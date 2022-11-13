ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC 7 Chicago

National Scholarship Month shines light on ways to save money for college

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aLLEI_0j9L0FOP00

November is National Scholarship Month, and the current college debt debacle has highlighted how important the cost of college is.

SEE ALSO | President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness program no longer accepting applications

David Blobaum is a nationally recognized expert in the entrance exam and college admissions industry and is the director of outreach for the
National Test Prep Association , which works to support the appropriate use of testing in admissions.

Some schools give out automatic scholarships based on a student's SAT and ACT scores, and most schools use a student's standardized test scores when considering students for scholarships. higher scores give them higher chances of securing larger scholarships.

RELATED | Affirmative action in jeopardy after Supreme Court justices raise doubts

Comments / 0

Related
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
113K+
Followers
16K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy