ComicBook
Pokemon Promo Kicks Off Project Mew
Pokemon Journeys has officially capped off Ash Ketchum's 25 year long path to becoming a full Pokemon champion and Master, but the series is teasing that Goh will have a chance at doing the same with the trailer for the next episode kicking off Project Mew! The anime might have wrapped up Ash's rise through the ranks of the World Coronation Series with its latest episode airing overseas, but before he ended up battling Leon in the grand finals, Goh was called away as the Project Mew team had kicked off their first mission. Now we'll get to see how it ended up.
ComicBook
Pokemon Finally Brings Ash's Classic Pokemon Back to the Anime: Watch
Pokemon's anime has finally made good on Ash Ketchum's 25 year long journey by having him become the world champion in the newest episode of the series, and the occasion was celebrated in quite the huge way by bringing back all of Ash's classic Pokemon favorites to help Pikachu in a huge moment. Ash has been spending his time in Pokemon Journeys working his way up through the World Coronation Series, and he ended up taking on his biggest challenge yet with the grand finals of this tournament pitting him against the undefeated champion Leon in the process.
Pokemon Scarlet: All Version-Exclusive Pokemon
One of the biggest differences between "Pokemon Scarlet" and "Pokemon Violet" is that the former takes a more past-like approach to its world and Pokemon.
ComicBook
Pokemon Unite Adds New Pokemon to Roster
Pokemon Unite has a new roster addition. The popular MOBA-style game has added Sableye as its newest Pokemon, adding a new Supporter-type Pokemon to its roster. This is a Pokemon built around stealth and hindering opponents, with most of its core moves designed not for direct attack. Sableye's Shadow Sneak ability allows it to turn invisible and gain movement speed, which in essence gives Sableye the ability to spy on opponents. Meanwhile, Sableye also has access to Feint Attack, a move that places fake Aeos Energy on the ground. Players who pick up the fake Aeos Energy are slowed, making them more vulnerable to attack. Sableye's other attacks include Knock Off, which stuns opponents and causes them to drop Aeos Energy, and Confuse Ray, which deals damage and "confuses" an enemy Pokemon. Any Pokemon confused by Confuse Ray will target ally Pokemon first, followed by Wild Pokemon, and then enemy Pokemon.
ComicBook
Pokemon Pulled All the Stops For Pikachu's Best Battle to Date: Watch
Pokemon has officially made Ash Ketchum a world champion with his major victory in the newest episode of the anime, but he clearly didn't do it alone as he and Pikachu won it by surviving their toughest and flashiest battle in the anime's history to date! Pokemon Journeys already shook things up for the franchise as it has not only eschewed the traditional gym challenge as Ash traveled around the world and took on all sorts of powerful opponents, but took things to the next level by actually letting him move forward in his dreams with some big wins for the first time.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Preps the Love Hashira for Season 3
With two seasons under its belt, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the biggest series in anime, and fans have more to come. After all, ufotable is already working on season three, and we've already seen a few glimpses of the comeback. Demon Slayer will bring two new Hashira to center stage when it returns to the air, and now, one fan has given Mitsuri Kanroji the spotlight she deserves.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Cosplay Highlights Mt. Lady's Takeover With Season 6
My Hero Academia is finally in the thick of the sixth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is shedding light on how much attention Mt. Lady has been getting in the new episodes so far! Although she was one of the very first pro heroes we met in the series overall (and saw in action), Mt. Lady herself has rarely been in the middle of the series' biggest moments. She has contributed to many of the heroes' efforts, and has served as a mentor for Class 1-A's students, but Season 6 is the first real time we have seen her take the center stage in a fight.
The Witcher: Liam Hemsworth 'first look' as Geralt is making fans feel sad
Unless you've been living under a rock at the bottom of the Indian Ocean for the last several weeks, you'll no doubt have heard that Henry Cavill is leaving The Witcher. His replacement? A gentleman by the name of Liam Hemsworth. Netflix confirmed earlier this month that The Witcher season...
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Fan Reimagines the Show's Best Fights in Epic Shorts
Attack on Titan's final episodes are arriving next year, and while the Scout Regiment has seen their fair share of terrifying encounters in the four seasons of the anime adaptation, one fan is taking the opportunity to take a trip to the past by combining some of the biggest battles in one animated short. Thanks to the series' dark subject matter, nearly all the battles have been life-or-death for our heroes and this will be the case when the Survey Corps finally makes their way to Eren Jaeger in next year's grand finale.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
wegotthiscovered.com
A ridiculous comic book adaptation starring Chris Evans’ girlfriend smashes into the Netflix top 10
Sometimes a concept sounds so strange and off the wall you’re convinced it’s a fake movie shown before Tropic Thunder or a movie the gang would watch in an episode of Seinfeld. Other times it’s actually one of Netflix’s biggest releases. Warrior Nun has fought through...
ComicBook
Ryan Reynolds Reveals He's Been Planning Hugh Jackman's Deadpool 3 Comeback for a Ridiculously Long Time
Make no mistake about it, Ryan Reynolds has been orchestrating the return of Hugh Jackman for quite some time. While the Logan star has long said he was putting the adamantium claws down, Reynolds said in one recent press stop he's wanted to appear alongside Jackman in a Marvel movie since that day he was born. When asked how long Jackman's return has brewing, Reynolds joked with THR that he's "wanted this to happen since the day my mother and father finished a box of chardonnay and checked into that Holiday Inn Express to produce a child."
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Pits Mt. Lady Against Gigantomachia
My Hero Academia has exploded onto the scene with the first episodes of Season 6 thus far, and the newest episode of the series has put Mt. Lady to the ultimate test as she was one of the main ones standing against the monstrous Gigantomachia! The newest season of the series got off to a promising start for the heroes as they caught the villains by surprise in a raid on the Paranormal Liberation Front's base, but things have soured over the episodes since. Now that Tomura Shigaraki has joined the fight, Gigantomachia has been activated as a result and is now charging towards his master.
ComicBook
Marvel's Demon Wars Is a Must-Read for Demon Slayer Fans
In the world of anime, there are success stories, and then there is Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. The IP was started under Koyoharu Gotouge at Shueisha, and the manga sold rather well before ufotable adapted it into an anime. No one could have predicted how popular the show would become, and it now ranks as one of the most profitable anime series of all time. And if you have been missing its signature blend of drama and oni action, Marvel has something you will want to check out ASAP.
ComicBook
Rick and Morty Star Would Love More of Summer as a Villain (Exclusive)
Rick and Morty introduced some fun new shake ups to the overall series' canon in the first half of Season 6 with some surprising villains, and the star behind Summer Smith would love to do more of Night Summer in the future! With the fifth season ending with Rick losing access to his trademark portals, he was thus forced to spend more time with his family. This opened up a whole new look at each of the characters, and one who shined in a new way as a result was Summer as she took over with a main villain stint for a bit.
Modern Warfare 2 players will have 'unfair advantage' in Warzone 2.0
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will be benefitting from an exclusive experience point boost in Warzone 2.0 until the latter end of 2023, which is essentially an 11 month incentive to buy the newest entry in the series to keep up with the competition. Those stunning sales might...
ComicBook
A Quiet Place: Day One Adds Stranger Things Breakout Star
After winning over countless fans in Season 4 of Stranger Things, Eddie Munson actor Joseph Quinn may have found his next major franchise, with Deadline reporting that the actor is in talks to star in A Quiet Place: Day One. As the title implies, fans know that the new film will unfold in the early stages of the global invasion from another planet, but other than that, plot details are being kept to a minimum. Lupita Nyong'o was previously announced as starring in the film while Day One will be written and directed by Pig's Michael Sarnoski. A Quiet Place: Day One currently has a March 8, 2024 release date.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Explains Why They're Done With Fantasy Roles
The first season of House of the Dragon came to an end last month, and fans of the Game of Thrones prequel will have a bit of a wait before the next season. While plenty of the cast is expected to return, one of the show's breakout stars is unlikely to be seen again. Milly Alcock played the younger version of the fan-favorite character, Rhaenyra Targaryen, before the role was taken over by Emma D'Arcy. Previously, Alcock made it clear that joining such a huge franchise was "straining" and she recently told The Herald Sun that she's not interested in any more fantasy roles.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Cosplay Highlights Rukia's Anime Return
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War is now in the midst of the massive slate of fights in its new anime, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight Rukia Kuchiki's big return to action! When the anime adaptation for the long awaited final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga first kicked off after over a decade of waiting for it, fans were excited to see all of the fan favorite characters getting into fights after all this time. Now that these intense fights for the final arc have kicked off in full, Rukia and the others have made their return.
