Effective: 2022-11-17 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-16 17:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cattaraugus; Chautauqua; Northern Erie; Southern Erie; Wyoming A BAND OF LAKE EFFECT SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHAUTAUQUA CATTARAUGUS... SOUTHERN ERIE...WYOMING...AND NORTHERN ERIE COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of lake effect snow will continue to impact the Lake Erie shore from Ripley to Hamburg and then inland across the Chautauqua Ridge and Boston Hills through late afternoon. The snow may mix with some rain at lower elevations and close to Lake Erie. Slushy accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are expected through early evening across higher terrain and beneath the strongest portion of the band. Roads will be slushy and very slippery at times. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Dunkirk, Fredonia, Hamburg, East Aurora, Evans, Boston, Eden, Springville, Warsaw, Colden, Orchard Park, Westfield, Gowanda, Silver Creek, Angola, Arcade, Mayville, North Collins, Long Point State Park and Chaffee. This includes the following highways Interstate 90 between exits 57 and 61. Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 10. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO