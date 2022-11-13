Read full article on original website
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
Time Out Global
Cyclists demand something is done about the 'most dangerous' junctions in London
Cycling in London can be scary. If you’re brave enough to jump on two wheels, you’ve got to navigate potholes, cycle lanes that mysteriously disappear on the busiest roads and unruly bus drivers. The most dangerous junctions for cyclists in London have been revealed, and it's really grinding...
Train passenger praised for refusing to give up seat to older woman
A train passenger has recieved support online after she refused to give up her first-class seat to an elderly woman on a seven-hour train.The woman, who had pre-booked a first class seat for her journey from London to Aberdeen, Scotland, took to Reddit after the incident to share the details of her experience in a post titled “AITA [Am I the A**hole] for not moving from my booked seat for an elderly person?”In the post, the passenger said she was a woman aged 32, and described the incident. “I recently got a train across the UK from London to...
Families living in cul-de-sac near Doncaster are to terrified to go out after TEN burglaries in 18 months with only ONE resulting in a conviction
Families in a cul-de-sac in South Yorkshire have spoken of how they are too frightened to step out of their homes at night after being repeatedly targeted by thugs and thieves. Oak Grove in Armthorpe, near Doncaster, and streets in its proximity have been targeted ten times over the past...
Vigilante gang 'tracked rape suspect by CCTV and social media before they bundled him into Audi boot, drove him to country lane and hacked him to death with machete'
A 37-year-old man was hunted by a vigilante gang, bundled into the boot of an Audi and hacked to death by a vigilante gang who suspected him of rape, a court has heard. Christopher Hughes, from Wigan, was driven to a quiet country lane and viciously attacked with weapons including a machete before his mutilated body was found four days later on grass having bled to death.
Dog rescued after woman in mobility scooter dragged it along road in distressing footage
Woman in mobility scooter dragged dog along road in distressing footage. A woman has been captured dragging a dog behind her mobility scooter on a road in distressing footage. The video - believed to be taken in Birmingham - shows someone shouting for her to stop and telling her she is hurting the animal.
BBC
Ballymoney: Toddler Noah McAleese dies in farm incident
A two-year-old boy who died after being hit by a tractor at Rosepark Farm near Ballymoney was Noah McAleese. The NI Ambulance Service said that it received a 999 call about the incident at 12:32 GMT on Friday afternoon. Paramedics were sent to the farm and the boy was taken...
Man and woman fined for smashing more than 40 protected birds eggs
A man and woman who destroyed more than 40 protected bird eggs committed an “appalling act”, police have said.Police Scotland described the behaviour of Storm Curtis, 21, and Morag Morrison, 22, as “particularly callous” as they had taken eggs from nesting birds in the Highlands at breeding time and “deliberately smashed” them.Curtis, from Ullapool, was fined £1,200 at Tain Sheriff Court on Friday, with Morrison, from Edinburgh, fined £600.The pair were spotted throwing and smashing the eggs on to the ground and into the water on May 17 at Borralie Island on Loch Borralie, near the Kyle of Durness.Police Scotland wildlife officer Daniel Sutherland said: “This was an appalling act that destroyed a large number of eggs from protected species.“It was particularly callous in that they took the eggs from nesting birds at breeding time and deliberately smashed them and threw them around.“The island has large numbers of common gull, black headed gull and sandwich terns. It is also one of the few places on mainland Britain with breeding corncrakes.“Police Scotland will always investigate reports of wildlife crime fully and robustly. I would urge anyone with information on wildlife crime to report it via 101, or 999 if an emergency.”
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
Man creates water-powered car but dies mysteriously afterwards
Imagine being silenced for developing something that would change the course of humanity as we know it. This was probably the reality of this one man. Who murdered the man who developed a car that runs on water? In 1996, one gallon of water may take Stanley Allen Meyer's invention 180 kilometers. People came from all over the nation to see the car in operation because they believed that his innovation had the potential to transform the world. However, that's when everything started to go south. On March 21, 1998, Stanley was given some cranberry juice when he and his brother were dining out with two prospective foreign investors.
Woman watches live as ‘cat flap burglar’ snatches house keys through door
A stunned homeowner watched live as a “cat flap burglar” grabbed her house keys through a cat flap to steal a handbag, perfume and toy figurines.The victim was away from home but watched live CCTV footage as Daniel Meade walked down a side path and climbed through a bush to rob her house in Dagenham.At around 5.30pm Meade, wearing a black vest top, reached through a cat flap to grab a set of keys and used them to unlock the back door.The 43-year-old can be seen re-emerging from the bush carrying a pink handbag.Some of the other items he made...
1971 Ford Falcon Stolen By Forklift Riding Crew
Tradesmen oftentimes work with some really expensive equipment, especially if you’re talking about landscapers. Lawnmowers, pumps, trimmers, you name it and you could probably fetch a hefty price if you were to steal it and resell. That must’ve been the thought process behind this particular crime as The culprits managed to steal a riding lawnmower along with some other landscaping equipment but also stumbled upon something else of much greater value. So how did they manage to pull off a crime that sounds absolutely ridiculous when you say it out loud?
BBC
Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park
A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
BBC
Gang turns Glasgow care home minibus into bonfire
A care home in Glasgow has condemned a gang of youths who stole its minibus and turned it into a bonfire. The vehicle belonging to Balmanno House in Cleveden Road in the west end of the city was taken on 5 November. Videos shared on social media showed the bus...
Carscoops
Watch Truck Driver Horrifyingly Lose Control After Cab Swings Forward
Driving a truck is difficult and as one trucker in Japan recently discovered, it’s especially difficult when you can’t see what’s in front, to the sides, or behind you. The bizarre incident you see here occurred in Japan and rear-facing dashcam footage of it has quickly gone viral on Reddit. It is so unusual that you may have to watch it multiple times to see exactly what is happening.
CCTV released of suspect after box of faeces left outside MP’s office
Gloucestershire police have released CCTV footage of a woman they would like to speak after a small box of human faeces was left outside an MP’s office.An “offensive item” was left outside the constituency office of Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie in Stroud on 2 November.Footage shows a woman wearing pink trousers walking towards Ms Baillie’s office.“There are plenty of ways to make a point about politics or governments without resorting to putting excrement in a box,” Ms Baillie wrote on Twitter.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Aldi releases full Home Alone inspired Christmas advert starring Kevin the carrotIstanbul explosion: At least six killed and 53 injured in city centre blastCCTV footage shows moment blast struck central street of Istanbul
Want to understand Britain’s decline? Try catching a train in the north of England
In a country understandably gripped by a feeling of autumnal doom, the 11th-hour cancellation of the latest burst of train strikes may look like a welcome outbreak of calm, and of tentative optimism. Though some sources whisper that the rail unions may be adjusting to the fact that the industry has very little money, the RMT’s Mick Lynch says the industrial action “has made the rail employers see sense”, implying concessions that have yet to become clear.
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
US servicewoman charged over motorcyclist’s death ‘on duty at time’, court told
A US servicewoman was still on duty as she drove home from work at a Suffolk military base and allegedly killed a motorcyclist, her lawyer has told a court.Father-of-one Matthew Day, 33, died of his injuries after a red Honda Accord car collided with the Yamaha motorbike he was riding in the village of Southery, near Downham Market, Norfolk, on August 26.Airman first class Mikayla Hayes, 24, who is based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk, is charged with causing Mr Day’s death by careless driving.Deputy senior district judge Tan Ikram is considering the issue of jurisdiction in the case, amid...
BBC
Bran the dog safely back home after journey in stolen van
A dog has been reunited with his owners after being driven off inside a van when it was stolen. Bran's family had been searching for him since the van was taken from outside a house in the Mickleover area of Derby on Friday morning. He was found in a park...
