Chicago, IL

247Sports

RB commitment parts ways with Vols

One of Tennessee's Class of 2023 commitments is officially back on the market. Running back Will Stallings, a senior at Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., announced in a post on his Twitter account that he has parted ways with the Vols. "Like to say thanks to Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Auburn coaching search: Cadillac Williams 'a legitimate candidate for the job,' Paul Finebaum explains

Auburn continues its coaching search as the Tigers look to replace the fired Bryan Harsin. In the meantime, the actual on-field product appears to have improved under interim coach Cadillac Williams. Two weeks ago, Auburn pushed Mississippi State to the brink on the road, falling in overtime. This past weekend, the Tigers beat Texas A&M 13-10 at home. Paul Finebaum told former Auburn offensive lineman Cole Cubelic this week during an appearance on WJOX's McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning that he now believes Williams is "a legitimate candidate for the job."
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Mike Gundy thinks he'd be Oklahoma football's head coach if he kept verbal commitment to Sooners as player

Oklahoma State football head coach Mike Gundy made a name for himself as the Cowboys' quarterback decades ago before ultimately becoming the head coach at his alma mater in 2005. But what if Gundy had gone to in-state rival Oklahoma as a player? Gundy was once committed to the Sooners under Barry Switzer before ultimately taking his talents to Stillwater. And in a world where he didn't change destinations, Gundy thinks he'd probably be the head coach in Norman.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Paul Finebaum rips Jimbo Fisher, expects Texas A&M football recruiting challenges and player transfers

Paul Finebaum says Texas A&M would fire Jimbo Fisher if not for his gargantuan buyout following a season of misery for the Aggies. Texas A&M's loss at Auburn over the weekend was the Aggies' sixth straight this fall and dropped the program to 3-7 overall. Fisher's program was ranked inside the top 10 in August before an early loss to Appalachian State was a sign of things to come for the most disappointing team in college football this season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
247Sports

Auburn QB to miss remainder of 2022 season

AUBURN, Alabama—Auburn's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season before an injury opened the door for Robby Ashford, sophomore T.J. Finley has decided to sit out the remainder of the year to allow a shoulder injury to heal, a source close to Finley told Auburn247. Already with Zach Calzada out after a second shoulder surgery, that leaves Auburn with just Holden Geriner and former walk-on Trey Lindsey as the scholarship quarterbacks behind Ashford heading into the final two games of the regular season. Finley was not listed on Auburn's depth chart heading into the Western Kentucky game.
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Five-star Tennessee target names finalists, sets announcement date

One of Tennessee's top remaining targets in the 2023 class has narrowed his focus to a handful of finalists and is now just a few weeks away from announcing his commitment. Five-star edge rusher Samuel M'Pemba, a senior at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., posted Monday afternoon on his Twitter account that he plans to choose between the Vols, Florida, Miami and Georgia, and he plans to reveal his college decision on Dec. 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Cincinnati latest offer for 2026 WR Chris Henry Jr.

Cincinnati West Clermont freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. is one of the early notable Class of 2026 prospects in the Midwest. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Henry has nine scholarship offers already. The in-state Cincinnati Bearcats are the latest. They offered after he visited on Friday. "I thought that UC was...
CINCINNATI, OH
247Sports

Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win

The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

UCLA Receives a Monday Afternoon “BOOM!"

On Monday afternoon, UCLA Director of Player Personnel Ethan Young tweeted out "BOOM!" A "BOOM!" is a verbal commitment. That’s the first “BOOM!” in a few weeks. The last "BOOM!" by Young was back on Oct. 28. For a look at the 2023 prospects UCLA has offered,...
247Sports

Kenny Payne calls out Louisville players after Cardinals' loss to App State: 'There has to be some pride'

The Louisville Cardinals thought they stole a game at home against Appalachian State. However, El Ellis’ game-winning shot was waved off after video replay as time expired. It was the third straight loss to open the year for Louisville, something head coach Kenny Payne was not pleased about, considering the big deficits Tuesday. He pointed to a lack of aggression.
LOUISVILLE, KY

