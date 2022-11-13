ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

Ivanka Trump Arrives To Sister Tiffany’s Florida Wedding In Powder Blue Grecian Dress: Photos

By Terry Zeller
 3 days ago
Image Credit: MiamiPIXX/Vaem / BACKGRID

Update (11/14/22): Ivanka Trump sparked some discussion when it was revealed that she cropped her brother Donald Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle from a family photo of herself, Tiffany Trump, Melania Trump, Lara Trump, and Marla Maples on her Instagram on Sunday, November 13. While the women were all wearing light colors, Ivanka’s future sister-in-law sported a black gown. While the former White House advisor did not address the controversy, she did share the full un-cropped photo on her Instagram Story.

Original: Ivanka Trump almost showed up the bride, her own sister, when she arrived at Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos on Saturday, Nov. 12! The business mogul looked incredible during the extravagant event held at her father, Donald Trump’s, Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL. She wore a stunning, powder blue Grecian gown featuring a long train as she styled her trademark blonde locks long and loose.

Ivanka Trump stunned at sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding in Nov. 2022. (MiamiPIXX/Vaem / BACKGRID)

The former model also took to her Instagram to share photos of her family on Tiffany’s big day. One featured her posing with daughter Arabella, 11, who wore a powder blue dress as well. In another snap, Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner pose with Arabella and their two sons, Joseph, 9, and Theodore, 6.

Ivanka Trump fixes sister Tiffany’s train. (MiamiPIXX/Vaem / BACKGRID)

Tiffany’s wedding appeared to go off without a hitch, even though there were reportedly concerns about a possible Category 1 hurricane hitting the southern Florida property. In fact, the Mar-A-Lago staff were evacuated on Wednesday, Nov. 9 over safety issues, according to a source for Page Six. “It was going to be a whole over-the-top thing,” the insider said at the time. “They had to cancel events today and canceled a golf outing for tomorrow.” While the source went on to say Tiffany was “flipping out” about the weather situation at the time, the club reopened on Friday and the wedding preparations picked right back up.

Ivanka Trump’s husband Jared Kusner walked her down the aisle at the nuptials. (MiamiPIXX/Vaem / BACKGRID)

On January 19, 2021, Tiffany announced her engagement to Michael, revealing that the heir to his family’s multibillion-dollar business Boulos Enterprises had popped the question after 3 years of dating. Alongside a snap of the couple at the White House posted to her Instagram, Tiffany said it was an “honor to celebrate many milestones” at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. while her father was President, and that her engagement was the icing on the cake. “Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!” she added.

After meeting in Greece in 2018, Tiffany and Michael began dating and were inseparable from then on out. Michael serves as the associate director of SCOA Nigeria, the director of the Fadoul Group and the business development manager for Royalton Investment. Tiffany graduated from Georgetown Law School in May 2020, and is currently a legal research assistant.

Meanwhile, Ivanka’s dad Donald has been married three times, first to model Ivana Zelníčková, and the former pair share two sons, Donald Jr, Eric, and Ivanka together. He next married actress Marla Maples, who is the mother of Tiffany. After Donald’s second divorce, he tied the knot with Melania and she gave birth to their only son Barron in March 2006.

Comments / 31

Edna Mauerman
3d ago

Did anybody tell Ivanka it as not she that was getting married! You never try to take the spot light from the bride! Mafia Lady in full bloom!

Reply(4)
8
Edward Lara
2d ago

Is that her bush I see or is it just my imagination?The dress is a bit transparent, nevertheless it's a beautiful dress and she's beautiful as well, She looks amazing!!!

Reply
2
 

HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump’s Wedding Dress: See Bejeweled Gown She Wore Down The Aisle At Mar-A-Lago

Tiffany Trump looked absolutely stunning in her wedding dress at her over-the-top nuptials on Saturday, Nov. 12! The 29-year-old daughter of Donald Trump and his second wife Marla Maples wed her billionaire heir beau Michael Boulos at her father’s Mar-A-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL. The gown was a bejeweled, floor length Elie Saab mermaid dress, with long sleeves and a scoop neckline.
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
Page Six

Ivanka Trump crops Kimberly Guilfoyle out of Tiffany Trump wedding photo

Ivanka Trump seemingly snubbed brother Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle, by cropping her out of a photo from sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos. The 41-year-old daughter of former President Donald Trump shared several snaps from the lavish Mar-a-Lago nuptials to social media over the...
Closer Weekly

Chelsea Clinton and Husband Marc Mezvinsky’s Combined Net Worth Is Massive! Inside Their Fortune

Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, are the definition of a power couple! The only child of Hillary and Bill Clinton has built an incredible career for herself as an activist and author. She and her investor spouse have amassed an impressive, combined net worth. Keep scrolling to see how much money they make together.
ARKANSAS STATE
The List

Prince William And King Charles Lost Their Minds Over This Donald Trump Tweet

When William, the Prince of Wales, and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, were dating, they experienced a similar amount of intrusion and pressure from the media and paparazzi to Princess Diana. As their relationship became more and more serious, the attention only worsened. This culminated in 2012, when a newly married Kate was photographed sunbathing topless by the pool at a private château in Provence, France (via BBC News). The photographs were subsequently circulated in the tabloid media and published in the French edition of Closer magazine, an Italian gossip magazine, and the Irish Daily Star.
Harper's Bazaar

Michelle Obama on Letting Go of Her Famous "Michelle Obama Arms" After Menopause

Michelle Obama has had to change the way she approaches health and fitness as she deals with menopause and the inevitable side effects of aging. In an interview with People ahead of the release of her book The Light We Carry, the former First Lady, 58, said she is learning to be kinder to her body these days.
HollywoodLife

Tiffany Trump ‘Upgraded’ Engagement Ring With Larger Diamonds Worth $1.5M For Wedding

Tiffany Trump, 29, upgraded her gorgeous diamond engagement ring for an even bigger one just in time for her wedding last weekend, according to Daily Mail. The daughter of Donald Trump, who exchanged vows with Michael Boulos at Donald’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, FL on Saturday, flashed the incredible piece of jewelry in addition to her sparkly white Elie Saab wedding dress during the festivities. It has an estimated worth of a whopping $1.3 million, the outlet reported, and she also wore drop earrings that apparently had a weight of 20 carats of diamonds.
PALM BEACH, FL
The List

Joe Biden Gets Honest About The State Of His Marriage To Jill

President Joe Biden got honest with America by making a speech about democracy on November 2 as violent speeches from the GOP rose after the attack on Nancy Pelosi's husband. Before Biden's speech, his former press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted: "As we get ready for @POTUS speech tonight was just thinking about a line in his inaugural speech (which was largely about unity) but did have this line 'And, we must reject a culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.'"
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
Comments / 0

