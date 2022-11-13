Read full article on original website
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC
Jason D'Aguilar murder: Killer sniggered when shown CCTV
A man who beat a football fan to death in an unprovoked attack sniggered when he was shown CCTV of the attack. Jason D'Aguilar was repeatedly kicked and punched after the UEFA Euro 2020 England v Croatia match in Birmingham in June 2021. West Midlands Police said one of his...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
BBC
Elswick stabbing: Gordon Gault, 14, dies six days after attack
A 14-year-old boy has died six days after being stabbed in Newcastle. Gordon Gault was wounded in what police say was a dispute involving several people near Westmorland Road, Elswick, at about 18:30 GMT last Wednesday. He was found near Elswick Road and taken to hospital but died on Tuesday.
BBC
Driver guilty over Moray crash that killed five people
An Italian tourist has been convicted of causing the deaths of five people, including his four-year-old son, in a crash in the north east of Scotland. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus onto the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
100,000 birds culled after farm avian flu outbreaks
More than 100,000 birds have been culled at three Scottish farms amid the UK's worst avian flu outbreak. Ayrshire farmer Billy Robb told BBC Scotland he lost 32,000 hens last week. And farming union NFU Scotland revealed 72,000 birds had also been "taken out" at two farms in Aberdeenshire in...
