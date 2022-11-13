Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Snow continues Wednesday, getting colder later this week
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow continues Wednesday morning across much of eastern Iowa, resulting in another bout of slick driving concerns. As of about 6 a.m. the Iowa DOT is reporting partly covered or seasonal road conditions across eastern Iowa. As the day goes on, expect the snow to...
KCRG.com
‘It’s tearing our lives apart’ - Family pushes for stronger distracted driver laws in Iowa
FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement has long warned that Iowa’s ban on texting and driving doesn’t go far enough with smartphones offering web searching, movie streaming, and social media. One family who lost their daughter, says they feel like they never got justice, because of Iowa’s...
Early snow totals in central Iowa
IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, November 16th, 2022
In more than 100 years of Iowa football, zero Hawkeyes have worn the number zero, but that has now changed. The defense will present its case Wednesday for one of the men on trial for a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Iowa Gov. Reynolds discusses future plans for the...
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
Is It Illegal to Drive Your Car in Iowa Before Clearing Off the Snow?
The inevitable is finally here. We've recorded our first snowfall of significance this holiday season in eastern Iowa. You may notice cars driving a little bit slower to work today, snow plow trucks out on the road, and cars slipping and sliding on the roadways. Here's a big reminder to just take your time driving today.
KCRG.com
RSV cases are on the rise in Iowa and mitigation is complicated
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The state hygienic lab has released the latest RSV numbers for Iowa, as cases continue to climb. The data is from the first week of November. There were 810 cases, that’s up from 568 the week prior. Children and elderly people are most impacted by...
superhits1027.com
Twin snowstorms bring early winter to Iowa today and tomorrow
FOREST CITY — There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today. It’s snowing in parts of north-central and northwest Iowa, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 o’clock tonight for Winnebago and Kossuth counties. National...
Where Does Iowa Rank For Worst Winters in the United States?
Death, taxes, and really cold winters are three guarantees in life for anyone who lives in Iowa. You can actually expand that to just about anyone who lives in the midwest if we're being honest. It's official, snow is likely on its way to Eastern Iowa this week and it's time to buckle up for another cold and snowy winter season.
Iowa, It’s Illegal To Be The Annoying Person That Does This In The Winter
Snow is literally on our doorstep and there are some things that are illegal to do in Iowa when it comes to snow accumulation. I don't handle snow well at all if I have to be out in it. I hate driving in it, hate being cold, and yes I'm aware I'm in for an absolute treat between now through May.
Tucked Away BBQ Joint Also Has Iowa’s Best Cinnamon Roll
There's no shortage of great places to get a cinnamon roll in the state of Iowa, but according to a recent article from Eat This, Not That, one unlikely spot takes the crown for having the best in the entire state. Where Is Iowa's Best Cinnamon Roll Found?. Here's what...
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
KGLO News
Winter Weather Advisory for most of the listening area Tuesday
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. .Ongoing accumulating snow extends through most of southern and central Iowa, and has begun in portions of northern Iowa as well. Accumulation has already begun on elevated and grassy surfaces, with some roads across southern and central Iowa becoming partially covered by snow. Light to at times moderate snowfall is expected to continue through most of the day today and into tonight, leading to increased travel concerns, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.
Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week
In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
KCCI.com
Iowa Department of Transportation wants more help with snow removal
DES MOINES, Iowa — There are a lot of plows out on Iowa roads today. But the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to have more plows out there. The DOT hopes to hire 600 employees to help with snow removal this winter. Right now, 150 have been hired. That's about the number the DOT usually has this time of year.
This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
KCRG.com
Snow likely today, Winter Weather Advisory issued
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow will move into eastern Iowa today and as a result, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Watch for areas of snow today, tonight and tomorrow, accumulating to around 1-3″ by the time the systems exits later tomorrow evening. Per the Iowa DOT, over half of Iowa’s weather-related automobile crashes occur with an inch or less of snowfall, so you are encouraged to drive carefully despite the low overall totals still predicted. Looking ahead, an Arctic front blows in on Thursday which will cause falling temperatures and additional scattered snow showers. This Arctic air should send wind chills below zero by Friday morning.
KCCI.com
The property rights battle is well underway as carbon capture companies plan to criss-cross Iowa
HARDIN COUNTY, Iowa — Kathy Stockdale's kitchen may as well be mission control in a plan to keep two carbon capture pipelines from running through her Hardin County century farm. "Our house is right here," she says as she points at a corkboard dotted with tacks marking homes and...
Iowa’s anti-hazing laws are not among the nation’s toughest
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Education and sports are designed to build camaraderie but the alleged assault case involving hazing within the Roland-Story School District has some parents wondering if their child’s place of learning is becoming a place of pain. “I want answers and I want us all to come together. It’s that simple,” said […]
kelo.com
Iowa enforcing traffic laws during peak Thanksgiving travel time
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As travelers prepare to hit the roads for Thanksgiving, Iowa’s law enforcement will be partnering with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau to enforce traffic laws. November 15th through the 28th is considered a peak holiday travel time in Iowa. During that timeframe in 2021, 11 people died on Iowa’s roadways. Travelers are reminded to buckle up, drive defensively, and obey the speed limit. There were 33 deaths in 2021 in Iowa where speed was the cause.
