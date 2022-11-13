ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Daily Cardinal

Shine On Madison winter holiday event comes to downtown Madison

With winter approaching, downtown Madison will hold a six week festival called Shine On Madison presented by Don’s Home Furniture — running from Nov. 19 to Jan. 9. The event is put on by Madison’s Central Business Improvement District (BID) and includes family friendly and community building events throughout the holiday season.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

12 Madison spots that will cook for you this Thanksgiving

Restaurants, cafes and more around Madison are offering a variety of options to fit a range of needs this Thanksgiving, whether you want to dine in, carry out or take and bake. This is by no means an exhaustive list. The days and hours listed were verified at the time...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Patrons of Delafield Pilates business say owner ripped them off

DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Delafield police are investigating accusations of fraud against a Pilates business. The studio closed unexpectedly earlier this month. All that's left at Studio 83 Pilates is locked doors, empty studios, and a note on the door with contact info for the owner, Christina Nelson. The...
DELAFIELD, WI
captimes.com

Student homelessness grows in Madison

In collaboration with the Center for Public Integrity, the Cap Times is exploring the issues specific to student homelessness in Madison and surrounding communities in a three-part series. In the 2018-19 school year, 1,061 of the Madison Metropolitan School District’s 26,917 students were reported as homeless, or 3.9%. A year...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, local auto body shops say they’ve seen a mad dash of customers. Tire replacements are keeping Joe Conant at Conant Automotive in Stoughton busy. “We went from 90 degree weather down to 30 degree weather in a matter of a couple weeks,” he said. “So everybody’s just scrambling trying to get tires and their cars ready for winter.”
STOUGHTON, WI
97X

The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin

Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison Axe to open on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An axe throwing facility is catapulting its way to Madison’s east side. Madison Axe is slated to open by the end of November or the first week of December at 2427 South Stoughton Road, facilitators announced Monday. Managing Partner Brandon Long stated in the announcement...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD to conduct extra patrols enforcing alcohol and seatbelt laws

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department said in the last couple weeks of November, it will be conducting extra patrols enforcing Wisconsin’s alcohol and seatbelt laws. In partnership with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, MPD is conducting the extra patrols with the help of traffic overtime grants...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
wktysports.com

La Crosse’s Davis has arguably best game of career, as Badgers hold off UW-GB

La Crosse native Jordan Davis led the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team with 11 points Tuesday in helping beat UW-Green Bay 56-45 at the Kohl Center. In 33 minutes — the second-most on the team — the 6-foot-4 junior guard finished 3 of 7 from the field, including 3-for-6 from deep, while adding three rebounds, two steals a block, an assist and no turnovers in what could be argued was the best game of his UW career so far.
LA CROSSE, WI

