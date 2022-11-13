ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FanSided

Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma

The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
WASHINGTON, DC
MassLive.com

Patriots release tallest receiver on their roster after bye week

The New England Patriots are moving on from wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, the team announced Tuesday. At 6-foot-4, 225-pound Humphrey was the biggest wide receiver on the Patriots roster and had made an on-and-off impact throughout the year. Originally signed as a free agent over the summer, Humphrey had...
NJ.com

Mike Francesa slams Giants’ Kenny Golladay: ‘Enough is enough’

Mike Francesa is mad as hell, and he’s not going to take it anymore. The former WFAN host slammed Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay Sunday on Twitter during New York’s 24-16 win over the Houston Texans at MetLife Stadium: “One more drop and I take away Golladay’s helmet. Enough is enough.”
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Pro Bowler’s One-Sentence Reaction to the Mayhem

Brian O’Neill’s reaction to the chaos, tomfoolery, and pandemonium on Sunday was probably similar to yours. The Minnesota Vikings edged the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, 33-30, in a game that convulsed multiple times during the final 60 minutes of real-time. Before the contest, oddsmakers pegged the Bills as Super Bowl favorites.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Chiefs Need To Sign OBJ

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is having himself an MVP season. While he’s finding success without star receiver Tyreek Hill, getting him another receiver doesn’t hurt. With Odell Beckham Jr. still a free agent, it’s possible the Chiefs could sign him. However, some might question the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
VikingsTerritory

The Dazzling Aspect of the Vikings Next 6 Games

The Minnesota Vikings encountered the start of the “hard part” of the 2022 schedule and slapped it in the face. In Buffalo, the Vikings outdueled the Bills by a score of 33-30, an emotional rollercoaster affair where Minnesota won its seventh straight game. Now, the aforementioned “hard part”...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
VikingsTerritory

Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win over BUF

Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 161 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines broad takeaways from Bills-Vikings. Particularly, Justin Jefferson, the Vikings gumption to erase a 17-point lead, and Kirk Cousins are discussed. Email any...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery

The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Bills Change Up Their Home Uniforms This Sunday

The Buffalo Bills will try and improve to 7-3 this Sunday, when they play the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium at 1 pm. The game will be very cold, with winds expected to be 20 mph and gusting up to 30 mph; with expectations for some snow, but we don't know for sure if they will be scattered or that lake effect snow band will pass over Orchard Park by kickoff.
BUFFALO, NY
