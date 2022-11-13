ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Antonio Brown Shares An Alleged Text Message From Tom Brady

Former Bucs WR Antonio Brown has been going at Tom Brady during his divorce from Gisele for some reason. On Monday evening, he once again posted a tweet about Brady, but this time shared an alleged 2021 text message from the star QB. Still don't know what Brown is doing here...
Tom Brady Takes Down Family Photo After Gisele Bündchen Divorce

Tom Brady made a significant change to his Twitter account. Fans noticed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback changed the header photo of his Twitter profile following his divorce from his wife Gisele Bündchen. Brady had a photo of his entire family but then changed it to a photo of him in his Buccaneers uniform.
