaw ejection in the 49ers’ 22-16 win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, Kyle Shanahan remains puzzled about the decision. “It's similar to how I felt yesterday,” Shanahan told reporters on Monday after watching the...
NBC Sports

Shocking stats show how 49ers' D stifled Chargers in second half

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' defense dominated the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their 22-16 win at Levi’s Stadium, and the stats paint a startling picture. Breaking up the statistics into each half shows how much the 49ers adjusted after halftime. Following the game, coach Kyle Shanahan shared that the defense didn’t make any schematic changes but just played cleaner football.
NBC Sports

Packers waive Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill

The Packers made it clear that they were going to make a change at punt returner after Amari Rodgers fumbled another in Sunday’s win over the Cowboys. But Green Bay also decided to let him go entirely. The Packers announced they’ve waived Rodgers and running back Kylin Hill on...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Corey Davis remains out of practice for Jets

When the Jets ruled wide receiver Corey Davis out with a knee injury in Week Nine, their hope was that Davis would use the bye week to heal up enough to play against the Patriots in Week 11. The first update on his condition for this week isn’t terribly positive,...

