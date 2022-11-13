Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Brown scores NCAA record 43 points
1956 — Syracuse beats Colgate 61-7 behind halfback Jim Brown. Brown sets an NCAA-record for points by an individual player in a single game by scoring six touchdowns and kicking seven extra points for 43 points. 1959 — Syracuse’s Connie Dierking becomes the first player to foul out of...
WTOP
Ware scores 16 points, Oregon wallops Montana State, 81-51
EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kel’el Ware scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench and led five Ducks into double figure scoring as Oregon walloped Montana State 81-51 on Tuesday night. The 7-foot freshman doubled his previous career high and scored nine of his points in...
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes begin NCAA Tournament against Wake Forest Thursday
The No. 16 Ohio State men’s soccer team will travel to No. 20 Wake Forest on Thursday for the first round of the NCAA men’s soccer tournament. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes overcome slow start, defeat Eastern Illinois 65-43
Ohio State Junior forward Zed Key (23) scores the first points of Ohio States (3-0) 65-43 win over Eastern Illinois (0-4) in Columbus on Wednesday. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
Blue Devils sign top-shelf 2023 small forward
On Tuesday, the second-the-last day of the fall signing period, Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako became the fifth and final 2023 Duke basketball early signee. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star inked his national letter of intent alongside a couple of his high ...
Football: Stroud not listening to ‘outside noise,’ to lead Buckeyes into rivalry meeting with Michigan
Ohio State third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) remains steadily in contention for the Heisman. Stroud has 34 touchdowns and just four interceptions in the year. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor.
WTOP
Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. “We stuck together for four quarters,” Brunson said. “When they made a run, we...
WTOP
ECHL Glance
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Greenville at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
WTOP
Wednesday’s Transactions
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired OF Teoscar Hernandez from Toronto in exchange for RHP Erik Swanson and LHP Adam Macko. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated WR Marquise to return from injured reserve. Signed OL Julien...
Comments / 0