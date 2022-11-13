Pitt hopes passing game hasn't reached its zenith

Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis passes against Virginia Tech on Saturday in Pittsburgh.

The thought probably crossed the minds of Pitt fans weeks ago. Maybe even Pat Narduzzi considered it, though he never would admit it.

After 10 games, Pitt’s offense might have crafted its identity and reached as high as it can go. Good, sometimes very good, just not great.

Three games remain, and the narrative could change. But it’s clear Pitt (6-4, 3-3) has an outstanding running game — surprisingly, only fifth in the ACC at 180.7 yards per game — that is a tribute to schemes drawn up by offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti Jr. and line coach Dave Borbely.

Izzy Abanikanda has the look of an NFL running back while leading the ACC in rushing with 1,207 yards — 308 more than runner-up Will Shipley of Clemson. He rushed for 121 yards in the 37-7 victory against Virginia, complemented by a total of 77 from Rodney Hammond Jr. and C’Bo Flemister.

Developed at Narduzzi’s insistence after Kenny Pickett moved on, Pitt’s ground game is the envy of many teams across the nation.

The passing game? Not so bad when it avoids turnovers, which is what quarterback Kedon Slovis did Saturday. Slovis threw for 208 yards and his first touchdown pass since Oct. 1. The Panthers’ aerial game is ninth in the conference (220.3).

Overall, Pitt has a middle-of-the-pack offense — seventh in the ACC in total yards (401) — that can complement a ferocious defense that is leading the FBS in sacks (37) after dumping Brennan Armstrong eight times. A total of 46 or more for the fourth consecutive season is within reach.

A good sign for the offense emerged Saturday when Slovis and his wide receivers found a connection. Bub Means, Konata Mumpfield and Jared Wayne totaled 12 catches for 190 yards. Means’ touchdown was his first since transferring to Pitt.

“Bub is such an unselfish guy. I was happy for him,” Narduzzi said.

No one is more unselfish than tight end Gavin Bartholomew. Those zeros across his stat line are troubling.

The best news for the final stretch of the season is the defense is playing as well as any unit in the ACC. Since the fourth quarter of the North Carolina game, opponents have crossed the goal line only once in eight quarters.

Narduzzi feels good about his pass rush that, he said, functioned efficiently Saturday despite one impediment.

“There are two holding calls that don’t get called,” he said after the game. “Guys are getting tackled. I tell the officials, they can’t block 8 (Calijah Kancey) and they can’t block 87 (Habakkuk Baldonado). Can’t block them.”

Pressure on the quarterback not only resulted in eight sacks, but Kancey was in Armstrong’s face when he threw the two pick-6s in the game’s first 16 seconds to M.J. Devonshire and Marquis Williams. Armstrong would have been better off if he had been sacked 10 times.

Those cornerbacks are two of the best athletes on the team, but Williams said there was more involved in the interceptions. Film study in line coach Charlie Partridge’s room made a difference, he said.

“Taking it from the classroom to the field and accomplishing that is a wonderful feeling,” Williams said.

Players feel they have more to give before closing the book on 2022, but the final three games won’t be easy.

Duke is 7-3 and will bring a three-game winning streak into Acrisure Stadium on Saturday. The Blue Devils were picked to finish last in the ACC preseason poll.

Miami (5-5) has won two of its past three games and will be Pitt’s host Nov. 26 at Hard Rock Stadium. Pitt has lost its past three games there after winning 35-23 in 2014. In that game (Paul Chryst’s last as Pitt’s coach), the Panthers needed a victory to attain bowl eligibility, and got it.

Under Narduzzi, Pitt reaching a bowl game is no longer an acceptable goal by itself. Winning the 2021 ACC championship set the bar much higher, and Narduzzi has no intention of lowering it.