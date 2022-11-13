ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

saturdaydownsouth.com

LSU vs. Texas A&M: The 10 biggest upsets in rivalry history

Since 1906, LSU and Texas A&M have met on the gridiron 59 times. The rivalry has gotten quite heated over the decades and was even discontinued after the 1995 season. It was 16 years before they got together again, and since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012, the SEC West Division rivals have played every year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thecomeback.com

Player benched for absolutely ridiculous reason

It doesn’t take an expert to realize that things haven’t quite gone according to plan for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies this season. After signing a historically great recruiting class during the offseason, the Aggies have had a terribly disappointing 2022 college football season, winning just three games so far this season.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Kick Time Announced for LSU Game

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Texas A&M football game against LSU on Saturday, Nov. 26 is set to kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference. A&M is 6-5-1 against the Tigers as the home team, including wins the last two games at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
cougcenter.com

Cougs stunned by Prairie View A&M, 70-59

WSU (1-2) looked flat from the jump. PVAMU (3-0) set the tone early, jumping out to an 18-point first half lead. Despite the Cougars having the height advantage, the Panthers were able to outrebound (33-30) and outscore the Cougars in the paint by 18. The Panthers also shot a scorching 56.7% from the field in the first half to help build an early lead they never surrendered.
PULLMAN, WA
gocentenary.com

Jazzmyn Jones, Women's Basketball

Senior F Jazzmyn Jones (Normangee, Texas) is off to a solid start for the Ladies as she is averaging 10.7 PPG and 6.3 rebounds per game through three games. She scored seven points with three rebounds in Centenary?s season opener at Louisiana Christian University in Pineville, La. on Nov. 8 and then scored a season-high 17 with seven boards and a pair of steals versus LeTourneau in a 67-60 overtime heartbreaker on Friday evening in the East Texas Baptist University Classic in Marshall, Texas. On Saturday in a loss to ETBU, Jones scored eight points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the Ladies and added a game-high six steals.
NORMANGEE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Two Central Texas schools reprimanded by UIL

AUSTIN, Texas (FOX 44) – Marlin ISD and Harker Heights High School received disciplinary action on Monday. The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League (UIL) handed down decisions on eligibility of student-athletes and possible rules violations. Marlin High ISD Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson was issued two years suspension from sideline access and game […]
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Battalion Texas AM

President Banks fields questions from A&M Faculty Senate

Monday’s Texas A&M Faculty Senate meeting was joined by A&M President M. Katherine Banks, Ph.D. and other members of university leadership, who fielded questions from Faculty Senators regarding campus renovations, online education, study abroad programs and more. An unnamed faculty senator asked via Zoom chat what Banks’ plan for...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
franchising.com

Can You Dig It, Central Texas? Big Chicken Coming Soon to the Heart of Texas

Jace Mattinson Signs Agreement to Grow Shaquille O’Neal Owned Big Chicken’s Presence in Killeen, Waco and College Station. Big Chicken announced today that entrepreneur Jace Mattinson has signed an agreement to bring three locations to Killeen, Waco and College Station. “Big Chicken is making a major splash in...
KILLEEN, TX
KBTX.com

First freeze of the season for many across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The National Weather Service issued freeze warnings for the northern portions of the Brazos Valley Saturday night. Many were expecting to see the first light freeze of the season. Bryan / College Station remained above freezing Saturday night. Cities tend to stay slightly warmer than surrounding...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan Midtown Park to welcome largest Schulman Movie Bowl Grille

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A new attraction will be breaking ground at Bryan’s Midtown Park next year following an agreement with city leaders. The Schulman’s are a Texas movie family, opening the Queen and Palace theaters in Downtown Bryan. Their movie theater operations expanded into full-blown entertainment, gaming...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Shots fired outside Brenham business Sunday morning

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department is investigating a shooting Sunday morning outside a washateria on S. Austin Street. According to KWHI, police were dispatched to a burglary in progress at the business around 5 a.m. Police said the suspect fired shots at a customer who observed the...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

2 arrested in connection to September double homicide in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Two people were arrested in connection with a double homicide that happened in September on Silver Hill Road, according to the Bryan Police Department. Jalen Deshawn Bloom, 30 of Caldwell, was arrested on three counts of Capital Murder, one count of injury to a child, and two counts of tampering with evidence. One Capital Murder charge is for the murder of two people, he also received one count for each victim.
BRYAN, TX
fox44news.com

Two arrested in Bryan double homicide

BRYAN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two arrests have been made in a September double homicide in Bryan. Bryan Police say 30-year-old Jalen Deshawn Bloom, of Caldwell, has been arrested on three counts of Capital Murder, one count of Injury to a Child, and two counts of Tampering with Evidence in his connection with this case.
BRYAN, TX

