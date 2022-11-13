ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who’s active, who’s not for Dolphins’ home game vs. Browns

By Daniel Oyefusi
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Dolphins right tackle Austin Jackson is active for the team’s home game against the Cleveland Browns and could play for the first time since Week 1.

Jackson hasn’t played since injuring his ankle and calf in the Dolphins’ season-opening win over the New England Patriots. He was subsequently placed on injured reserve and activated back to the 53-man roster on Nov. 1

Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he sees Jackson as the team’s starting right tackle but was noncommittal when asked whether the third-year player would return to that spot. Veteran Brandon Shell has started the last four games at right tackle.

Starting left tackle Terron Armstead (toe/calf) and tight end Tanner Conner (knee) are active after being listed as questionable to play. Wide receiver Trent Sherfield is also active despite being a late addition to the injury report with a toe injury Sunday morning. He was listed as questionable.

Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is inactive because of a knee injury. NFL Network reported that Bridgewater, who was listed as questionable to play, had a “flare up” with a chronic knee issue. Rookie Skylar Thompson is active and will back up starter Tua Tagovailoa.

The Dolphins also deactivated tight end Hunter Long (concussion protocol/illness), wide receiver River Cracraft, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, running back Myles Gaskin and rookie wide receiver Erik Ezukanma. Cracraft is a healthy scratch after missing the last two games with a neck injury and then illness.

