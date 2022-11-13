Read full article on original website
Shine On Madison winter holiday event comes to downtown Madison
With winter approaching, downtown Madison will hold a six week festival called Shine On Madison presented by Don’s Home Furniture — running from Nov. 19 to Jan. 9. The event is put on by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) and includes family friendly and community building events throughout the holiday season.
captimes.com
12 Madison spots that will cook for you this Thanksgiving
Restaurants, cafes and more around Madison are offering a variety of options to fit a range of needs this Thanksgiving, whether you want to dine in, carry out or take and bake. This is by no means an exhaustive list. The days and hours listed were verified at the time...
A southwest Wisconsin town goes above and beyond to honor its veterans
A special unveiling in southwest Wisconsin is honoring veterans decades -- and in some cases, centuries -- after their service.
CBS 58
Patrons of Delafield Pilates business say owner ripped them off
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Delafield police are investigating accusations of fraud against a Pilates business. The studio closed unexpectedly earlier this month. All that's left at Studio 83 Pilates is locked doors, empty studios, and a note on the door with contact info for the owner, Christina Nelson. The...
captimes.com
Student homelessness grows in Madison
In collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, the Cap Times is exploring the issues specific to student homelessness in Madison and surrounding communities in a three-part series. In the 2018-19 school year, 1,061 of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s 26,917 students were reported as homeless, or 3.9%. A year...
nbc15.com
Hunting-style knife confiscated from student at Sun Prairie elementary school
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a Sun Prairie elementary school Monday after hunting-style knife was confiscated from a second grade student, school officials stated. In a letter to caregivers, Meadow View Elementary School Principal Cynthia Bell Jimenez said one student reported that another student had a knife...
Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wi & 2nd Oldest In U.S. Turns 100
A Chinese restaurant in Wisconsin has an amazing milestone coming up and you are invited to come to celebrate with them. History Of Oldest Chinese Restaurant In Wisconsin and Second Oldest In U.S. According to janesvillecvb.com,. Janesville is home to Cozy Inn Chinese restaurant. It is still located at the...
nbc15.com
Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, local auto body shops say they’ve seen a mad dash of customers. Tire replacements are keeping Joe Conant at Conant Automotive in Stoughton busy. “We went from 90 degree weather down to 30 degree weather in a matter of a couple weeks,” he said. “So everybody’s just scrambling trying to get tires and their cars ready for winter.”
CBS 58
Plane carrying 53 dogs, 3 people crashes in Waukesha County; learn how you can help
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A transport plane taking 53 adoptable dogs to the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County from the Southeastern U.S. crashed at Western Lakes Golf Club in Delafield. No life-threatening injuries have been reported to the three people or any of the dogs who were...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
nbc15.com
Madison Axe to open on city’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An axe throwing facility is catapulting its way to Madison’s east side. Madison Axe is slated to open by the end of November or the first week of December at 2427 South Stoughton Road, facilitators announced Monday. Managing Partner Brandon Long stated in the announcement...
Wisconsin teacher sues school district after being fired for speaking out against 'gender identity'
A Wisconsin school counselor is suing district officials over what she believes is a violation of her First Amendment rights after being fired for speaking out against gender identity.
Channel 3000
WATCH: Car crashes into Middleton nail salon, sending employee to hospital
MIDDLETON, Wis. — A nail salon employee was injured Tuesday after a driver accidentally crashed into the building’s storefront. Middleton police said they responded to Le Nails Salon on University Avenue shortly after 1:45 p.m. after getting a report that a car had crashed into the building. According...
nbc15.com
MPD to conduct extra patrols enforcing alcohol and seatbelt laws
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said in the last couple weeks of November, it will be conducting extra patrols enforcing Wisconsin’s alcohol and seatbelt laws. In partnership with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, MPD is conducting the extra patrols with the help of traffic overtime grants...
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
Darrell Brooks' grandmother shares statement she will read during sentencing
Nearly a year since driving his SUV through Waukesha's Christmas Parade, killing six people and injuring 60 others, Darrell Brooks will hear from his victims and learn his sentence.
MMSD refuses to reinstate fired principal after ‘inappropriate’ comments on voicemail, records show
The Madison Metropolitan School District is refusing to reinstate former Sennett Middle School Principal Dr. Jeffrey Copeland, who was fired on September 26 after an internal investigation.
Madison Streets Division prepares ahead of Tuesday snow
MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Streets Division is getting ready for one of its busiest times of the year. The first accumulating snowfall of the season is set to arrive in the area on Tuesday, causing headaches for drivers on Madison roads. It’s the job of the Streets Division crews to make sure the roads are plowed and salted during...
Middleton hospital to open children’s inpatient psychiatric unit
Miramont Behavioral Hospital is set to open a new adolescent unit by early December to help meet the demand for kids in need of mental health support.
wktysports.com
La Crosse’s Davis has arguably best game of career, as Badgers hold off UW-GB
La Crosse native Jordan Davis led the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team with 11 points Tuesday in helping beat UW-Green Bay 56-45 at the Kohl Center. In 33 minutes — the second-most on the team — the 6-foot-4 junior guard finished 3 of 7 from the field, including 3-for-6 from deep, while adding three rebounds, two steals a block, an assist and no turnovers in what could be argued was the best game of his UW career so far.
