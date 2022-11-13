SunRail commuter trains to resume service Monday following Nicole closure

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is good news for SunRail passengers.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

SunRail said it will resume regular services starting Monday.

Crews inspected and removed debris from the railroads, reinstalled gates, and tested signals to assure their safety.

People who have active weekly, monthly or annual SunCard passes will be credited for the days that rail service did not run.

©2022 Cox Media Group