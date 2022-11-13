Read full article on original website
The Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Finally Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Eric Gordon
This trade scenario would send three key veterans to the Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Magic prediction, odds and pick – 11/16/2022
The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to take on the Orlando Magic in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Amway Center in Orlando. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Timberwolves-Magic prediction and pick, laid out below. Minnesota has gone 6-8 this season, snapping a three-game […] The post NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Magic prediction, odds and pick – 11/16/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant goes full Stephen Curry with mind-blowing half-court buzzer beater
Is there anything Ja Morant can’t do? On Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar busted out his best Stephen Curry impersonation with an epic half-court heave to beat the first-quarter buzzer. Morant had a scorching start to the game, scoring 16 points in the...
Paul Pierce Didn't Want To Directly Tell Michael Jordan What He Thought When He First Met Him
Paul Pierce had some interesting thoughts meeting Michael Jordan for the first time.
College Basketball World Reacts To Carmelo Anthony's Son Offer
A little less than 20 years ago, Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to a national championship. Sunday afternoon, Carmelo's son, Kiyan, announced some big scholarship news. "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE," Kiyan announced. Kiyan, the son of the longtime NBA star, is a four-star recruit in...
WATCH: Grizzlies star Ja Morant makes Jose Alvarado instantly regret hitting him with the too-small celly
Zion Williamson was a notable absence on Tuesday night as the New Orleans Pelicans took on the Memphis Grizzlies. It was supposed to be a battle between two of the brightest young stars in the NBA, with the prospect of Zion going toe-to-toe against Ja Morant. Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be.
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
NBA Odds: Rockets vs. Mavericks prediction, odds and pick – 11/16/2022
The Houston Rockets (2-12) visit the Dallas Mavericks (8-5) on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Mavericks prediction and pick. Houston has lost three straight games and sits in last place in the Western Conference. The Rockets are...
Yardbarker
Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."
The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos
Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
Nets' Kevin Durant calls LeBron James a 'top-two, top-three player' ever
Brooklyn Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant praised LeBron James as a top three player of all time after suffering a close loss to a LeBron-less Los Angeles Lakers team on Sunday. In a postgame interview, Durant was asked to reflect on the fact that the two forwards haven’t faced since Christmas of 2018.
Former NBA Champion Says Donovan Mitchell And Darius Garland Are The Best Backcourt In The NBA: "No Offense To Ja And Bane Or Trae And Dejounte"
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland have been hailed as the best backcourt in the NBA by Channing Frye.
NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/16/2022
The Chicago Bulls (6-8) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (8-6) on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Pelicans prediction and pick. Chicago has lost four of its last five games heading into Wednesday’s matchup and sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. […] The post NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/16/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘LeBron James is still playing’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo gets brutally honest about being the face of the NBA
There are few bigger superstars in the NBA today than Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is well aware of this fact, and he has embraced his status as one of the most popular athletes in the world today. Be that as it may, Giannis still doesn’t believe that he...
NBA Scout: LeBron James to Suns Makes Sense
One NBA scout stirs rumors that LeBron James could be a fit with the Phoenix Suns.
Byron Scott admits he started watching the NBA again because of Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Lakers legend got interested in watching basketball after seeing Giannis Antetokounmpo rise in the NBA.
Damian Lillard drops truth bomb on Blazers hot start to the season
The Portland Trail Blazers have gotten off to a strong 9-4 start this season, managed to have become one of the top teams in the Western Conference this season and Damian Lillard is thrilled about it. According to NBA.com’s Blazers reporter Casey Holdahl, Lillard is most impressed by the camaraderie...
Oscar Tshiebwe unleashes monster feat not seen in 25 years in college basketball
Although the Kentucky Wildcats lost to the Michigan State Spartans Tuesday night in double-overtime (86-77), Kentucky basketball must still be happy to see that big man Oscar Tshiebwe is back playing again for the team after missing the first two games of the season. Tshiebwe did not look rusty at all against the Spartans, as he even put together a monster performance not seen in college basketball in 25 years, according to OptaSTATS:
The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys
The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely seen the last of Giannis Antetokounmpo […] The post The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers
Luka Doncic once again played the hero for the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night, as he led the Mavs to a 103-101 win at home over the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic buried a dagger three with less than a minute remaining which proved to be the final nail in the coffin of the Clippers. But there’s […] The post Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
