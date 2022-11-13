Read full article on original website
Related
cw34.com
Florida Wildlife Commission still sees high level of manatee mortalities along coast
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — November 15 marks the start of manatee season. On Wednesday, the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) released an update on the state of manatees in Florida. As of Nov. 4, a total of 735 manatees have died in Florida. In 2021,...
fox35orlando.com
Owners of Florida beachfront homes watch as yards fall into ocean: 'It is scary!'
MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Many homes in Brevard County lost much of their backyards as Hurricane Nicole caused them to collapse. Melbourne Beach resident Ellen Abbott says Hurricane Nicole caused her to lose 25 feet of her backyard. She lost her deck, four palm trees and is trying to save her pergola.
cw34.com
'Active investigation' that caused road closure in Okeechobee County resolved
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — An urgent situation that caused the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office to close a road to traffic has been resolved. Authorities called the incident an "active investigation" and said it ended about 45 minutes after it was announced, midday Wednesday. The activity was confined to a...
wqcs.org
Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Testing Through the Treasure Coast; Work Continues in Fort Pierce on the New Rail Signal System
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 15, 2022: Brightline this week resumed testing its passenger trains through the Treasure Coast at maximum speeds of 110 mph. That testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, with flaggers and law enforcement present at the five railroad crossings where trains will operate at those high speeds.
Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
westshoreroar.com
Hurricane Nicole impacts barrier islands residents
Hurricane Nicole directly hit Brevard County on Wednesday and Thursday, impacting residents of the Barrier Islands such as Indialantic and Merritt Island. Freshman Kellyn Hoffmann, who lives in Indialantic, experienced property damage Wednesday night. “One of our small palm trees fell down,” she said. “And our fence came down again.”...
floridainsider.com
This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.
Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
WESH
Jetty Park closed for launch viewing
PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — One of the popular locations to watch a lunch will not be available this time around. A sign outside Jetty Park and Campground tells people it is closed. Crews are still cleaning up debris left over from Hurricane Nicole and the park will not be...
Builder of Vilano Beach blue house explains how it continues to weather the storms
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A home along A1A is left sitting on stilts as it continues to survive storm after storm, leaving many wondering: How is this possible?. Comments about the famous so-called Blue House have been pouring in online. We’ve tracked down the builder to get some of your questions answered.
cw34.com
Plane down in emergency landing in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (CBS12) — Trouble in the sky led to an emergency landing in St. Augustine. The pilot of a single-engine plane had to land in Anastasia State Park. The pilot was reportedly not hurt, and the Florida Highway Patrol was first at the scene, starting the investigation.
cw34.com
Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million in the Florida Lottery
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie claimed a $1 million prize from the "500X THE CASH" Scratch-Off game. Jeffrey Voltaire, 41, purchased his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 1651 Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive...
4 suspects face charges after 19 French bulldogs stolen in Port St. Lucie
Police in Port St. Lucie say that four people were identified in connection with a home burglary and theft of 19 French bulldogs earlier this month.
Not understanding Florida's U-turn and right-on-red laws can prove deadly
U-turns are legal in Florida, and a sheer necessity in many places like Orlando where there are numerous boulevards and so much heavy traffic. Getting around the city without them can be next to impossible.
Man on Florida bound flight threatens passengers with box cutter, officials say
ATLANTA — A Frontier Airlines flight heading to Florida had to make an emergency landing when passengers said they were threatened by a man with a box cutter. Transportation Security Administration agents missed a box cutter in the man’s backpack after screening it for explosives and other banned items.
cw34.com
Citizens ups Hurricane Ian cost estimate to $3.8B
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Citizens Property Insurance, the state-backed insurance company, boosted its cost estimate for Hurricane Ian. The revised projection comes in at $3.8 billion, up from its $2.3 billion estimate from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28. The hurricane is blamed for a tornado near Delray Beach.
WESH
Stunning pictures, videos give view of historic Artemis 1 launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Video shows how launch appeared to turn night to day. NASA’s SLS rocket successfully lifted off from Kennedy Space Center at 1:47 a.m. Wednesday without any astronauts on board on a test flight scheduled to last 25 days. BELOW: Shirley Corliss shares video...
Deputies investigate drive-by shooting in Fort Pierce
An investigation is underway in Fort Pierce after gunfire rang out on Sunday along Orange Avenue. The sheriff's office said the shooting is still an active investigation.
cw34.com
Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
Video shows suspicious driver yelling to child in Okeechobee
Okeechobee police said they are looking for a driver who pulled up to a young boy at his home and yelled for him to come toward her last week.
Comments / 0