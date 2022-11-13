ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood, IN

Micah Coyle's four touchdowns lead Center Grove past Warren Central for regional title

By Tyler Hart
 3 days ago

GREENWOOD — The Warren Central football team made the trip to Center Grove looking to upset the Class 6A favorite Trojans. The Warriors arrived prepared for everything except Micah Coyle.

Coyle put on a show Friday night, scoring three of his four touchdowns in the second half as reigning 6A champion Center Grove defeated Warren Central 42-32 to capture a regional championship.

"Micah Coyle is a real dude," Center Grove coach Eric Moore said. "He's a bronco. He's a runner. I love him. He plays hard, he's physical, he doesn't take a play off. He's a wonderful high school football player and he'll be a great college player."

The senior running back’s 301 rushing yards included scoring runs of 45, 11, 62, and 73 yards. The highlight-reel performance helped Coyle surpass 1,500 rushing yards on the season and helped Center Grove (10-2) earn a spot in the semi-state championship round against Cathedral.

“Warren came out with a great game plan,” Coyle said. “They had everything filled, every gap filled. My coaches went to halftime and we made new plays. We were running more to the outside with me and there were a lot more openings out there because they're all closing inside.”

Warren Central (6-6) had no answers for containing Coyle, starting with the fourth play of the game when he raced 45 yards to the end zone. The Trojans’ first drive lasted less than two minutes.

Center Grove led 14-0 after one quarter on Coyle’s TD run and a touchdown pass from Tyler Cherry to Noah Coy, but the visiting Warriors were able to close the deficit to 21-14 at halftime.

The teams traded defensive scores in the second quarter — Amarion Sanders returned a fumble for Warren Central’s first touchdown and Matthew Neff returned an interception for a TD for Center Grove – before Adonis Adams-Figueroa found Joe Walker for a 36-yard touchdown pass.

Warren Central cut the deficit to 21-17 on a field goal from Elijah Slibeck in the third quarter.

After a rough stretch offensively with six unsuccessful possessions, the Trojans turned back to Coyle and the rushing attack and it made all the difference.

They ran the ball on 11 of the next 13 plays, ending with an 11-yard touchdown run up the middle from Coyle for his second score of the night.

Warren Central answered with a touchdown run from DeMarion Harris, but Coyle secured the Trojans’ fourth straight trip to semi-state with two more long touchdown runs in the fourth quarter – from 62 and 73 yards.

The Trojans will now travel to take on Cathedral next week and look to avenge their 40-29 loss to the Irish in the final week of the regular season.

Warren Central at Center Grove football

Photos from Tyler Hart

