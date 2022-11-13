ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

wqcs.org

Brightline Resumes 110 MPH Testing Through the Treasure Coast; Work Continues in Fort Pierce on the New Rail Signal System

Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 15, 2022: Brightline this week resumed testing its passenger trains through the Treasure Coast at maximum speeds of 110 mph. That testing is taking place along an 11-mile section of track in Martin and St. Lucie Counties, with flaggers and law enforcement present at the five railroad crossings where trains will operate at those high speeds.
FORT PIERCE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Today: Farm Share food giveaway in Palm Bay

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Some Brevard County residents will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Tuesday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Palm Bay. Organizers said the...
PALM BAY, FL
westshoreroar.com

Hurricane Nicole impacts barrier islands residents

Hurricane Nicole directly hit Brevard County on Wednesday and Thursday, impacting residents of the Barrier Islands such as Indialantic and Merritt Island. Freshman Kellyn Hoffmann, who lives in Indialantic, experienced property damage Wednesday night. “One of our small palm trees fell down,” she said. “And our fence came down again.”...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
floridainsider.com

This Florida beach town was rated the number-one surf spot in the U.S.

Surf Hotspot: Cocoa Beach, FL Pier – Courtesy: Shutterstock – Image by lunamarina. The top surfing locations in the world provide more than just consistent waves. The perfect surf spot requires warm water, lots of breaks, and a long, wide beach. Additionally, it helps if there is a lively surf posse in the water.
COCOA BEACH, FL
WESH

Jetty Park closed for launch viewing

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — One of the popular locations to watch a lunch will not be available this time around. A sign outside Jetty Park and Campground tells people it is closed. Crews are still cleaning up debris left over from Hurricane Nicole and the park will not be...
PORT CANAVERAL, FL
cw34.com

Plane down in emergency landing in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (CBS12) — Trouble in the sky led to an emergency landing in St. Augustine. The pilot of a single-engine plane had to land in Anastasia State Park. The pilot was reportedly not hurt, and the Florida Highway Patrol was first at the scene, starting the investigation.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
cw34.com

Port St. Lucie man wins $1 million in the Florida Lottery

PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Port St. Lucie claimed a $1 million prize from the "500X THE CASH" Scratch-Off game. Jeffrey Voltaire, 41, purchased his winning ticket from the 7-Eleven at 1651 Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard in Port St. Lucie. The retailer will receive...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
cw34.com

Citizens ups Hurricane Ian cost estimate to $3.8B

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Citizens Property Insurance, the state-backed insurance company, boosted its cost estimate for Hurricane Ian. The revised projection comes in at $3.8 billion, up from its $2.3 billion estimate from Hurricane Ian, which made landfall in Florida on Sept. 28. The hurricane is blamed for a tornado near Delray Beach.
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Florida's home insurance crisis worsens, lawmakers eye fixes

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — An official date has not been announced, but lawmakers are expecting to be called back to Tallahassee in mid-December for a special legislative session on property insurance issues. Rates have been increasing, insurers have been going insolvent, and more homeowners are being forced...
FLORIDA STATE

