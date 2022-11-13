Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Related
arlnow.com
Daily Debrief for Nov 15, 2022
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 10696 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Nov 15, 2022. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
arlnow.com
Morning Notes
‘Click It or Ticket’ Starts Tomorrow — “To help keep travelers safe, the Arlington County Police Department (ACPD) is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on the national Click It or Ticket campaign. Law enforcement agencies across the country will increase enforcement efforts from November 16 – 30, 2022, to work towards reducing the number of fatalities that occur when motorists fail to buckle up.” [ACPD]
Silver Spring Thai Spot Named Among Best In America
A Maryland Thai spot that's a go-to place for lots of locals has been named the best in the state — and among the best in the US. Eat This, Not That says Charm Thai in Silver Spring is as good as it gets in the area. Founded by...
The Jewish Press
Antisemitic Graffiti Depicting Jews Hanging from Gallows Discovered in Maryland
Antisemitic graffiti was found at the Bethesda Trolley Trail in Maryland on Monday, including stick figures hanging from gallows alongside the words “no mercy for Jews,” as well as a swastika. Commenting both on Monday’s graffiti discovery and the recent distribution of antisemitic flyers in the Kalorama neighborhood...
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
Here's The Top Chinese Restaurant In Washington
For those who can't get enough of this tasty cuisine, LoveFood pinpointed the best Chinese restaurant in every state.
Visit the Most Charming Christmas Town in Virginia
There's certainly no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is definitely true for one of the most festive towns in the state of Virginia, the charming town of Middleburg.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Medium Rare (DC) Will Fry Your Thanksgiving Turkey for FREE
Turkeys famously can’t fly, but they sure can fry. This Thanksgiving, the public is once again invited to fly, drive, metro or just walk on over to Medium Rare restaurant in Cleveland Park for the 15th Annual Free Turkey Fry. The event has become a much-anticipated DC Thanksgiving Day tradition. This year, Medium Rare co-owner Mark Bucher estimates they’ll fry up to 600 turkeys. It’s for anyone who brings a thawed, eight- to 12-pound bird with them. A dozen fryers filled with almost 500 gallons of oil will be red hot and ready to fry up 96 birds an hour.
Gettysburg College postpones event for people tired of 'White cis men'
Gettysburg College postponed an event hosted by its Gender Sexuality and Resource Center for people who are "Tired of white cis men" after a campus ad for it was published online.
KUOW
The secret history of nukes in WA
Puget Sound is home to around one-third of the nation’s active nukes. Today we’re revisiting an episode that explores why that is and why so much secrecy surrounds them. We can only make Seattle Now because listeners support us. Make the show happen by making a gift to KUOW: http://bit.ly/seattlenow.
arlnow.com
CUMC’s Annual Christmas Tree Sale Supporting Arlington Thrive
Our 2022 Christmas Tree sale site is live! You can purchase a gorgeous tree (being shipped to us from Canada) and help your neighbors in need. All proceeds from the tree sales will go to support Arlington Thrive. We were able to donate $5,000 last year — can you help us to raise even more for our Arlington neighbors in need this year?
Local veteran dies in Washington D.C. after falling from wheelchair
PITTSBURGH — A local veteran died early Friday morning in Washington D.C after police say he fell off his wheelchair in a parking lot and hit his head. Robert Szoszorek was pronounced dead on Veterans Day. His family says he went to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial to read the names of fallen soldiers. He was found dead just hours later. His family is full of unanswered questions.
washingtonbeerblog.com
Now Open! Wander Brewing’s second location in Bellingham
Updated November 14th — This past weekend, Wander Brewing opened its new location in Bellingham. ROAM Coffee + Beer opened its doors and welcomed the neighborhood. The new spot, which is not too terribly far from Wander’s existing brewery and taproom, is open 7am-9pm every day of the week.
nbcrightnow.com
The best cities for life without a car in 2023
AUSTIN, Tex.- The online mowing and lawn service platform LawnStarter has ranked 2023's Best Cities to live without a car. LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest American cities across such metrics as walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety. Find out where your city ranks and see the 10 worst cities...
foodieflashpacker.com
11 Of The Best Restaurants In Washington DC
When you visit Washington, DC, you’ll discover a dining scene as vibrant and diverse as the country itself. The District is undeniably a culinary attraction, as evidenced by its annual inclusion in the Michelin Guide. Additionally, the city is home to various innovative mixologists, making drinking at a bar...
KOMO News
US Coast Guard Cutter Polar Star to depart Seattle for Antarctica
SEATTLE — America's only heavy icebreaker ship is scheduled to depart Seattle for Antarctica on Wednesday. Operation Deep Freeze kicks off at 2 p.m. as the Cutter Polar Star leaves the US Coast Guard Base Seattle on Alaskan Way South. The Coast Guard said the annual journey's mission is to resupply the "United States Antarctic stations of the National Science Foundation, the lead agency for the United States Antarctic Program."
Triangle craft seemed to 'skip' across WV sky
A West Virginia witness at Kearneysville reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object that appeared fluid as it crossed the sky at about 1:27 a.m. on March 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Thrillist
Where to Eat and Drink at Dulles International Airport
As the largest airport in the Baltimore-Washington metropolitan area—both by square footage and by number of facilities—it’s likely that at some point during your tenure in the DMV, you’ll fly from Dulles International Airport. This international hub for air travel sees more than 60,000 passengers from more than 125 destinations across the globe on a daily basis. So with so much movement to and from Dulles, it’s only natural to expect plenty of great food options to power all that travel.
WTOP
NORAD conducting flight exercises over DC-area early Tuesday morning
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. The North American Aerospace Defense Command plans to conduct military training flights starting at midnight tonight over the D.C. area. Aircraft participating in the flight exercise include...
WJLA
DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids
WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
Comments / 0