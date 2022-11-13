Read full article on original website
Common Type of Clothing Could Be Exposing Millions of Children to Harmful Chemicals
The study found toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in all stain-resistant uniforms tested. According to a recent study conducted by scientists at the Paul H. O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs at Indiana University and associates from the University of Toronto, the University of Notre Dame, and the Green Science Policy Institute, children who wear stain-resistant school uniforms may be exposed to potentially harmful levels of chemicals.
Cases of RSV in children surge: Local leaders to address the situation Monday
SPOKANE, Wash. — Nationwide, children’s hospitals are filling up with young kids battling RSV. The Inland Northwest is no different. This data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention illustrates the situation. One local family, who was impacted by the virus, says it all started with symptoms of the common cold. Jackson Boyle, a 7-year-old, started to feel sick...
Depression Results in Worse Clinical Course for IBD Patients
The investigators found that depression increased the odds of systemic steroid administrations, the use of 2 or more molecular targeted drugs, and surgery in patients with ulcerative colitis. A depression diagnosis could actually result in worse outcomes for patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). A team, led by Hideaki Oyama,...
Brain scans shed light on reluctance to make eye contact among people with autism
A common characteristic of autism is a reluctance to make eye contact with others, and researchers now think they know where in the brain this comes from. Brain scans show that folks with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) had significantly less activity in their dorsal parietal cortex during eye-to-eye contact, compared to people without ASD, researchers report.
Efficacy and Safety Comparable Between Tocilizumab and Biosimilar
For safety, the proportions of patients with serious treatment-emergent adverse events in the second treatment period were similar between the treatment groups. A proposed biosimilar for tocilzumab is showing promise as a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, in data presented during the 2022 American College of Rheumatology Convergence Meeting in Philadelphia.
Dried Blood Sample Testing Found Acceptable for Hepatitis B Virus Screenings
Overall, 82 participants agreed to receive DBS testing, 28% of which reported that the aspects of the program made them feel uncomfortable. While hepatitis B virus (HBV) screenings are difficult to implement within the community, a new dried blood sample testing program could help improve screening numbers, particularly in communities with large immigrant populations.
Poor Indoor Air Quality Exposure and Clinical Risks with Edward Brooks, MD, and Charlene McEvoy, MD
The pair of pulmonology and microbiology experts join the podcast to discuss what clinicians should look out for in indoor pollutant exposure risks, and how to manage their impact. Episode highlights. 0:16 The history of indoor air environments. 2:50 Introducing Edward G. Brooks, MD, and Charlene McEvoy, MD. 4:39 The...
New Obstructive Sleep Apnea Screening Recommendation Highlights Gap in Sleep Medicine
Sleep Medicine Expert Daniel Gottlieb, MD, MPH, details a response to the USPSTF screening recommendations for obstructive sleep apnea in a primary care setting. In an article published today alongside the updated recommendations for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) screening by the US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), Daniel Gottlieb, MD, MPH, discussed the condition in depth as it relates to the new recommendations.
Research shows that multiple COVID infections could lead to severe health complications
A recent study published in the journal Nature Medicine found that repeated COVID-19 infections could cause strain on various organ systems, leading to severe long and short-term health complications. Key findings: The study found that COVID-19 can impact the body’s organ systems during the duration of the illness and long...
Quarterly Dosing of Conbercept Similar to Treat-and-Extend Regimen for PCV
Similar visual and anatomical outcomes were observed through 1 year, despite fewer injections in the mandated quarterly treated group. A treat-and-extend (TAE) strategy and a fixed dosing regimen of intravitreal conbercept each improved visual and anatomical outcomes in the management of polypoidal choroidal vasculopathy (PCV), according to new research. The...
Baricitinib Shows Efficacy, Safety Treating Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
The time of flare was significantly shorter in the placebo group compared to the baricitinib. New data presented the 2022 American College of Rheumatology Convergence Meeting in Philadelphia shows baricitinib could be an effective treatment for juvenile idiopathic arthritis. A team, led by Athimalaipet Ramanan, Bristol Royal Hospital for Children,...
Smart Bed Technology and the Future of Sleep Science
"Having the ability to enhance the sleep quality in a way that is scientifically important, and also taking into account objective measurements opens a lot of possibilities," Gary Garcia-Molina, PhD, said in an interview. Gary Garcia-Molina, PhD, Sleep Number Labs, and a team of investigators performed 2 investigations that utilized...
Impact of Geographic Atrophy on the Caregiver
Eleonora M. Lad, MD, PhD: We talked a lot about the patient’s point of view, but what about the impact of geographic atrophy [GA] on caregivers and their quality of life?. David R. Lally, MD: It’s tough for all the caregivers of these types of patients. We talked about the most practical one would be when the patient loses their ability to drive, that affects their ability to go to the grocery store and get their weekly groceries, and it affects the ability for these patients to make their doctor appointments. This is an older population, so typically they have comorbidities or other medical health issues at that age, requiring monitoring and treatment by doctors, besides their macular degeneration issue, and so now, it’s often up to the caregiver to provide that transportation for the patient. The effects for the family extend far beyond the patient, to the immediate care providers.
Disease Burden and Tools to Manage Geographic Atrophy
Eleonora M. Lad, MD, PhD: We talked about the disease burden, and Nancy, you brought up how impaired these patients are. What is the impact of the disease burden to the patients, caregivers, and society in general?. Nancy M. Holekamp, MD, FASRS: For many of our patients this is their...
Treatment Options for ADHD
Theresa R. Cerulli, MD: Andy, if you wouldn’t mind, provide us an overview of treatments of ADHD stimulants and nonstimulants?. Andrew Cutler, MD: We’ve already have gone through some of this. I usually start by asking, is this a patient I’m going to start with a stimulant? Or do I need to start with a nonstimulant for many reasons? These might include the parent says, “Whatever you do, don’t give my kid a stimulant.” Maybe the patient has substance abuse issues, and I’m not comfortable with that. Maybe the person has a cardiac issue, and I’m a little concerned about using a stimulant. Sometimes there’s a psychiatric comorbidity, depression or anxiety, that I might want to use a nonstimulant for. In any case, the majority of the time, we’re using a stimulant first. It’s methylphenidates vs amphetamines.
Positive Phase 3 Trial Results for Roflumilast Cream in Atopic Dermatitis for Adults, Children
Phase 3 trial data from the INTEGUMENT-1 study yielded positive results for roflumilast cream on atopic dermatitis patients ages 6 and up. Recent phase 3 clinical trial results indicated Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) success for roflumilast cream used for atopic dermatitis (AD) in adults and children ages 6 and older, according to a press release from Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Updated Recommendations for Obstructive Sleep Apnea in General Population
US Prevention Services Task Force (USPSTF) announces that after reviewing the clinical utility of obstructive sleep apnea screening tools in a primary care setting, there's insufficient evidence to determine the balance between benefit and harm. The US Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) aimed to update the screening recommendations for obstructive...
Research Suggests Dermatology Resident Trainee Diversity Rates Remain Stagnant
A recent research letter highlighted the importance of diversity in the field of dermatology, citing the lack of diversity among trainees in the field. Although measures intended to increase diversity among resident trainees in the dermatology field have been called for, diversity has stagnated, according to a research letter. The...
Treatment with Difluprednate Similar to Prednisolone Acetate After AGV implantation
Difluprednate treatment after AGV implantation resulted in a similar IOP and fewer glaucoma medications compared with prednisolone acetate. New findings suggest postoperative treatment with 0.05% difluprednate after Ahmed glaucoma valve (AGV) implantation led to similar intraocular pressure (IOP) and fewer glaucoma medications compared with treatment with 1% prednisolone acetate. The...
Blood samples from healthy individuals have pre-existing anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgGs and IVIg may be an effective therapy for severe COVID-19
A new paper introduces evidence of effective alleviation of disease severity using intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIg). This is in the form of immunoglobulin (Ig) G antibodies directed against the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pathogen, namely, the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). Introduction. SARS-CoV-2 is a beta-coronavirus that can infect...
