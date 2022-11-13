Read full article on original website

Historic Evansville building finds new purpose 130 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A historic Evansville building housed furniture over 130 years ago. Now, one developer hopes to transform it to house people. The Karges Furniture Building, which is now in the works of becoming an apartment building, was built in 1892. To put that into perspective, that’s only two years after Vincent Van […]
14news.com
EFD called to fire on Ravenswood Dr.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department was called to a possible fire early Tuesday morning. According to a press release, that fire happened around 1 a.m. in the 800 block of Ravenswood Drive. Fire officials say when they arrived on scene they found a small bush on fire...
witzamfm.com
Jasper Construction Updated at Coffee with Mayor
Jasper- Throughout Jasper there is various construction projects taking place. The biggest project is Jasper’s Downtown Revitalization and Infrastructure project on the courthouse square. After facing supply chain troubles, the project will not have two quadrants done by Thanksgiving, which was the original hope. After facing other bumps in the road, there does appear to be a light at the end of the tunnel.
Evansville firefighters respond to mobile home fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials tell us a mobile home caught fire Tuesday night, prompting response from the Evansville Fire Department. Firefighters were sent to the scene in the 3000 block of Nevada Avenue in the Carolina Pointe Community. This is less than a mile from Diamond Avenue on the city’s north side. Dispatch says […]
14news.com
Listen: Radio traffic from Princeton house explosion
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - 14 News was back in Princeton on Wednesday to continue coverage of the house explosion. As previously reported, officials say the explosion Tuesday at Clark and Hart Street was a natural gas explosion. Fire officials say it was because of a wall-mounted gas furnace on the...
Roaming turkey journeys through Gibson County
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – By mid-November, many of us are thinking of turkey as the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches. But in Gibson County, one turkey is on the run. Numerous sightings have Princeton residents asking, ‘what is going on?’. “No, never seen anything like this before. Never,” says Angie Sumner. “Not for turkey day,” adds […]
14news.com
EVV announces new accessibility programs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - City leaders gathered at the Evansville Regional Airport this morning to announce new accessibility programs. Their goal is to make EVV welcoming for everyone, including those with hidden disabilities. Walking into the Evansville Regional Airport, you’ll now see green bracelets, pins and lanyards and pins with...
Former WEHT reporter unexpectedly passes away
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — With “deep sadness”, USI Public Safety has reported the passing of one of their own, Officer Steve Gibson. Not only did Steve work for USI, he had also worked as a reporter for WEHT during the 80’s and 90’s. His reporting was fact on and professional in the highest sense. He […]
14news.com
‘Blippi’ live show coming to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new live show, Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour! is coming to Evansville. It will be at the Old National Events Plaza on June 9, 2023, at 6 p.m. Organizers say families can dance, sing, and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special.
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Developing overnight, Evansville officials say no one was hurt in a house fire on Blyth Drive. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. We’re following the aftermath of a large fire in Henderson. True Vine Inn is destroyed, and it left traffic backed up in the...
14news.com
Koe Wetzel set to perform at Ford Center on ‘Road to Hell Paso’ tour
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Genre-bending artist Koe Wetzel has revealed his ‘Road to Hell Paso’ North American headline tour slated for Spring 2023. According to a press release, the newly announced 25-date run kicks off March 2 in Tallahassee, FL. Officials say one of Wetzel’s tour stops includes...
University of Southern Indiana hires GEICO ‘Caveman’
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — You may not recognize him at a glance, but the actor who played the “Caveman” in GEICO’s well-known commercial series has a new role in Evansville. The University of Southern Indiana announced McManus Woodend joined their English Department this fall as an Instructor in English, taking on the task of teaching rhetoric […]
wevv.com
Accidental fire damages home on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville
An accidental fire damaged a home on Ravenswood Drive in Evansville early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials. The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a home in the area of Ravenswood Drive and South Evans Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday for a possible fire. When firefighters arrived...
14news.com
Madisonville American Legion Parade is back
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The 59th Annual Veterans Parade is happening Sunday in Madisonville. The Veterans Parade will feature marching bands, decorated vehicles, color guards, and other entries from throughout the region. The parade takes place at 2 p.m. on Main Street and will honor Purple Heart recipients.
14news.com
Princeton crash causes car to flip
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Princeton Fire Department responded to a car accident on Tuesday. Officials say their crews found a car on its side. Once officials got the car stabilized they began extrication. One person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries.
14news.com
14 News announces 2022 Sunrise School Spirit winner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunrise School Spirit 2022 is in the books, and it’s officially time to announce the winning school. Eight schools stepped up to raise a total of 111,375 pounds of food this season for the Tri-State Food Bank. But only one school was top dog. Congratulations...
Evansville Rescue Mission asks for Thanksgiving help
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Evansville Rescue Mission is in need of food items, specifically Jiffy cornbread mix, boxed stuffing, and canned corn for the Gobbler Gathering. Evansville Rescue Mission has increased the food boxes to be given away to 2,000 boxes from 1,500. The Gobbler Gathering will take place at November 22, at the Old National Events Plaza. Officials say all […]
14news.com
City of Evansville Christmas tree lighting set for Thursday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mayor Lloyd Winnecke will welcome the start of the holiday season with the lighting of the City of Evansville’s official Christmas tree in front of the Civic Center. It’s set for Thursday, November 17, at 5 p.m. [Previous: Evansville sets up yearly Christmas tree]
14news.com
New Elite Air in Evansville hoping to open next month
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Work is moving forward on the new Elite Air Evansville. The owners have shared updates on their progress, and they are hoping to open in December. Their new website shows pricing information for when they do open up. We first told you last year about construction...
What were those loud ‘booms’ in Posey County?
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or around Posey County, you may have noticed some loud sounds near businesses in the area. Posey County Emergency Management is dispelling rumors and cautioning the public to not panic if you hear these “booms”. This is what they had to say on social media: “Notice:since […]
