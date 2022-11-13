Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Micah Parsons Blasts ‘Undisciplined’ (Selfish?) Cowboys Teammates After Loss
FRISCO - There is no member of the Dallas Cowboys roster who speaks more boldly, in a positive way, about what this team can accomplish than second-year leader Micah Parsons. Turns out, there might be nobody who is more bold and frank about the negative as well. “Until we (put)...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Panthers Sign Former College Football Star QB to Practice Squad
There's been a lot of movement at the quarterback spot on the depth chart for the Carolina Panthers and that will continue this week when Baker Mayfield is reinserted into the starting lineup against the Baltimore Ravens. P.J. Walker underwent an MRI over the weekend and the results showed that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Commanders’ Heinicke Addresses Carson Wentz’s Potential Return
For the third time in four weeks, backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke helped lead the Commanders to victory. His latest performance on Monday Night Football resulted in a signature win over the previously undefeated Eagles and vaulted the Commanders back to a .500 record at 5–5. Though Heinicke’s run behind...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Claim Former Third-Round Steelers Draft Pick
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears have added a third-round draft pick to their roster. Cornerback Justin Layne was claimed on waivers after being waived by the New York Giants. Layne is a 6-foot-2, 192-pound former Michigan State player. The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Layne in the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Signing: Colts Sign Former Houston Texans Starter
The Indianapolis Colts are addressing the depth in their linebacker group as they announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Tyrell Adams to the practice squad while also releasing Darrell Daniels from the practice squad. The Colts (4-5-1) placed starting MIKE linebacker Shaquille Leonard on Injured Reserve last week,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Browns, Bills Both Dealing With Players out Ahead of Week 11 Matchup
Heading into week 11 action, both the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills are dealing with some players not practicing. For Cleveland, David Njoku did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to deal with a sprained ankle that has already kept him out a couple of games. Safety D’Anthony Bell is in concussion protocol, and offensive lineman Michael Dunn didn’t practice due to his back.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Injury Roundup: Updates on DJ Reader, Ja’Marr Chase, Mike Hilton and Others
CINCINNATI — It was a snowy, cold practice session for the Bengals, as they began installing the game plan for Sunday's matchup with the Steelers. DJ Reader (knee) and Mike Hilton were both full participants. Reader hasn't been activated from injured reserve, but he's expected to return this week. He wasn't listed on the Bengals' injury report because he isn't currently on the roster.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Brandin Cooks Reveals Truth On Texans Red-Zone Struggles vs. Giants
HOUSTON — After missing the previous game essentially due to his frustration following the trade deadline, veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks returned to the Houston Texans lineup on Sunday at the New York Giants. He caught four balls for 37 yards during the Texans' 24-16 loss at MetLife Stadium....
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Skip Bayless, TV Fraud, Blasts Cowboys Dak Prescott, Calls for New QB
It felt inevitable that if at any point Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott struggled while returning from injury, the calls for Cooper Rush would increase significantly. ... at least from a portion of the watching audience that doesn't really understand football. Enter Skip Bayless -"The Human Hemorroid,'' as our Mike...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Will the 49ers Cage the Cardinals or will they Soar in the Altitude of Mexico City?
The Cardinals are pretty banged up. Starting center Rodney Hudson (knee), starting right guard Will Hernandez (pec), starting kick returner Jonathan Ward (hamstring) and starting defensive tackle Rashard Lawrence (shoulder) and are all out on Injured Reserve. Starting tight end Zach Ertz (knee) also is out for the season. Quarterback...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Week 11 Stat Projections: Quarterback Rankings
From a fantasy perspective, Kyler Murray is the only injured quarterback who may need an injury cover this week. I don’t expect anyone to fight Colt McCoy midweek, giving fantasy managers time to see if Murray’s health improves by the weekend. Baker Mayfield and Jameis Winston don’t project high enough to be considered bye-week options in Week 11 if they start on Sunday.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: 5 Takeaways from Week 10
After a well-timed Bye week, the 49ers returned to action to register a 22-16 unconvincing yet crucial win. Here are the five takeaways from that win. 1. The rocket never launches. The 49ers Faithful gathers each week to watch their heavily loaded offense takeoff. And yet the offense remains grounded...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Forces a Change at Kicker
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans will rely on Lambo at Lambeau. Kicker Josh Lambo was signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Wednesday, a day before the Titans (6-3) face the Green Bay Packers (4-5) in a primetime contest at Lambeau Field. Lambo will fill in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bullish on Bills? NFL Expert Predicts Strong Finish
Following the Buffalo Bills' 33-30 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, some are beginning to wonder if they're going to falter down the final stretch. No, one game does not define a season, but a two-game losing streak has raised some eyebrows. Despite their slight speed bump, NFL Network analyst David Carr - who played 11 seasons at quarterback after being the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2002 - predicts the Bills will finish strong over their final eight games. As in, 6-2.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How the Bears Keep Their Running Game Rolling
Rushing game momentum built by the Bears looks to be in danger of halting abruptly this week with the hip injury to Khalil Herbert. Quarterback Justin Fields has enjoyed great success since Herbert began sharing rushing duties with David Montgomery. "He’s a hard worker, smart," Fields said of Hebert. "When...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Rodgers, Henry Among Kings of Thursday Night Football
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers has been good every day of the week and every time of day. Thursday nights have been no exception. Since taking over as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback in 2008, Rodgers has led the team to an 11-5 record on Thursday nights. No team has won more games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Eagles Sign Two-Time Pro Bowler Linval Joseph
View the original article to see embedded media. On Wednesday, the Eagles announced they signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal. The details of the deal are unknown. Joseph started his career with the Giants when he was selected in the second round of the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints Lose DE Taco Charlton Off Practice Squad
Defensive end Taco Charlton was signed off the New Orleans Saints practice squad by the Chicago Bears, as reported by Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic. The signing means that Charlton must be on the active roster of the Bears for at least one game, according to NFL rules. Charlton, 28,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Reveal 2023 Pro Bowl Nominees
CINCINNATI — The Bengals just opened up their 2023 Pro Bowl voting with a bunch of big names eligible for ballots. Fans can vote now with an NFL.com login. For more on the Bengals, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel.Get Your Bengals Tickets From SI Tickets HERE.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Updated Lions Draft Order Sees Unique Change After Bears Win
In somewhat of a surprise, the Detroit Lions (3-6) currently have the exact same record as the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams (3-6). After defeating the Chicago Bears, the Lions have now won two consecutive games, the first time the team has accomplished this feat with head coach Dan Campbell at the helm.
