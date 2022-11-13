ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alabama Now

Alabama man dead after head-on collision sends car into parking lot

An Alabama man died Saturday from injuries sustained during a multiple-vehicle crash earlier in the week. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that Michael L. McCants, 39, died Saturday at Vaughan Regional Medical Center, four days after being involved in a multiple-vehicle crash Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. on Alabama 22 near Dallas County 65, one mile north of Selma.
SELMA, AL
alabamanews.net

Crash Causing Delays on Atlanta Highway in Montgomery

A three vehicle crash has the eastbound lanes of Atlanta Highway blocked. The accident happened at the intersection of Coliseum Boulevard and Atlanta Highway. Alabama News Network was first notified of the incident at about 7:30AM Tuesday morning. There is no word yet on the extent of injuries, or when...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Two men killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway

Two Alabama men were killed in a weekend head-on collision. Alabama Senior State Trooper Brandon Bailey confirmed that Brodney Hudson, 32, and Wendall Hosea, 59, were driving on Alabama 10 when they collided near the Sweet Water town limit. Troopers believe Hudson, who was driving a 2015 Toyota Corolla, crossed the centerline and struck the 1996 Nissan Pickup Hosea was driving.
SWEET WATER, AL
WSFA

Selma man dies days after wreck in Dallas County

DALLAS COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Selma man has died days after a multi-vehicle crash in Dallas County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. State troopers said the wreck happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday on Alabama 22 near County Road 65, about a mile north of Selma. Officials said...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Reward offered in July Montgomery homicide case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is hoping the public can help find whoever is responsible for a deadly shooting that happened over the summer. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of 21-year-old Deagan Miller.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Police Say Cottondale Murder Victim Was Beaten, Stabbed & Hidden for Several Days Before Discovery

Additional details surrounding the Cottondale murder between two roommates were released Monday morning during a press conference with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. As previously reported, officers with the unit and deputies from the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a home off of Fork Lane in Cottondale Saturday after receiving a tip that a man living there may have murdered his roommate.
COTTONDALE, AL
WSFA

2 killed in head-on crash near Sweet Water

MARENGO COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said two Dixon Mills men were killed in a head-on crash Friday night. According to ALEA, a 2015 Toyota Corolla driven by Brodney Hudson, 32, crossed the centerline on Alabama 10 and collied with a 1996 Nissan pickup truck driven by Wendall Hosea, 59. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene.
MARENGO COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police chief calls Wednesday afternoon media briefing

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Police Chief Darryl Albert has called a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to deliver an “MPD Special Announcement.”. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference live on this story, our website and mobile app starting at approximately 1 p.m. No additional details on the...
MONTGOMERY, AL
CBS 42

Cottondale man arrested, charged with murder

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — A Cottondale man was arrested Saturday afternoon and charged with murder. Deputies arrived to check on Barry Sartain, 61. The other resident, Daniel Raines, 24, allegedly said that Sartain had left several days ago and hadn’t returned and he gave deputies consent to search. Deputies then located Sartain’s body in an […]
COTTONDALE, AL
selmasun.com

Hospitality training sessions being held in Selma, Thomasville

Training sessions for workers in the hospitality industry were held in Selma Monday and Tuesday. Selma was one of four locations for the classes, which are designed to stimulate sustainable tourism, economic development, and business and community growth in central, south-central and south Alabama counties. Known as the Flawless Delivery...
SELMA, AL
utv44.com

Alabama AG announces 3-count Capital Murder indictment in death of Aniah Blanchard

Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard. Blanchard was reported missing on October 24, 2019, in Auburn, and her body was discovered on November 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, 32 of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail where he is currently being held without bond.
MACON COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Police Investigate First Murder of the Year in Pine Hill

A Wilcox County man is dead. And a murder investigation is underway — following a shooting early Sunday morning in Pine Hill. Police Chief Nikisha says it’s the first homicide in the town this year. She says officers responded to the 200 block of Gwen Road around 12:45...
PINE HILL, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
alabamanews.net

Selma Police Investigate City’s 15th Murder of the Year

Selma Police are investigating another murder in the city. This time — the victim is a 20 year old young woman. Capt. Natasha Fowlkes says Alvineisha Carter was shot around nine Thursday night — on the 600 block of Martin Luther King Avenue. Fowlkes says Carter was struck...
SELMA, AL
selmasun.com

Alabama Public Radio features Gee's Bend in Alabama Folk podcast series airing this week

Alabama Public Radio will be airing six episodes of podcast series Alabama Folk starting Tuesday that includes an episode about Gee's Bend in Wilcox County. The series features folklife in Alabama and the individuals who carry on traditions through creativity, craftsmanship and dedication. It was made by Alabama Folklife Association through grants and runs through Nov. 22.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama schools to get farm-to-table lunches

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Students will soon have farm-to-table school lunches. It’s part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Farmers and state leaders gathered in Millbrook Tuesday morning to sign the local food for schools agreement. The program will pay local farmers federal dollars to harvest food for school lunches.
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

Wild black vultures test positive for bird flu in Montgomery County

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR), in coordination with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), confirmed cases of bird flu among wild black vultures in Montgomery County. Eurasian H5 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), or bird flu, can cause high mortality in infected poultry, according to the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy