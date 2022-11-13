Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WacoTrib.com
No. 17 Bears overcome Blackwell injury, rough shooting night to stave off SMU, 58-55
Baylor had already suffered one costly loss on the Ferrell Center floor earlier in the night. The Bears desperately wanted to ensure that they didn’t make it two. On a night when buckets just never came easy, the 17th-ranked Bears converted a few big ones in the clutch to survive SMU’s upset bid, 58-55, before a crowd of 3,839 Tuesday night at the Ferrell Center.
WacoTrib.com
Baylor baseball adds 13 to 2023 signing class
Baylor baseball head coach Mitch Thompson and his staff inked 13 players to their 2023 signing class. The Bears are bringing in six position players, five pitchers and a pair of two-way players, with 12 of the incoming signees hailing from Texas and one from The Netherlands. “We are very...
Bears Kickoff Time For Regular Season Finale Against Texas Announced
The Bears will end their regular season on the road against the Longhorns in Austin.
Game Time Set for Baylor vs. No. 4 TCU Big 12 Matchup on Nov. 19
Baylor Bears set to host No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 showdown on Saturday, Nov. 19 at 11 a.m. Central Time on FOX
TCU vs. Baylor picks, predictions: Week 12 college football odds, spread, lines
A pair of Big 12 rivals meet up this weekend as league favorite TCU travels to defending conference champ Baylor in college football's Week 12 action on Saturday. TCU is one of the nation's four remaining undefeated teams after winning its 10th straight game at Texas last weekend, clinching a berth ...
WacoTrib.com
Waco may scrap plan for hotel next to Baylor basketball arena
The city of Waco may scrap plans for a hotel across the street from Baylor University’s riverfront basketball arena set to open in a little more than a year. If the Waco City Council takes staff recommendations, the city would still build a parking garage at University Parks Drive and Clay Avenue, but instead of a hotel rising several floors on top, the planned 450-spot garage would have retail space around it and an artistic facade, under a plan Assistant City Manager Paul Cain presented during a city council meeting Tuesday. The changes would allow the city to keep its spending on the garage to $19 million, as opposed to a $24.7 million estimate for the more complicated version able to integrate with a hotel developed by an outside firm.
Harker Heights basketball coach, Marlin ISD superintendent reprimanded by UIL
WACO, Texas — The University Interscholastic League met on Monday for a State Executive Committee hearing to hand down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. In one hearing, the UIL suspended Harker Heights basketball coach Celneque Bobbitt for one year, gave him three years probation and...
therecordlive.com
Bobcats confront Cameron Yoe in Area Round
This football season began with optimism at Orangefield after the University Interscholastic League reclassified the Bobcats from 4A down to 3A where they could compete with other schools comparable to their number of students. In preparation for an Area Round playoff game this week the optimism has transformed to genuine belief the Bobcats are a really good football team this year.
GOAL! New Sports Bar In Temple, Texas Shoots For A New Fandom
Sports bars are always something that many go to on Saturdays or Sundays for big sporting events. Whether it be by yourself or with a group, sometimes it is better to be out in the city instead of at home. However, as with all establishments, there has to be a certain reason to visit any sports bar.
Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
National Preaching Conference headed to Waco
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Kyle Lake Center for Effective Preaching at Baylor University’s George W. Truett Theological Seminary will present the third annual National Preaching Conference at First Baptist Church of Waco through this Thursday. The University says that this annual festival of preaching, worship and fellowship will feature some of the most […]
baylor.edu
Who were the Native Americans in Waco?
If you know anything about the history of Native Americans in what is now Waco, it’s probably that a tribe called the Waco (sometimes spelled “Huaco” or “Hueco”) lived in this area before settlers began moving south and west into Texas. Native American Heritage Month...
Tasty News: It Looks Like Killeen, Texas IS Getting A Shaq Big Chicken Afterall
Get excited for some finger-licking news in Killeen, Texas ! Our prayers have definitely been answered. Recently I wrote an article on Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal's Big Chicken restaurant opening its first Texas location. In the piece, I questioned (with tongue firmly in cheek) why we weren't getting some Shaq chicken here in Killeen. Well, it turns out we are.
KWTX
Marlin ISD superintendent, coach and team at KISD, reprimanded and suspended by UIL
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The University Interscholastic League’s State Executive Committee on Monday morning issued suspensions against Marlin Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson; and against Harker Heights High School Head Boys Basketball Coach Celneque Bobbitt, and the Harker Heights High School boys basketball program, in another case.
KWTX
Waco pilot witnessed warplanes crash at Dallas airshow
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The aviation community remains in shock over Saturday’s tragic airshow crash in Dallas. A Waco-based pilot who was at the show with his family when the warplanes collided says it was surreal. “You honestly don’t fully comprehend that this is real, this is so incomprehensible,”...
franchising.com
Can You Dig It, Central Texas? Big Chicken Coming Soon to the Heart of Texas
Jace Mattinson Signs Agreement to Grow Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken’s Presence in Killeen, Waco and College Station. Big Chicken announced today that entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “Big Chicken is making a major splash in...
Terrible: Shop in Killeen, Texas Broken Into On Veteran’s Day
Local business in Central Texas will always be important. Not only is it a part of what makes Texas the state we all know and love, but it's pretty neat to see residents who start something new in our area. Unfortunately, there will always be others who want to take...
fox7austin.com
High school BBQ competitions growing in popularity
AUSTIN, Texas - No matter how you cut it there are several ways to cook barbecue. Some say it’s the rub. Others claim it’s the type of wood. But the key to success for one team from Temple High School is the heat according to their mentor, Joe Medrano.
WacoTrib.com
Marlin ISD superintendent receives UIL suspension
Marlin ISD superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued a two-year suspension and public reprimand from the University Interscholastic League’s State Executive Committee on Monday. Henson was ejected from Marlin's 33-20 loss to Crawford on Oct. 7 for going onto the field to argue with officials about a clock issue.
WacoTrib.com
Whooping cranes descend on Lake Waco en route to the Texas coast
Lake Waco got a visit this week from some famous feathered guests en route to their winter homes on the Texas coast. Birders on Sunday and Monday reported a flock of 40 or more whooping cranes on the mud flats near Reynolds Creek Park. The flock was a sizable part...
Comments / 0