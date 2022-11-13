Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miami Chick-fil-A launches 3-day work week; job applications soarAmy ChristieMiami, FL
The Three Least Affordable Places to Live in FloridaJake WellsFlorida State
40+ Things to do in Greater Fort LauderdaleMomJunkyFort Lauderdale, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Related
NBC Miami
WATCH IMPLOSION: Miami Beach's Deauville Beach Resort Goes Down Marking End of an Era
The decaying hotel at Miami Beach's historic Deauville Beach Resort, which once played host to everyone from the Beatles to President John F. Kennedy, was imploded Sunday morning after it was declared an unsafe structure. The implosion of the Deauville hotel tower at 6701 Collins Avenue occured Sunday at 8...
Catch to Open in Miami Beach Next Fall
The New York-based seafood brand will have a Miami location again after almost ten years
archpaper.com
Segregation by Design maps highway expansion in Florida’s Magic City
Located at the mouth of the Miami River on the shores of Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, like the centers of so many American cities, is ringed by a loop of midcentury interstate highways. These highways divide the city along racial lines, physically isolating Downtown (and the “Millionaire’s Row” neighborhood of Brickell) from the adjacent neighborhoods of Overtown and Little Havana, the historic hearts of the city’s Black and Latino communities.
North Italia Bringing Handmade Pasta and Pizza to Fort Lauderdale
It’s the fourth Florida location for the pasta and pizza chain
iheart.com
Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Miami
What's not to love about Italian food? The promise of hearty pasta dishes, slices of pizza, and endless amounts of bread is hard to pass up. Since you can find an Italian restaurant in every U.S. city, what's the best one in Miami?. Yelp has the answer to that. After...
ZZ Top at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
On Sunday, ZZ Top performed at The Pompano Beach Amphitheater.
Rice Mediterranean Kitchen Plans Fort Lauderdale Location
The brand will open its eighth restaurant in the beginning of next year
Fort Lauderdale voters picked 3 winners but none can be sworn in. Not yet anyway.
Call it news of the weird. Fort Lauderdale might have chosen three new commissioners on Election Day last week, but they weren’t sworn in to office Tuesday as originally planned. Here’s why: Winner John Herbst’s qualifications are being challenged by two losing candidates; winner Warren Sturman won by just 49 votes and the results won’t be certified until Sunday; and winner Pamela ...
royalcaribbeanblog.com
Royal Caribbean signs deal to build new cruise terminal in Miami in new deal with port
Royal Caribbean signed a new deal with PortMiami to expand its operations there, which include more passengers and a new terminal. The 50-year deal was signed on Tuesday for a cost of $2.8 billion that encompasses a development and lease agreement. There's plenty in this deal, but cruisers will find...
floridapolitics.com
Fabían Basabe wins close contest for HD 106 after recount
He won by a 0.46-percentage-point margin, with just 242 votes more than his opponent. One week after Election Day, the closest House race in South Florida has a winner after a recount that stretched to Tuesday. Republican former reality TV star turned stay-at-home dad Fabían Basabe will be the next...
lazytrips.com
How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?
Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
wlrn.org
After Deauville implosion, property's future remains uncertain
In 2004, the Deauville Beach Resort received its contributing structure designation within the North Beach Resort Local Historic District. Not only was its architectural style historic — locally called Miami Modern and designed by Melvin Grossman — some highly notable people passed through it, like President John F. Kennedy who spoke there, and the Beatles, who played on the Ed Sullivan Show in the early 1960s.
cohaitungchi.com
Traveling To Miami With Your Pet
If you’re traveling to Miami with your pet, you’ll be glad to know there are plenty of amenities and activities to make your experience a cinch. Start by ensuring that your hotel is pet-friendly and familiarize yourself with local pet daycare and boarding options, as well as veterinarians. Beyond that, there are lots of pet-friendly parks, outdoor shopping streets, beaches and more for you and your four-legged friend to explore.
Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes
Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down
Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
allamericanatlas.com
33 Incredible Things to Do in Miami Alone (2022)
You’ll have no trouble creating memorable experiences in the “Magic City”!. From bright, sandy beaches, to modern art and architecture, to some of the best food you’ll ever taste, Miami’s one of the most unique places to visit in Florida, and there’s plenty of fun in store for you on your solo trip.
WSVN-TV
Woman hurt by Brightline train while walking bike near railroad in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian walking with her bike near the railroad tracks in Fort Lauderdale was hurt when a Brightline train hit her bicycle. The crash happened near East Sunrise Boulevard and Flagler Drive, Tuesday night. The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with a...
wlrn.org
Miami and Ukrainian city are now 'Sister Cities'
“We can live without light. We can live without water, but we can't live without freedom,” said Galyna Serdyuk, a pediatrician from Ukraine who is now living in the U.S. with temporary protected status. “I’m very thankful for [the United States], for every inch of help to my country, to defend my country.”
WINKNEWS.com
Investigations into 2021 Surfside condo collapse far from over
SURFSIDE (CBS) Around 1:30 a.m. on June 24, 2021, 98 people were killed when Champlain Towers South, a 40-year-old condominium in Surfside, collapsed. Raysa Rodriguez was on the ninth floor of a part of the building that somehow remained standing. “I am sound asleep, and I hear this awful noise...
cohaitungchi.com
16 Best Things to Do in Dania Beach, FL
Are you looking to have some fun near the ocean or want to try out some water activities?. Then consider visiting Dania Beach in Florida. Dania Beach is a city you can find about five miles from Fort Lauderdale, with a population of 32,417. When visiting this city, you’ll find...
Comments / 0