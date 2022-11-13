Bills vs. Vikings Live Stream: Time, Channel, Where To Watch Today’s Vikings-Bills Game Online

The first-place Buffalo Bills host the first-place Minnesota Vikings on FOX!

Buffalo is still atop of the AFC East after their Week 9 loss to the New York Jets, but they definitely need to keep their foot on the gas if they want to keep it that way. The Jets (6-3) and Miami Dolphins (6-3) are only a half game behind the Bills (6-2), while the New England Patriots are still lurking at 5-4. The Vikings, on the other hand, are dominating the NFC North. Minnesota enters today’s matchup on a six-game winning streak (7-1 overall) and are comfortably ahead of the Green Bay Packers (3-6), Chicago Bears (3-6), and Detroit Lions (2-6).

Can Buffalo rebound, or will the Vikings win their seventh straight game? From start time to live stream info, here’s where to watch Week 10’s Bills-Vikings game live online.

WHAT TIME IS THE BILLS GAME ON TODAY?

Today’s Bills-Vikings game begins at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.

BILLS VS VIKINGS LIVE STREAM INFORMATION:

If you have a valid cable login, you can watch today’s Bills game live on FOX, FOX Sports.com , or the FOX Sports app . The NFL game you’ll be offered on FOX, however, depends on your location. A full coverage map of FOX and CBS games can be found on 506sports.com .

WHERE TO WATCH VIKINGS VS BILLS LIVE ONLINE WITHOUT CABLE:

You can also watch the Vikings-Bills game live with an active subscription to fuboTV, Sling TV , Hulu + Live TV , YouTube TV , or DIRECTV STREAM . FuboTV and YouTube TV offer free trials for eligible subscribers .

Depending on your location, you may also be able to stream the game on NFL+. Available for $4.99/month or $29.99/year , NFL+ offers live local and primetime regular season and postseason games for you to watch on your phone or tablet. The streaming service also provides a premium tier ($9.99/month or $79.99/year) and a seven-day free trial for eligible subscribers .

CAN I STREAM THE BILLS GAME ON HULU?

While you can’t stream today’s game with a traditional Hulu account, you can watch live via Hulu + Live TV’s FOX live stream . Available for $69.99/month (which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu), the service no longer offers a free trial.



HOW TO WATCH NFL WEEK 10 GAMES ON NFL REDZONE:

Back in September, Decider published an article detailing everything you need to know about how to watch the NFL on RedZone.