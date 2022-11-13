Read full article on original website
Slight change in five-star CB Desmond Ricks commitment plans
IMG Academy five-star cornerback Desmond Ricks tells 247Sports he has moved his commitment date up a day to Dec. 22, the second day of the Early Signing Period. The announcement will come at 5:30 pm in Norfolk, Va. Alabama, Florida and LSU remain the finalists for the coveted defensive back.
WATCH: Dan Lanning gives injury report, preview of of Ducks vs Utes
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning gives an injury report on Oregon football's Bo Nix and others, discusses the coaching decisions he'd like to have back in the loss against Washington, and then looks ahead to this weekend's home game against Utah. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and...
Report: Tyler Carr, son of David Carr, is committed to Fresno State
The Fresno State Bulldogs will have a third member of the Carr family on the football roster soon, according to a report. Tyler Carr, the son of legendary Fresno State QB David Carr, is committed to walk-on to the football team next season. The news was first reported by KMJ...
Chicago Simeon WR Malik Elzy to play in and commit at All-American Bowl
Chicago Simeon WR Malik Elzy gets a major honor and will announce his commitment in conjunction with it.
Is Texas at risk of losing Arch Manning? | Preps to Pros
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down how Texas' meager performance on offense in a loss against TCU on Saturday could entice other programs to attempt to flip No. 1 prospect QB Arch Manning aï¿½
RB commitment parts ways with Vols
One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
Auburn coaching search: Cadillac Williams 'a legitimate candidate for the job,' Paul Finebaum explains
Auburn continues its coaching search as the Tigers look to replace the fired Bryan Harsin. In the meantime, the actual on-field product appears to have improved under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Two weeks ago, Auburn pushed Mississippi State to the brink on the road, falling in overtime. This past weekend, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 at home. Paul Finebaum told former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic this week during an appearance on WJOX's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that he now believes Williams is "a legitimate candidate for the job."
Mike Gundy thinks he'd be Oklahoma football's head coach if he kept verbal commitment to Sooners as player
Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy made a name for himself as the Cowboys' quarterback decades ago before ultimately becoming the head coach at his alma mater in 2005. But what if Gundy had gone to in-state rival Oklahoma as a player? Gundy was once committed to the Sooners under Barry Switzer before ultimately taking his talents to Stillwater. And in a world where he didn't change destinations, Gundy thinks he'd probably be the head coach in Norman.
Paul Finebaum rips Jimbo Fisher, expects Texas A&M football recruiting challenges and player transfers
Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M would fire Jimbo Fisher if not for his gargantuan buyout following a season of misery for the Aggies. Texas A&M's loss at Auburn over the weekend was the Aggies' sixth straight this fall and dropped the program to 3-7 overall. Fisher's program was ranked inside the top 10 in August before an early loss to Appalachian State was a sign of things to come for the most disappointing team in college football this season.
Report: Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez out multiple weeks, Kobe Savage likely done for year
After Adrian Martinez left Saturday night's game at Baylor with an apparent lower leg injury, sources have said the Kansas State quarterback is likely to be sidelined for multiple weeks. The potential exists Martinez will be out the next two weeks through the end of the regular season. Sources have...
Auburn QB to miss remainder of 2022 season
AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season before an injury opened the door for Robby Ashford, sophomore T.J. Finley has decided to sit out the remainder of the year to allow a shoulder injury to heal, a source close to Finley told Auburn247. Already with Zach Calzada out after a second shoulder surgery, that leaves Auburn with just Holden Geriner and former walk-on Trey Lindsey as the scholarship quarterbacks behind Ashford heading into the final two games of the regular season. Finley was not listed on Auburn's depth chart heading into the Western Kentucky game.
Five-star Tennessee target names finalists, sets announcement date
One of Tennessee's top remaining targets in the 2023 class has narrowed his focus to a handful of finalists and is now just a few weeks away from announcing his commitment. Five-star edge rusher Samuel M'Pemba, a senior at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., posted Monday afternoon on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, Florida, Miami and Georgia, and he plans to reveal his college decision on Dec. 4.
Cincinnati latest offer for 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr.
Cincinnati West Clermont freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is one of the early notable Class of 2026 prospects in the Midwest. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Henry has nine scholarship offers already. The in-state Cincinnati Bearcats are the latest. They offered after he visited on Friday. "I thought that UC was...
Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win
The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
Louisville football commitment remains in top 150 of the updated 247Sports
The University of Louisville football team has one commitment in the Class of 20224 - Homestead, Fla., running back Isaac Brown. Brown, who committed to U of L in early August, stayed in the top 150 of the updated 247Sports rankings of the '24 class that was released today. The...
Ole Miss pulls trigger on five-star Cali linebacker Noah Mikhail
Ole Miss continues to recruit for the future. On Wednesday, the Rebels pulled the trigger on an offer to one of the most promising 2025 linebackers in the nation. Ole Miss has offered linebacker Noah Mikhail, a 6-3, 205-pounder already rated with five stars and with an enviable offer sheet.
UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"
On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Oct. 28. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
Heupel explains why Vols didn't run out clock at end of Missouri game
When Tennessee regained possession Saturday with a 28-point lead and more than six minutes left in its home finale against Missouri, the Vols removed starting quarterback Hendon Hooker from the game and played a number of reserves, including backup quarterback Joe Milton III. But they didn't stop scoring. Tennessee needed...
Alabama vs. Auburn: Week 13 kickoff time, TV channel announced
No. 8-ranked Alabama’s home game against the Auburn Tigers on Saturday, Nov. 26, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and air on CBS, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. For the fifth time this season, Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson and Jenny Dell will be on the call. The...
Kenny Payne calls out Louisville players after Cardinals' loss to App State: 'There has to be some pride'
The Louisville Cardinals thought they stole a game at home against Appalachian State. However, El Ellis’ game-winning shot was waved off after video replay as time expired. It was the third straight loss to open the year for Louisville, something head coach Kenny Payne was not pleased about, considering the big deficits Tuesday. He pointed to a lack of aggression.
