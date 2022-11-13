Read full article on original website
Children Hid Under Blankets As Three Adults And Toddler Were Slaughtered Inside A Florida Home, Cops Say
New details in a shocking mass killing in Florida that left four people dead — including a 4-year-old girl — have been released, Radar can report. Police are slowly providing more information about the murders in Orange County, Florida, near Orlando, which left the nation shocked.Investigators say Shavell Jordan Jones was responsible for killing the four victims. He remains in the hospital after police say he turned the gun on himself. Once he is released, Jones faces charges that include four counts of first-degree murder.The killings happened around 4 a.m. on Friday and resulted in the deaths of Jones' 29-year-old...
‘Horrific’: Florida Man Allegedly Killed His Girlfriend and Three of Her Relatives, Including 4-Year-Old, Then Shot Himself in the Head
A 23-year-old man in Florida is currently in critical condition after authorities say he fatally shot his 29-year-old girlfriend and three of her female relatives — including a 4-year-old girl — before turning the gun on himself early Friday morning. Shavell Jordan Jones was charged with four counts of first-degree murder with a firearm, according to jail records.
ABC News
4 friends killed in 'violent' shooting, dismembered, thrown in Oklahoma river; person of interest found
Four close friends who mysteriously disappeared in Oklahoma were killed in a "violent" shooting at a scrapyard, dismembered and thrown in a river, according to police. The owner of the scrapyard, Joe Kennedy, is a person of interest in the quadruple murder, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said at a news conference Monday. Prentice stressed that Kennedy has not been named a suspect.
Autistic Miami boy, 6, who vanished two months ago is found 2,000 miles away in Canada as his father and grandmother are arrested: Warned mom that 'bad people are trying to take me away' before being kidnapped
A six-year-old Miami boy with autism who vanished two months ago, reportedly kidnapped by his father and grandmother, has been found safe 2,000 miles away in Canada. Jorge 'Jojo' Morales has been missing since August 27 after his father failed to return the child to his mother at their Miami home as part of their custody agreement.
Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days
A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city's residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. "The male attempted to lure her by...
Idaho8.com
Florida man and son arrested for allegedly shooting at woman sitting in her car they believed was a burglar, sheriff says
A Florida man and his teenage son have been arrested for attempted murder after allegedly opening fire on a woman sitting in her car, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference on Monday. Describing the Saturday incident as a "really, really stupid" crime that nearly led to...
Three relatives charged after boy found locked in dog kennel where he said he’d lived since April
The father, stepmother and step-aunt of a boy who had been locked in a dog kennel were arrested and charged with felony child abuse in North Carolina, according to police. Law enforcement officials found a 9-year-old boy locked in a dog kennel outside his home in North Carolina. The boy reportedly told authorities he had been staying in the kennel since April because he did not have a room at the house that his father and stepmother shared.
Washington wife buried alive: Muffled screams revealed in violent kidnapping caught in Apple Watch 911 call
A Washington man allegedly passed a responding officer as he fled his estranged wife's home with her tied up in the trunk last month, neighborhood video shows.
Deaths of 8 family members, including 6 children, found in burning Oklahoma home investigated as murder-suicide
The deaths of eight family members — including six children — found in a burning Oklahoma home are being investigated as a murder-suicide, authorities said Friday. Police are trying to determine whether both adults were involved in the killings. The children, who ranged in age from 1 to...
Girl, 10, Escapes Attempted Kidnapping in Surveillance Footage as Cops Search for Suspect
The suspect, described as a white male driving a black "cargo-style/'big' van," allegedly approached the girl twice last week while she was on her way to school, police said A 10-year-old girl from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is seen on surveillance footage escaping an attempted kidnapping, according to local police. It was not the only time he allegedly approached her, police said. In a press release shared with PEOPLE on Monday, the Fort Lauderdale Police Department (FLPD) said authorities are searching for the suspect. It shared a flier that included a photo of...
Texas medical examiner killed by estranged husband in murder-suicide at office identified: reports
A man bypassed security at an employee entrance to the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office in Dallas around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday, when he shot his estranged wife and then fatally shot himself.
Arizona woman killed in Bonnie-and-Clyde-style murder spree was suspect's childhood 'friend,' sister says
The sister of an Arizona woman allegedly killed by a man on the run for murder says the suspect and her sister were childhood friends.
KRMG
Father arrested for allegedly abusing daughter, burying her in backyard overnight
Father arrested for allegedly abusing daughter, burying her in backyard overnight John Edward Kraft, 50, is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault and false imprisonment of a minor. (NCD)
AOL Corp
Parents of teen accused of fatally shooting 5 in North Carolina, say they are 'overcome with grief'
The parents of the 15-year-old accused of fatally shooting his teenage brother and four adults in Raleigh, North Carolina, said in a statement released Tuesday that they are "overcome with grief.". "Words cannot begin to describe our anguish and sorrow," said the parents, according to NBC affiliate WRAL of...
Man Fatally Shoots Wife in Front of Crying Daughter: Police
Oscar Edmundo Marin Martinez, 42, has been charged with murder.
Essence
Family Of Bullied Fifth Grader Who Died By Suicide Sues School
The claim alleges teachers openly commented on the only Black student's hygiene and odor in front of other students, knowing her family was experiencing houselessness. The family of a Black autistic fifth grader in Utah who died by suicide last year plans to file a $14 million lawsuit against her school according to the Associated Press. The family claims the school inadequately responded to reports of the girl being bullied over her race and disabilities.
NBC Miami
Family Seeks Justice After Teen Shot by Uber Driver During Altercation
A mother is seeking justice after her son was shot by his Uber driver during an altercation in Hollywood. The incident happened Wednesday night right outside the Emerald Oaks development across from T.Y. Park. The friction started when 19-year-old Miles — whose mother asked to conceal his last name —...
Florida father, son shoot at woman they thought was a burglar after neighbor delivered package, sheriff says
Gino Colonacosta, 73, and his 15-year-old son thought a neighbor that was dropping off a misplaced package was trying to break into their home.
Teen accused of killing two wrote violent songs while on the run
A North Carolina teenager accused of a double murder reportedly authored and recorded violent songs while on the run. Seventeen-year-old Issiah Mehki Ross is facing two first-degree murder charges in the deaths of Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18. The victims were fatally shot after they went missing on 16 September, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Their bodies were found on 18 September near a gravel road beneath power lines, Fox News Digital reported. Mr Ross, who attended school with Clark at Eastern Alamance High School in Mebane, was taken into custody on 5 October, but...
Police launch new probe into murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey
Police are starting a new investigation into the murder of six-year-old JonBenet Ramsey in Boulder, Colorado, almost three decades after her death became global news in late 1996. The Colorado Cold Case Review Team is looking into the 26-year-old case with the support of Boulder Police."Since JonBenet's murder, detectives have investigated leads stemming from more than 21,000 tips, letters, and emails. We have travelled to 19 states to interview or speak with more than 1,000 individuals," the department said in a statement on Wednesday. More than 160 people came under investigation at the time of JonBenet's death, and claims...
