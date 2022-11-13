ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, SD

KELOLAND TV

Arctic front arrives tonight; Turning warmer next week

Good morning! It’s another cold start to the day across KELOLAND with additional snow falling in the Sioux Falls area. We expect more light snow off and on the next couple of days as the next surge of cold arrives tomorrow. The snow was generous in the Black Hills...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Slippery roads reported across South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Snow and cold temperatures are creating slick road conditions in South Dakota as of Tuesday morning. It’s prompted a reminder from the Sioux Falls Police Department for drivers. Just before 10 a.m. on social media, police asked people to be careful while driving today. They say sanders are out in Sioux Falls to help improve driving conditions.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND meteorologist predicts above average snow amounts this winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite mostly drought conditions for the past few months, you can expect more snow than average according to one KELOLAND meteorologist. For 19 years, KELOLAND meteorologist Scot Mundt has been predicting snowfall totals for Sioux Falls, Aberdeen, Pierre and Rapid City. Mundt’s prediction for the 2022-23 winter was released at the end of the KELOLAND Live Doppler Winter Special. You can watch the full special in the player above.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Arctic front arrives on Thursday; Temperatures remain cold

The cold air remains the big weather story this week along with rounds of snow that continue to move through KELOLAND. You can clearly see the snow falling in Deadwood. We also have slick road conditions in Sturgis. Our Wall radar continues to track the snow as Winter Weather Advisories...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another way to possibly reach I-29 in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If it wasn’t for developers the planned interchange at 85th Street and Interstate 29 would not happen. The city of Sioux Falls and the South Dakota Department of Transportation were looking at a possible overpass for 85th Street at I-29 several years ago, said Shannon Ausen, an engineer with the city of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

No injuries in Rapid City crash Tuesday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — No one was hurt in a crash south of Rapid City Tuesday morning. The South Dakota Highway Patrol posted a video of the scene to its Facebook page. Officials say it happened around 10 a.m. on Highway 79 near Spring Creek Road. A pickup...
RAPID CITY, SD
county17.com

Snow chances, blustery conditions expected through Thursday; colder days ahead

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Although snow chances will persist through Thursday, today and Wednesday will be among the warmest days until early next week. The National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota, has forecast a 70% chance for snow today, falling to 20% by this afternoon. Skies will remain cloudy and the high will get to around 24 degrees. Blustery conditions as northwest winds reach 14 to 21 mph with gusts to 29 mph will see wind chill values as low as 5 degrees. Less than half an inch of new snowfall is expected today.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

More light snow and cold in the forecast

Some snow chances are ahead this week for much of KELOLAND. It certainly looks like winter in Aberdeen. A new coating of snow can also be found in Watertown. Here’s the latest road report. Winter weather advisories in effect this morning for areas east of Sioux Falls. We also...
WATERTOWN, SD
hubcityradio.com

Aberdeen Parks, Recreation, & Forestry asking the public to avoid parks damaged by the ice storm

ABERDEEN, S.D.(Press Release)- Regarding the damaged trees in the city park areas, as well as, Wylie Park the Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department is aware of the damage. We are asking the public to please avoid these areas of damage until we are able to get into the park areas and clean them up. Our current focus is on the cleanup of the streets and boulevard areas.
ABERDEEN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fuddruckers closes in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime Sioux Falls restaurant has closed. Fuddruckers, a national hamburger franchise that started in 1980, has closed its Sioux Falls location on West 41st Street near O’Gorman High School. The Sioux Falls Fuddruckers has been open since 1992. In a post on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Authorities respond to incident in central part of city

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is following a developing story in central Sioux Falls. Sioux Falls Police and the highway patrol are involved in a situation near the corner of 14th Street and Summit Avenue. While our photographer was there a helicopter could be seen overhead. Officers...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Tree cleanup underway in Aberdeen after heavy ice

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After last week’s winter storm and heavy ice, tree branches are still down across the town of Aberdeen. Malerie Henschel was woken up early Thursday morning when ice brought down a tree in her front yard. ”I was sleeping, actually. It came down...
ABERDEEN, SD
KEVN

Accumulating snow for some through the week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Snow showers are likely overnight and into Tuesday. Temperatures will fall into the teens tonight and only climb into the 20s during the daytime hours. Accumulations are likely for the northern hills and over toward the Big Horns, where Winter Weather Advisories are in place. 3″-6″ will be likely from Spearfish to Lead/Deadwood. 1″-3″ will be possible from Sturgis down toward Piedmont. Sheridan will likely see 1″-3″ of additional snow, too.
PIEDMONT, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man has another reason to smile

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A Sioux Falls man received a life changing gift from a local dental practice Tuesday morning. “Without further ado, I’m delighted to announce Siouxland Oral Surgery’s 2022 Second Chance Program recipient who will receive a full arch restoration Mr. Mike Bulick,” oral and maxillofacial surgeon, Lou George said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Portion of North Dakota grain elevator destroyed by fire

EDGELEY, N.D. (KFGO) – Fire destroyed part of the grain elevator in Edgeley Friday night. “The elevator was built in different stages over the years, and the wood structure is completely gone,” Fire Chief Steve Powers said. “The cement structure that was added on is all still standing.”
EDGELEY, ND
KELOLAND TV

The cold air is here to stay: Storm Center PM Update — Saturday, November 12

SIOUX FALLS, S. D. (KELO) — Afternoon temperatures are remaining on the chilly side for the next several days. We are 20° below average in Sioux Falls this afternoon. Areas that have snow on the ground are in the teens in north central South Dakota. Winds are very light throughout KELOLAND. We also have plenty of clouds in eastern KELOLAND.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

