Miami Beach, FL

archpaper.com

Segregation by Design maps highway expansion in Florida’s Magic City

Located at the mouth of the Miami River on the shores of Biscayne Bay, Downtown Miami, like the centers of so many American cities, is ringed by a loop of midcentury interstate highways. These highways divide the city along racial lines, physically isolating Downtown (and the “Millionaire’s Row” neighborhood of Brickell) from the adjacent neighborhoods of Overtown and Little Havana, the historic hearts of the city’s Black and Latino communities.
MIAMI, FL
iheart.com

Here's The Highest-Rated Italian Restaurant In Miami

What's not to love about Italian food? The promise of hearty pasta dishes, slices of pizza, and endless amounts of bread is hard to pass up. Since you can find an Italian restaurant in every U.S. city, what's the best one in Miami?. Yelp has the answer to that. After...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Fort Lauderdale voters picked 3 winners but none can be sworn in. Not yet anyway.

Call it news of the weird. Fort Lauderdale might have chosen three new commissioners on Election Day last week, but they weren’t sworn in to office Tuesday as originally planned. Here’s why: Winner John Herbst’s qualifications are being challenged by two losing candidates; winner Warren Sturman won by just 49 votes and the results won’t be certified until Sunday; and winner Pamela ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Fabían Basabe wins close contest for HD 106 after recount

He won by a 0.46-percentage-point margin, with just 242 votes more than his opponent. One week after Election Day, the closest House race in South Florida has a winner after a recount that stretched to Tuesday. Republican former reality TV star turned stay-at-home dad Fabían Basabe will be the next...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
lazytrips.com

How Long Does It Take To Drive From Miami To Key West?

Enjoying year-round sunshine and views across the Atlantic Ocean, Miami and the Florida Keys are among the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. Located in the far Southeastern corner of the United States, the chain of coral islands known as the Keys stretch out around Florida Bay and on into the Gulf of Mexico.
KEY WEST, FL
wlrn.org

After Deauville implosion, property's future remains uncertain

In 2004, the Deauville Beach Resort received its contributing structure designation within the North Beach Resort Local Historic District. Not only was its architectural style historic — locally called Miami Modern and designed by Melvin Grossman — some highly notable people passed through it, like President John F. Kennedy who spoke there, and the Beatles, who played on the Ed Sullivan Show in the early 1960s.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Traveling To Miami With Your Pet

If you’re traveling to Miami with your pet, you’ll be glad to know there are plenty of amenities and activities to make your experience a cinch. Start by ensuring that your hotel is pet-friendly and familiarize yourself with local pet daycare and boarding options, as well as veterinarians. Beyond that, there are lots of pet-friendly parks, outdoor shopping streets, beaches and more for you and your four-legged friend to explore.
MIAMI, FL
BoardingArea

Spirit Airlines Cuts 37 Routes

Spirit Airlines is trimming its schedule with most cuts coming in Florida. The low-cost carrier will cut 37 routes from its schedule, based on flight schedule data from Cirium that was first reported by TPG. Tampa, Fort Myers and Fort Lauderdale are the hardest hit airports. Tampa is losing eight...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

150+ rodent droppings, chips in a bathroom, bad odors from freezer: 5 restaurants including a CPK shut down

Bad odors coming from a freezer, rodent droppings found throughout two restaurants and flies landing in food shut down five restaurants in South Florida last week. Among the restaurants shut down were Tropical Island Restaurant in Boynton Beach, La Granja Parilla and Seafood in Miami, Q’Bola Café in Wellington, California Pizza Kitchen in Pembroke Lakes and Talay Thai & Japanese in Pompano ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
allamericanatlas.com

33 Incredible Things to Do in Miami Alone (2022)

You’ll have no trouble creating memorable experiences in the “Magic City”!. From bright, sandy beaches, to modern art and architecture, to some of the best food you’ll ever taste, Miami’s one of the most unique places to visit in Florida, and there’s plenty of fun in store for you on your solo trip.
MIAMI, FL
wlrn.org

Miami and Ukrainian city are now 'Sister Cities'

“We can live without light. We can live without water, but we can't live without freedom,” said Galyna Serdyuk, a pediatrician from Ukraine who is now living in the U.S. with temporary protected status. “I’m very thankful for [the United States], for every inch of help to my country, to defend my country.”
MIAMI, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Investigations into 2021 Surfside condo collapse far from over

SURFSIDE (CBS) Around 1:30 a.m. on June 24, 2021, 98 people were killed when Champlain Towers South, a 40-year-old condominium in Surfside, collapsed. Raysa Rodriguez was on the ninth floor of a part of the building that somehow remained standing. “I am sound asleep, and I hear this awful noise...
SURFSIDE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

16 Best Things to Do in Dania Beach, FL

Are you looking to have some fun near the ocean or want to try out some water activities?. Then consider visiting Dania Beach in Florida. Dania Beach is a city you can find about five miles from Fort Lauderdale, with a population of 32,417. When visiting this city, you’ll find...
DANIA BEACH, FL

