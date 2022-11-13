ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
104.1 WIKY

King leads Belgium soccer training in tongue-in-cheek film

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – With whistles, words of encouragement and even a fake tattoo, Belgium’s King Philippe took charge of the national “Red Devils” soccer team this week in a tongue-in-cheek film designed to get the country behind the side at the World Cup. The short film...
104.1 WIKY

Elton John wraps up his farewell tour Sunday at Dodgers Stadium

We’re lucky to have had Elton John perform twice at Ford Center. He was here 2017 (which featured the infamous curse word directed towards the piano tech during Philadelphia Freedom) and also in 2012. John also performed multiple times at the old Roberts Stadium. Now, he’s wrapping up his...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy