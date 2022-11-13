Read full article on original website
Related
25 Moments People Realized They Had Privilege, And Were Shocked To Their Core
"I watched a video where a mother was teaching her Black son to never walk around in a hoodie up, and not keep their hands in their pockets. It made me realize how privileged I am in my circumstances."
`Hogan's Heroes' actor Robert Clary dies at 96
French actor Robert Clary, best known for his portrayal of war prisoner Cpl. Louis LeBeau in the quirky sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” died today at age 96.
104.1 WIKY
King leads Belgium soccer training in tongue-in-cheek film
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – With whistles, words of encouragement and even a fake tattoo, Belgium’s King Philippe took charge of the national “Red Devils” soccer team this week in a tongue-in-cheek film designed to get the country behind the side at the World Cup. The short film...
104.1 WIKY
Elton John wraps up his farewell tour Sunday at Dodgers Stadium
We’re lucky to have had Elton John perform twice at Ford Center. He was here 2017 (which featured the infamous curse word directed towards the piano tech during Philadelphia Freedom) and also in 2012. John also performed multiple times at the old Roberts Stadium. Now, he’s wrapping up his...
Comments / 0