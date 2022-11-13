Read full article on original website
The Commanders’ third-down offense was magnificent against the Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — It’s entirely possible that the Commanders will have succeeded on another third down by the time you’re done reading this sentence. Washington’s offense was 27th in the NFL in terms of third-down effectiveness entering Monday night’s matchup with an undefeated Philadelphia squad, as the unit moved the chains in just 34.2% of such situations.
Wednesday’s Transactions
SEATTLE MARINERS — Acquired OF Teoscar Hernandez from Toronto in exchange for RHP Erik Swanson and LHP Adam Macko. MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Signed G A.J. Lawson to a two-way contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated WR Marquise to return from injured reserve. Signed OL Julien...
Giants’ Barkley, Bills’ Diggs among best bets to score
Some of our usual scoring stars are off the map because of injuries sustained in Week 10, but we’ve still got plenty of options going into Week 11 of the NFL season. These are the best bets to score. ___. Running Back. BRIAN ROBINSON, Commanders. Robinson isn’t the most...
Today in Sports History-Brown scores NCAA record 43 points
1956 — Syracuse beats Colgate 61-7 behind halfback Jim Brown. Brown sets an NCAA-record for points by an individual player in a single game by scoring six touchdowns and kicking seven extra points for 43 points. 1959 — Syracuse’s Connie Dierking becomes the first player to foul out of...
