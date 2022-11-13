ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Magic prediction, odds and pick – 11/16/2022

The Minnesota Timberwolves will travel to take on the Orlando Magic in a Wednesday night NBA matchup at the Amway Center in Orlando. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Timberwolves-Magic prediction and pick, laid out below. Minnesota has gone 6-8 this season, snapping a three-game […] The post NBA Odds: Timberwolves vs. Magic prediction, odds and pick – 11/16/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Carmelo Anthony's Son Offer

A little less than 20 years ago, Carmelo Anthony led Syracuse to a national championship. Sunday afternoon, Carmelo's son, Kiyan, announced some big scholarship news. "Beyond blessed to receive an offer from Syracuse University! #GOORANGE," Kiyan announced. Kiyan, the son of the longtime NBA star, is a four-star recruit in...
SYRACUSE, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player

Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Allen Iverson Said Vince Carter Was A Top 5 Dancer In The Whole World: "Whatever The Young Kids Can Do, Vince Can Do It."

The NBA in the early 2000s was trying to find replacements for the GOAT Michael Jordan, who retired for the second time in 1998. MJ was back with the Wizards but he wasn't at the same level he had always been, and by then other stars were starting to emerge. Vince Carter and Allen Iverson were two of the most explosive and exciting scorers of that era, and both were seen as possible heirs to the void MJ had left behind.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Zion 2 “Pelicans” Officially Revealed: Photos

Pelicans fans will love these. Zion Williamson is back on the court this season, and fans could not be any happier. Zion is easily one of the most interesting and entertaining players in the world, so it should come as no surprise that Pelicans fans have been counting down the days until his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/16/2022

The Chicago Bulls (6-8) visit the New Orleans Pelicans (8-6) on Wednesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Bulls-Pelicans prediction and pick. Chicago has lost four of its last five games heading into Wednesday’s matchup and sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference. […] The post NBA Odds: Bulls vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 11/16/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
Oscar Tshiebwe unleashes monster feat not seen in 25 years in college basketball

Although the Kentucky Wildcats lost to the Michigan State Spartans Tuesday night in double-overtime (86-77), Kentucky basketball must still be happy to see that big man Oscar Tshiebwe is back playing again for the team after missing the first two games of the season. Tshiebwe did not look rusty at all against the Spartans, as he even put together a monster performance not seen in college basketball in 25 years, according to OptaSTATS:
LEXINGTON, KY
The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys

The Milwaukee Bucks had one of the most distinct city edition jerseys out there when they released their Cream City threads. The cream color and the city moniker itself was a tribute to the cream-colored bricks that originated in the area back in the 19th century. But alas, we’ve likely seen the last of Giannis Antetokounmpo […] The post The annoying reason Giannis, Bucks are banned from wearing awesome cream jerseys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers

Luka Doncic once again played the hero for the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night, as he led the Mavs to a 103-101 win at home over the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic buried a dagger three with less than a minute remaining which proved to be the final nail in the coffin of the Clippers. But there’s […] The post Mavs to make intriguing Luka Doncic decision after humbling Clippers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
