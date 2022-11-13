ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCRG.com

Snow continues Wednesday, getting colder later this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow continues Wednesday morning across much of eastern Iowa, resulting in another bout of slick driving concerns. As of about 6 a.m. the Iowa DOT is reporting partly covered or seasonal road conditions across eastern Iowa. As the day goes on, expect the snow to...
WHO 13

Early snow totals in central Iowa

IOWA — The overnight snow meant many central Iowans woke up to a winter wonderland Tuesday morning. The snow is expected to taper off in the afternoon but check out some of the snow totals that have been recorded so far. These numbers were as of noon: Osceola — 3.7″ Oskaloosa — 3.5″ Des Moines […]
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, November 16th, 2022

In more than 100 years of Iowa football, zero Hawkeyes have worn the number zero, but that has now changed. The defense will present its case Wednesday for one of the men on trial for a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids. Iowa Gov. Reynolds discusses future plans for the...
KCRG.com

RSV cases are on the rise in Iowa and mitigation is complicated

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The state hygienic lab has released the latest RSV numbers for Iowa, as cases continue to climb. The data is from the first week of November. There were 810 cases, that’s up from 568 the week prior. Children and elderly people are most impacted by...
superhits1027.com

Twin snowstorms bring early winter to Iowa today and tomorrow

FOREST CITY — There’s still more than a month of fall left but winter weather is moving into Iowa today. It’s snowing in parts of north-central and northwest Iowa, with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 o’clock tonight for Winnebago and Kossuth counties. National...
104.5 KDAT

Where Does Iowa Rank For Worst Winters in the United States?

Death, taxes, and really cold winters are three guarantees in life for anyone who lives in Iowa. You can actually expand that to just about anyone who lives in the midwest if we're being honest. It's official, snow is likely on its way to Eastern Iowa this week and it's time to buckle up for another cold and snowy winter season.
98.1 KHAK

A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa

Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
KGLO News

Winter Weather Advisory for most of the listening area Tuesday

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. .Ongoing accumulating snow extends through most of southern and central Iowa, and has begun in portions of northern Iowa as well. Accumulation has already begun on elevated and grassy surfaces, with some roads across southern and central Iowa becoming partially covered by snow. Light to at times moderate snowfall is expected to continue through most of the day today and into tonight, leading to increased travel concerns, especially during the morning and afternoon commutes.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Department of Transportation wants more help with snow removal

DES MOINES, Iowa — There are a lot of plows out on Iowa roads today. But the Iowa Department of Transportation wants to have more plows out there. The DOT hopes to hire 600 employees to help with snow removal this winter. Right now, 150 have been hired. That's about the number the DOT usually has this time of year.
Travel Maven

This Small Iowa Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Iowa, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of charming towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Hawkeye State? It appears that Iowa's small towns are finally getting some national attention. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Decorah is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
DECORAH, IA
KCRG.com

Snow likely today, Winter Weather Advisory issued

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Snow will move into eastern Iowa today and as a result, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Watch for areas of snow today, tonight and tomorrow, accumulating to around 1-3″ by the time the systems exits later tomorrow evening. Per the Iowa DOT, over half of Iowa’s weather-related automobile crashes occur with an inch or less of snowfall, so you are encouraged to drive carefully despite the low overall totals still predicted. Looking ahead, an Arctic front blows in on Thursday which will cause falling temperatures and additional scattered snow showers. This Arctic air should send wind chills below zero by Friday morning.
WHO 13

Iowa’s anti-hazing laws are not among the nation’s toughest

STORY COUNTY, Iowa — Education and sports are designed to build camaraderie but the alleged assault case involving hazing within the Roland-Story School District has some parents wondering if their child’s place of learning is becoming a place of pain. “I want answers and I want us all to come together. It’s that simple,” said […]
kelo.com

Iowa enforcing traffic laws during peak Thanksgiving travel time

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As travelers prepare to hit the roads for Thanksgiving, Iowa’s law enforcement will be partnering with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau to enforce traffic laws. November 15th through the 28th is considered a peak holiday travel time in Iowa. During that timeframe in 2021, 11 people died on Iowa’s roadways. Travelers are reminded to buckle up, drive defensively, and obey the speed limit. There were 33 deaths in 2021 in Iowa where speed was the cause.
