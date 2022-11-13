Mountlake Terrace High School is collecting food and cash donations through the first week of December for the MLT Food Bank – Concern for Neighbors program. In 2021, the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank served 178 new families. In addition, the food bank provided 643 bags of groceries to seniors through partnerships with the Mountlake Terrace Senior Center and Mountlake Terrace Senior Housing. The school is hoping to meet or beat its 2021-22 contribution, when it raised $5,603.12 and collected 4,580 pounds of non-perishable food items.

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO