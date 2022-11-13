ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlton, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

NJ is killing the wine game with 20 new licenses and 8 new awards

Have you ever imagined that other countries would be begging for New Jersey wine?. I was quite surprised upon learning this information, but it is actually true and could be happening sooner than we think. Auburn Road Vineyards owner Julianne Donnini has been making wine for decades and recently took...
New Jersey 101.5

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Want to see Taylor Swift in New Jersey — good luck!

Millions of Taylor Swift fans brought the Ticketmaster website to crawl on Tuesday. It was so slow many thought the site has crashed. Ticketmaster says the site did not crash, but, "There has been unprecedented demand for the TaylorSwiftTix Presale." Swift's "Eras" tour has 52 dates, with more possible. It...
ARIZONA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

Ticketmaster crashes just ahead of Taylor Swift verified fans presale

Swifties across the country (and right here in New Jersey and Philadelphia) are freaking out because as of 9:30 a.m., Ticketmaster.com has appeared to crash for all users. The verified fan presale for Taylor Swift’s “Era’s Tour” is set to begin at 10 a.m. Fans who pre-registered for the sale were told overnight if they were eligible to access codes overnight. A TON of other fans were told they were waitlisted, and wouldn't immediately be eligible for tickets.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

The best Thai restaurant in New Jersey

The popularity of Thai food in the United States has exploded in the 21st century; according to several reports, that’s because the Thai government started a program to train chefs in Thailand and then send them off around the rest of the world. This was done not only to...
GUTTENBERG, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

David Portnoy’s Top 20 New Jersey pizza reviews

When Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy reviews a New Jersey pizzeria, people take notice. A good review from the man, also known as "El Presidente," can bring lines out the door and down the block as they did at DeLucia's Brick Oven Pizza in Raritan Borough. It was so crowded, that they reported selling out several times in a single week.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Travel Maven

This NJ Mall was Named as One of the Ugliest Buildings in the Entire Country

New Jersey can be considered the "armpit of America" for several reasons. Those who travel through the northern half of the state almost always complain about the plethora of factories and oil refineries that combine to make a unique brand of B.O. that has truly become an infamous odor. In addition to this, the state of New Jersey also somewhat resembles the shape of an actual armpit, hence the horrible nickname.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Pecan Pizza Pie’ invented in NJ: New tradition or gross gimmick?

You read that right. Pecan Pie + Pizza = Pecan Pizza Pie. Thanksgiving is all about traditions. Many of which involve food. And sometimes, those special culinary practices extend beyond the holiday, from pre-holiday takeout food to post-holiday leftovers. Jersey's own Tony Boloney's restaurant chain and the American Pecan Promotion...
New Jersey 101.5

Winter is a great time to do garden planning in NJ

Winter may seem dark, grey, and cold but that doesn’t mean your garden has to look that way. There are still plenty of gardening projects you can do this winter in New Jersey that will keep you busy and get your garden in great shape for next season. It’s...
New Jersey 101.5

NJ Wine Trail added to Wine Week events

Last week I told you about New Jersey Wine Week happening Nov. 14-21 and now a companion event has been announced: the New Jersey Holiday Wine Trail. Put on by the New Jersey Wine Growers Association, a coalition of New Jersey wineries and vineyards, it runs from Nov. 25 (Black Friday) through Nov. 27.
New Jersey 101.5

12 great small businesses to check in NJ

Thanks to my friends at VCS Software, we've been able to continue our Monday segment, "Small Business Monday". It's a real honor and privilege to provide you with a glimpse into some of the vibrant small businesses which make the foundation of our New Jersey economy. Supporting local businesses is the best way to ensure that New Jersey can be the place for more people to live, work and eventually retire.
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey's best news, weather and traffic coverage for New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

