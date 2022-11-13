ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

WTOP

Today in Sports History-Brown scores NCAA record 43 points

1956 — Syracuse beats Colgate 61-7 behind halfback Jim Brown. Brown sets an NCAA-record for points by an individual player in a single game by scoring six touchdowns and kicking seven extra points for 43 points. 1959 — Syracuse’s Connie Dierking becomes the first player to foul out of...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTOP

Ware scores 16 points, Oregon wallops Montana State, 81-51

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Kel’el Ware scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds off the bench and led five Ducks into double figure scoring as Oregon walloped Montana State 81-51 on Tuesday night. The 7-foot freshman doubled his previous career high and scored nine of his points in...
EUGENE, OR
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils sign top-shelf 2023 small forward

On Tuesday, the second-the-last day of the fall signing period, Roselle Catholic High School (N.J.) small forward Mackenzie Mgbako became the fifth and final 2023 Duke basketball early signee. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound five-star inked his national letter of intent alongside a couple of his high ...
DURHAM, NC
WTOP

Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. “We stuck together for four quarters,” Brunson said. “When they made a run, we...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
WTOP

ECHL Glance

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs. Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m. Greenville at Adirondack, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m. Reading at Worcester, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WTOP

Wednesday’s Transactions

SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired OF Teoscar Hernandez from Toronto in exchange for RHP Erik Swanson and LHP Adam Macko. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated WR Marquise to return from injured reserve. Signed OL Julien...
COLORADO STATE

