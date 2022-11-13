ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamie Foxx Gets Asked About Takeoff’s Death And Kanye West’s Controversies And Shares How He Thinks They Tie Together

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
(Image credit: NBC/CBS/Netflix)

Jamie Foxx seems to be trying to shift the focus in light of Migos rapper Takeoff’s death and other troubles that have plagued some of his friends recently — including Kanye West with his multiple controversies. When asked for his thoughts regarding recent headlines, the Academy Award winner preferred to recall the good old days, when he and his friends were having fun recording music, and not having all of the money or all of the answers. Foxx indicated what happened to Takeoff and what’s going on with Ye are part of a bigger, overarching issue.

The Ray actor was asked about the death of 28-year-old Takeoff — who was fatally shot at a Houston bowling alley on November 1 — as well as what’s been going on with Kanye West, who Jamie Foxx has collaborated with multiple times. Foxx offered condolences for the Migos rapper and told TMZ the message he had for the disgraced Yeezy designer, saying:

All those guys that you mentioned, every time I talk to them, I hold them up, I hold them down. I say, hey man, remember when we used to have fun? When we used to smile, and we was goofy and we didn’t have the whole world figured out? Let’s get back to that, and then the world will take care of itself. But if we allow ourselves to stop having fun, especially on our side, then who gonna do it for us? The world’s already so messed up.

Takeoff’s tragic death and Kanye West’s troubles are part of what Jamie Foxx seems to think is a bigger issue, and he suggested the media has the power to change the negative narrative. He asked the reporters to look for the good in people sometimes, rather than the bad, and he made it clear that he would not be caught trashing people behind their backs. Foxx continued:

We only got one life to live, and how we gonna live it man? It’s so much craziness. And understand this, too. You gotta check on each other. Let’s find some other outlets to listen to. Let’s find some things that’s harmonious. Like all that negativity right now? Shut the camera off. You know what I’m saying? Give us a chance. Give us a chance. ‘Cause you know it’s like all those dudes are my homies. This is my friends. So I’m never gonna talk sideways about anybody. You know what I’m saying? So you’re never going to get that out of me.

Kanye West has been “beat to a pulp” after losing multiple business partnerships in the wake of several anti-Semitic comments and other controversies. Kim Kardashian’s estranged husband also caught backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his Paris fashion show and also made statements about George Floyd’s 2020 murder that prompted Floyd’s family to take legal action against the rapper.

Takeoff, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ballwere, was reportedly playing dice with his uncle, Quavo — also from Migos — at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston, when an altercation broke out in the bowling alley and someone opened fire. Takeoff was pronounced dead at the scene. Tyler Perry spoke out about how he’s been dealing with the grief over the recent tragedy, saying how hard it is to find comfort, and this isn’t something you can just work through.

Our thoughts remain with Takeoff’s friends and family during this difficult time.

Comments / 28

Odessa King
3d ago

thank you so much for letting the world know you can't Start a fire if you have nothing to light it with well said Jamie Foxx ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

Reply(2)
27
EsAu wasted awaY
3d ago

The devils asking Jamie questions just to criticize his answer and we know what happens next they finish the slavery tactics to bring us low$

Reply(2)
7
Jeannetta Reed
2d ago

Thank you Jamie Fox for being a positive person and look for good in people.

Reply(2)
20
 

