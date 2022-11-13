ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bills QB Allen active against Vikings despite injured elbow

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is active but it’s unclear if he’ll start against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

Allen hurt his right elbow, which is his throwing elbow, in the final minutes of a 20-17 loss at the New York Jets. The injury is similar to the one that led to him to miss four games during his rookie season in 2018 — the last time Allen missed a start.

Allen was listed as questionable to play after practicing on a limited basis on Friday. He had missed the previous two practices.

If Allen doesn't start, the Bills will go with journeyman backup Case Keenum.

Buffalo’s secondary is missing starting safety Jordan Poyer (elbow), startig cornerback Kaiir Elam (ankle), while Tre’Davious White will sit out his third straight game since being activated. White has yet to play since tearing a ligament in his left knee nearly a year ago.

Fantasy Football Fact or Fluke: How do you know when to start a player coming off injury?

Trust is a major factor in fantasy football and not an issue that is solved in a one-and-done kind of way. Players earn our trust mainly through what they do on the field but also what their coaches say about them — and nothing derails the trust train faster than injuries. If a player leaves a game hurt or sustains an injury during practice, he pops up on the team’s injury report and fantasy players naturally wonder: Can I trust him?
MINNESOTA STATE
Packers release 2021 draft pick Amari Rodgers after costly fumble vs. Cowboys

Amari Rodgers' fumble against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday was one too many. The Green Bay Packers released their second-year punt returner on Monday. Rodgers fumbled a third-quarter punt return against the Cowboy that Dallas recovered at Green Bay's 45 yard-line. Four play later, Tony Pollard scored a touchdown to give Dallas a 21-14 lead. The Cowboys eventually went ahead, 28-14 before the Packers rallied for a 31-28 win. But the rally wasn't enough to save Rodgers' job.
Commanders to start Taylor Heinicke vs. Texans, while Carson Wentz cleared to start throwing

The Washington Commanders will face a decision on Taylor Heinicke or Carson Wentz once Wentz returns from injury, but that decision won't come this week. Heinicke will start at quarterback again for the Commanders in Week 11 against the Houston Texans, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Wednesday, while Wentz has been cleared to start throwing but not designated to return to practice.
Mike McDaniel has been lights out, 2023 QB class has not, and dear god Raiders

Welcome to this week's Four Verts column. We're living in the present and the future as the NFL moves past the midway point and really starts to hunker down for playoff pushes. Josh McDaniels lost to Jeff Saturday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are back, Mike McDaniel might just be the best play-caller in the entire NFL and the 2023 quarterback class has some prominent questions to answer.
