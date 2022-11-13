ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime in ATP Finals opener

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Third-seeded Casper Ruud eased to a straight-set victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the opening match of the ATP Finals on Sunday.

The match was largely dominated by serving and a solitary break in the seventh game of the second set proved enough for the Norwegian player to secure a 7-6 (4), 6-4 win over the fifth-seeded Auger-Aliassime of Canada.

Ruud, who lost in the semifinals last year, and tournament debutant Auger-Aliassime will also face top-seeded Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz of the United States in the Green Group. Nadfal and Fritz were playing each other later Sunday.

“I think this is some of the best level that I have played since the U.S. Open,” said Ruud, who lost the final at Flushing Meadows to Carlos Alcaraz. “The last couple of months have been a little bit of a struggle, I have to honestly say that, but you have to accept it as well.

“You will face difficult moments in your career, and maybe these last couple of months was one of those … It doesn’t matter how hard you practise if you don’t win matches, so today was a great win for me.”

Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev complete the lineup in Turin.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Lloris suggests he will not wear rainbow armband in Qatar

France captain Hugo Lloris has hinted he will not wear a rainbow-colored armband with a rainbow heart design to campaign against discrimination during World Cup games in Qatar. France, the defending World Cup champion, was among eight of the 13 European soccer teams going to Qatar who in September joined...
Golf Digest

Defending champ Collin Morikawa WDs from DP World Tour Championship

The DP World Tour Championship hasn’t had a repeat winner since its inception in 2009, and that will remain the case for at least another year. Collin Morikawa, who became the first American to win the then European Tour’s season finale in 2021—and, in the process, claim the Old World circuit’s year-long points title—announced via social media on Monday that he has withdrawn from the event at Jumeirah Golf Estate in Dubai, citing “upcoming personal commitments.”
CBS Sports

FIFA World Cup 2022: USMNT Striker Ricardo Pepi responds after Gregg Berhalter snubs him for USA squad

In one week, the United States men's national team will be kicking off their World Cup journey facing Wales on Nov. 21 but striker Ricardo Pepi won't be with them. If this was a normal summer World Cup, this wouldn't be a surprise as at the time he was on a scoreless run for almost a year after finishing a tough season with FC Augsburg. Pepi was left off of the summer roster for USMNT friendlies and Nations League by Gregg Berhalter for a mental break and he responded in a big way.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy