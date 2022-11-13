Read full article on original website
onefootdown.com
2022 Notre Dame Football: Boston College Eagles Week
#18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3) VS Boston College Eagles (3-7) Notre Dame is on a mission to finish strong — which makes that second half against Navy pretty alarming. A 9-3 season seemed impossible just about a month ago, but they have willed themselves to victory and beat the ever-living crap out of the Clemson Tigers. How could they play so poorly against Navy after such a hot start?
onefootdown.com
2022 College Football Data Preview: Notre Dame VS Boston College
It gives and it takes. That’s how I imagine the future bards and scribes will describe the 2022 Notre Dame football season. Last weekend, the program gave us a lot in the first half and then somehow managed to claw it all back in the second, hanging on for a 35-32 win over Navy.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: W.I.N. (What’s Important Now) — Boston College Eagles Week
I haven’t even thought for a second about the holidays coming up and I’m going to need to start shopping for Christmas gifts soon. What is happening? I guess time flies when you’re having so much fun running a huge project with so many moving parts and competing priorities and folks who don’t technically report to you and moving goalposts from leadership on what they truly want!!!
onefootdown.com
College Football Playoff Rankings: Notre Dame shuffles up to #18
Notre Dame’s no-show in the second half against the Navy Midshipmen catapulted them up two spots in the College Football Playoff rankings to #18. It’s hard to argue against Notre Dame’s ranking one way or another. Their losses are ridiculous, but the wins basically make them the 2022 ACC Champions due to the beatdowns they handed out to the #13 North Carolina Tar Heels and the #9 Clemson Tigers.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: The path to the top 10 is a real goal for the Irish
Now that the College Football Playoff committee has released its latest set of rankings, the overall picture of a final ending to the season becomes a little clearer. While Notre Dame’s path to a New Years Six bowl game is still very rocky — there’s still a path.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Men’s Basketball Preview and Game Thread: Irish VS Southern Indiana
Season Record: 1-1 Key Players: G Jelani Simmons (20.5 ppg), G Isaiah Swope (6.5 ass & 2 steals pg), C Kiyron Powell (2.5 blocks pg) Quick Overview: The Screaming Eagles lost a close game to the Missouri Tigers in the season opener, but bounced back to blow out Southern Illinois.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles: Depth Charts
On Monday, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish released the depth charts for Saturday’s game against the Boston College Eagles for the Frank Leahy Memorial Bowl. 4 Lorenzo Styles 76 Joe Alt 55 Jarrett Patterson 52 Zeke Correll 75 Josh Lugg 54 Blake Fisher 87 Michael Mayer 83 Jayden Thomas 0 Braden Lenzy 25 Chris Tyree 10 Drew Pyne.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Boston College Eagles: Weather Report
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Boston College Eagles on Saturday in what will be the final home game of the season in South Bend. If you thought the wind was nuts when Clemson came to town — can I one up you with projections of wind chill temperatures in the teens?
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Week 12 Irish bowl projections are back to being diverse
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved its record to 7-3 with the win over the Navy Midshipmen, which absolutely didn’t move the needle one way or the other nationally. Most of the bowl projections for the Irish are still with the Gator or Holiday Bowls with a grab bag of possible opponents.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish VS USC will be in prime time
For those of you keeping track out there and feel the need to plan ahead, it was announced that when the Notre Dame Fighting Irish head out to L.A. to take on the USC Trojans — it will be in prime time on ABC. While many have downplayed Notre...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Irish open up as massive favorites over Boston College
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish took out the Naval Academy on Saturday to improve to 7-3 on the season — but it was just weird (I keep saying that because it was). The Irish gave us a first half that inspired a lot of confidence for how this season may end — but that second half brought back that “oh no” feeling and a lot of questions that need to be answered with two games left in the regular season against the Boston College Eagles and USC Trojans.
abc57.com
Tiny home village in Mishawaka
ST JOSEPH, Ind. --The next important step in the work to find service members a place to live in Michiana. A plan to get the homeless veterans off the streets, in creating a village of tiny homes, with demolition underway to make room for the Mishawaka Troop town. For 18...
95.3 MNC
Charges announced in Friday South Bend shooting
A Mishawaka man has been charged with a fatal shooting on Nov. 11 2022 on Vassar Avenue in South Bend. The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office says Mikail Martinez, 23, of Mishawaka has been charged with murder for his role in the shooting death of 24 year-old Lawrence Witzke of South Bend.
abc57.com
One injured in fire on Wolf Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. - One person was injured in a fire on Wolf Avenue Tuesday afternoon, according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Crews arrived to the fire in the 400 block of E. Wolf Ave. at 1:31 p.m. When they arrived, they found a one-story wood frame structure with flames showing...
abc57.com
Rounds of lake effect snow
The pattern is active, cold and snow weather through the end of this week. The snow impacts vary with the lake effect snow, which ramps up-and-down as temperatures fall overnight and rise into the afternoon. The first bullseye is Berrien county early Wednesday with the potential for more than three inches of snow. Then temps rise just above freezing Wednesday afternoon ( a melting lull), followed by the heaviest lake effect snow Wednesday night into Thursday, with upwards of six inches of snow possible, in the snow belt. Temperatures are much colder to end the week, and lake effect snow will persist into Friday.
WNDU
From the streets to our schools; Juvenile crime in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Over the past three years, the City of South Bend has averaged about 930 incidents per year involving a firearm alone. What you may not know, is the number of times the suspect in those cases was identified as a juvenile. Christine Karsten takes a...
Michigan Man Gets Trapped In Snow-Covered Car For 8 Hours Following Crash
He was stuck in the vehicle overnight.
abc57.com
South Bend Re-Entry Center resident apprehended
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A South Bend Community Re-Entry Center resident has been apprehended after walking away from the center on November 1, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. Jessie Hanson, 37, was apprehended without incident at a South Bend residence on Monday morning.
WNDU
Free Thanksgiving turkey pickup available for Michiana families in need
(WNDU) - Our distribution list for our Turkeys on the Table Challenge is here!. Turkey distribution will take place on Friday, Nov. 18, and Monday, Nov. 21. The turkeys are free of charge, first come first served, and while supplies last. It is limited to one turkey per household. Distribution...
WNDU
Two injured in Elkhart house fire
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Two people are injured after a house fire Thursday evening. It happened on the 700 block of Christian Avenue around 9 p.m. Fire crews saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the house with a fire inside. Officials quickly got to work but downed power lines stopped them until AEP could arrive. Several family members were in the house but were able to escape.
