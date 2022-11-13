Read full article on original website
Cat-Griz 2022: College GameDay, football fans hit Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild
Tens of thousands of football fans will descend on Bozeman Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Here's what you need to know about the 2022 Brawl of the Wild.
Top 10 Things For ESPN College Gameday To Check Out In Bozeman.
Now that the world knows that ESPN's College Gameday is coming to Bozeman for The Brawl of the Wild, the question is, where should the crew from College Gameday hang out while they're here?. There are a ton of cool things to check out in Gallatin County, but what places...
ESPN announces College GameDay fan arrival times
BOZEMAN, Mont. - ESPN announced the fan arrival times College GameDay event during Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman Saturday. Arrival for College GameDay starts at 5 a.m. MT at the Dyche Field. The live show starts at 7 a.m. MT.
Brawl of the Wild: Bigger than football, and bigger than a rivalry game
The annual Brawl of the Wild helps support the Missoula Food Bank and the American Red Cross with a local and friendly competition
Montana Will Experience The ‘College GameDay’ Effect For First Time
In late October, Montana state senator Ellie Boldman said she was drafting a bill to entice ESPN “College GameDay” to visit the state for the first time. It appears the publicity alone worked its magic. ESPN announced the GameDay bus is heading to Bozeman, Montana, on Saturday for...
Who Will Be College Gameday’s Special Guest in Bozeman?
If you've been under a rock the past two days, ESPN's College Gameday announced that they will be setting up their weekly show here in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, November 19th. The massive announcement has many giddy with excitement, and we can't blame them. College Gameday...
MSU students react to ESPN's College GameDay coming to Bozeman
Brawl of the Wild prep is officially underway on campus as MSU students get ready ahead of ESPN's College GameDay visit to Bozeman.
Brawl of the Wild House Divided: The University of Montana president's tie to the bobcats
MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, NonStop Local is featuring divided homes across the state. In Missoula, one prominent Griz at the University of Montana still has some love for the bobcats. Some may consider it a modern day Montana Romeo and Juliet, University of...
Five storylines heading into Class AA state championship game
The Helena Capital Bruins and Bozeman Hawks met in the first game of the 2022 season and now they will meet in the last. Capital (11-0), the No. 1 seed from the Western AA and Bozeman (9-2), the top seed from the Eastern AA, will play once again Friday night at Vigilante Stadium for the 2022 Class AA football state championship.
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Traffic snarled Monday on Bozeman Hill
Traffic was snarled this morning on I-90 as a semi-truck is jackknifed and a pickup truck is on its side.
Strong early snowpack leads Big Sky Resort to open early
Skiers and riders won’t need to sit around and watch the turkey thaw on Wednesday, Nov. 23. In a press release on Tuesday, Nov. 15., Big Sky Resort announced that lifts will spin one day earlier than the planned Thanksgiving opening date. This announcement comes after a sequence of lingering storms that dropped more than 5 feet of early season snow, according to the release. The mountain will be open to all visitors, including day-ticket, Ikon Pass and Mountain Collective passholders.
EB and WB lane blocked due to jackknife crash on I-90 east of Bozeman
BOZEMAN, Mont. - One eastbound and westbound lane is blocked on I-90 east of Bozeman due to a jackknife crash. According to Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map, the crash is located 1.25 miles east of Trail Creek-Exit 316. Road conditions are scattered snow and ice in the...
Snow Is The Least of Your Problems Right Now in Bozeman
Winter comes with many things, including slick roads, cold temperatures, and terrible drivers. There is one thing that often accompanies winter, however, that we really need to be aware of. Crimes that you can't prevent are frustrating, to say the least. The sense of helplessness that often accompanies them is...
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
The Bozeman Police Took In How Many Calls Last Month?!? WOW
We have all experienced driving through town or sitting at home and hearing sirens. Whether it's a fire truck, ambulance, or police vehicle, the question of "I wonder what happened" visits our minds. In the last week, the Bozeman police department has responded to over 860 calls with some of...
