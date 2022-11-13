ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

SunRail commuter trains to resume service Monday following Nicole closure

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Dk9D_0j9KyARq00

ORLANDO, Fla. — There is good news for SunRail passengers.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

SunRail said it will resume regular services starting Monday.

Crews inspected and removed debris from the railroads, reinstalled gates, and tested signals to assure their safety.

People who have active weekly, monthly or annual SunCard passes will be credited for the days that rail service did not run.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
121K+
Followers
137K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy