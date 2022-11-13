UCLA men's basketball center Adem Bona spoke with reporters ahead of Wednesday morning's practice session at the Mo Ostin Basketball Center. Bona talked about playing his first two games with the Bruins, why he missed the season opener, the biggest adjustments he's had to make at the college level, the role he thinks he fills down low and how helpful it is to have seniors on the roster to show him the ropes.

