Houston, TX

mypanhandle.com

Texas Southern hopes to slow No. 3 Houston’s flying start

No. 3 Houston will look to continue a hot start — in which its three victories have been by an average of 37 points — when the Cougars host Texas Southern on Wednesday night. After opening the season with a 47-point win over Northern Colorado and a 26-point...
HOUSTON, TX
mypanhandle.com

No. 22 OK State seeks back-to-back Bedlam wins vs. Oklahoma

After coming on in the second half to lead Oklahoma State to a comeback win against Iowa State, quarterback Spencer Sanders was definitive about his availability for this week’s game against Oklahoma. “Ain’t no question about it,” Sanders said. After dropping three of their previous four games,...
NORMAN, OK

