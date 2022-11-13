Read full article on original website
Patriots Rumors: Running Back Out For Rest Of Season Due To Injury
FOXBORO, Mass. — Toward the end of his Wednesday morning news conference, Bill Belichick was asked whether he expected injured running back Ty Montgomery to return this season. “Take it day by day,” the Patriots head coach said with a smile. New England apparently isn’t taking things “day...
Former Colts Star Makes Weird Point After Jeff Saturday’s First Win
Jeff Saturday’s former Colts teammates rejoiced Sunday when the ex-Indianapolis center earned his first win as an NFL head coach. Robert Mathis was hyped after the Colts notched a 25-20 win over the Raiders and even advocated for Las Vegas to fire head coach Josh McDaniels. Another member of those great Peyton Manning-led Indy teams also took to Twitter after the Colts’ Week 10 victory at Allegiant Stadium, but Edgerrin James didn’t take the conventional route in praising Saturday.
Josh McDaniels, Raiders Hit Rock Bottom With Loss To Jeff Saturday’s Colts
The Indianapolis Colts were the laughing stock of the NFL entering Week 10. Then they beat the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, shifting that distinction to Josh McDaniels’ squad. The Colts, after firing their head coach and hiring a former player who had no prior coaching experience, defeated...
Stefon Diggs Criticizes Bills After Brutal Overtime Loss To Vikings
Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season, the Bills looked like a vaunted juggernaut that might face little resistance on the road to Super Bowl LVII. Now, Buffalo looks more like a team that is far from a lock for a deep postseason run. The Bills are...
It’s Time For Raiders To Really Consider Firing Coach Josh McDaniels
Josh McDaniels continues to reach new levels of embarrassment. “It’s like a broken record,” McDaniels started his press conference Sunday, per the team. McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders suffered their worst loss in a season that has been filled with them. And it took place as McDaniels was out-coached by Colts’ Jeff Saturday, a controversial hire by Indianapolis this week who served as an NFL analyst for ESPN merely one week ago. It was the first time Saturday, a longtime NFL center, took the sideline as a coach.
Aaron Rodgers Bluntly Explains Late-Game Dustup With Packers’ Matt LaFleur
Aaron Rodgers helped the Green Bay Packers to an overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but it didn’t come without any frustration from the star quarterback. A visibly flustered Rodgers was caught on camera screaming at Packers head coach Matt LaFleur in the final minute of regulation and the game tied 28-all. It came after Green Bay started a possession at its own 33-yard line with 1:38 left in the fourth quarter. After two run plays and an incompletion on third-and-1 from the Green Bay 42, Rodgers voiced his displeasure to LaFleur as the Packers sent the punt unit onto the field with 22 ticks left.
Rams’ Sean McVay Offers Bleak Outlook On Cooper Kupp’s Injury
Week 10 wasn’t a flat-out disaster for the Rams, but it was pretty darn close. Los Angeles received bad news before its divisional matchup with Arizona, as Matthew Stafford was unable to go at SoFi Stadium due to a concussion. And as backup quarterback John Wolford tried to will the reigning Super Bowl champions to a win Sunday, Stafford’s favorite target sustained an injury of his own.
Kyle Shanahan Reacts To ‘Mind-Blowing’ Ejection In 49ers’ Win
The 49ers’ primetime win over the Chargers on Sunday night didn’t come without a little controversy. San Francisco played the entire second half of its 22-16 victory at Levi’s Stadium without one of its top defenders. Linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from the Week 10 contest late in the second half after he delivered a helmet-to-helmet hit on Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert. Greenlaw didn’t appear to target Herbert’s head, but referees nonetheless felt the fourth-year pro violated one of the NFL’s zero-tolerance rules.
NFL Rumors: Real Reason Why Raiders Won’t Fire Josh McDaniels
Raiders owner Mark Davis recently backed Josh McDaniels as the franchise’s head coach, but the move might’ve been less about confidence in McDaniels and more about Davis’ lack of confidence in his own wallet. Las Vegas went 2-7 in McDaniels’ first nine games at the helm, fueling...
Patriots Release Wide Receiver Ahead Of Week 11 Jets Matchup
The Patriots cut one player from their wide receiver room after returning from their bye week. New England on Tuesday released wideout Lil’Jordan Humphrey from their practice squad. Humphrey spent time on the Patriots’ 53-man roster earlier this season, appearing in each of the team’s first six games. The...
Buccaneers’ Tom Brady Among Athletes Named In FTX Class-Action Lawsuit
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried and several celebrities have been sued in a class action that seeks to recover damages following the company’s dramatic and sudden collapse. One of those celebrities was Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady. Zachary Halaschak of the Washington Examiner on Wednesday reported Oklahoma resident Edwin...
Jacoby Brissett Responds To Deshaun Watson’s Practice Return
Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett — serving as the starter through the first nine games of the 2022-23 campaign — wasn’t the only signal caller in attendance at practice on Wednesday. Go-to quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is set to be sidelined for two more games before the...
Sounds Like Patriots Won’t Make This O-Line Change After Bye
FOXBORO, Mass. — All season, right tackle has been a problem spot for the New England Patriots. They have one lineman who’s played that position at a high level in the past, but Bill Belichick isn’t keen on using him there. Speaking before Wednesday’s Patriots practice, Belichick...
How Patriots Captain Responded To Jets’ Motivation For Revenge
FOXBORO, Mass. — Despite winning 13 straight games against the Jets, the Patriots’ matchups against New York continue to have a rivalry feel to them. Perhaps that’s due to the general beef between Boston and New York sports, but the Jets are always up to try to beat New England each season, and the Patriots are always prepared to face every opponent each week.
Patriots Captains Explain Challenges Of Playing Jets In Short Span
FOXBORO, Mass. — After three weeks, the Patriots and the Jets will face off once again. New England won the first matchup in Week 8, and New York will hope to split the season series this Sunday. Of course, the Patriots are used to playing divisional opponents twice a year, but with only the Indianapolis Colts and a bye week in between the first and second game, there is a lot more familiarity between the two teams this season.
Mac Jones Did ‘Full Audit’ During Patriots Bye; Here’s What He Found
FOXBORO, Mass. — The bye week is a time for NFL players to rest and heal up. That’s especially important for someone like Mac Jones, who’s now two months removed from the high ankle sprain that shelved him for three games and most of a fourth. But...
Patriots Injury Report: Jake Bailey Among Limited Before Jets Game
The Patriots’ struggling punter now is dealing with an injury. Bailey was added to New England’s injury report Wednesday after a back issue limited him in the Patriots’ second practice of Week 11. He was one of six limited participants. This has not been the season the...
Fantasy Football Week 11: Start Commanders Vs. Texans’ Run Defense
The fantasy football world was dealt arguably its biggest hit of the season with the recent news Los Angeles Rams wideout Cooper Kupp would undergo surgery and miss at least the next four weeks of the NFL campaign. It goes without being said that no individual receiver will be able...
Bears Place RB Khalil Herbert on Injured Reserve
Khalil Herbert has been placed on injured reserve by the Chicago Bears, Field Yates of ESPN.com reports. Herbert has a hip injury that will keep him shelved for at least the next four weeks. The injury occurred at the end of the Bears’ loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Herbert has been the backup to David Montgomery for most of the season, but an argument could be made that Herbert has been the better back this season. It may not matter, as quarterback Justin Fields has been setting the league on fire the past couple of weeks with his running ability. The Bears may not have much of a passing game, but their rushing attack is quickly becoming one of the best.
Eagles Without TE Dallas Goedert for Weeks
Dallas Goedert is expected to miss multiple games for the Philadelphia Eagles, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reports. Goedert injured his shoulder during Monday night’s loss to the Washington Commanders. The Eagles have yet to announce the exact nature of the injury or how long Goedert may be out of the lineup. The Eagles haven’t placed him on injured reserve, which would make one think that they don’t believe he will be out of the lineup for more than a month.
