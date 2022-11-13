ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Tom Brady Reportedly Not Happy With Gisele's New Man

Gisele Bundchen appears to have a new man and Tom Brady is reportedly questioning the timing of it. The supermodel, who divorced the legendary NFL quarterback earlier this fall, was spotted out with a notable jiu-jitsu instructor in Costa Rica. While reps for Gisele have denied that they are dating,...
The Spun

NFL Running Back Stunned By Cut Decision On Monday

The Arizona Cardinals made a surprising personnel move on Monday, releasing running back Eno Benjamin. Benjamin had played in all 10 games for the Cardinals so far this season, making three starts while James Conner was out with injury. It wasn't just fans who were shocked by his released either....
The Spun

NFL World Is Praying For Troy Aikman's Family

The National Football League is praying for legendary NFL quarterback Troy Aikman's family this week. Monday night, during the Commanders vs. Eagles broadcast, Aikman shared that he lost his mother last week. He returned to the broadcasting booth on Monday night. "She's watching from the skybox," Aikman said of his...
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back Died On Sunday At 50

A former National Football League running back has tragically passed away at the age of 50. Brent Moss, best known for his time at the University of Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, according to multiple reports out of Madison. The former Big Ten football star played professionally from 1995-2001. He...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Packers Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Mistake

Many people thought Amari Rodgers made his final mistake in a Packers uniform this past Sunday when he fumbled a punt against the Cowboys. Well, those people were right. On Tuesday, the Packers officially waived Rodgers. It's a strong statement by the team considering he was selected in the third round of the draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Quarterback Tuesday Afternoon

The San Francisco 49ers shut down the Los Angeles Chargers in the second half of their game this weekend en route to a 22-16 win. Just a few days after the win, the 49ers decided to move on from a veteran quarterback. According to multiple reports, the team is moving on from Kurt Benkert.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Legendary NFL Star Is Furious With Herschel Walker

Former NFL running back Herschel Walker turned U.S. Senate candidate is set for a runoff in Georgia next month. Walker, one of the best players in college football history, failed to get 50 percent of the vote, but so did his opponent, Raphael Warnock. So, both candidates are heading for...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Thinks 1 NFC Team Is "Dangerous"

As the NFC playoff picture begins to take shape, ESPN's Robert Griffin III believes one team out of the North is "dangerous" following their big Week 10 win. Taking to Twitter, RGIII said: "The Vikings are REAL. People don’t believe in them because they don’t trust Kirk Cousins despite his 5 GAME WINNING DRIVES THIS YEAR. Fine. Trust Justin Jefferson, Trust Dalvin Cook. Trust Za’Darius Smith. Trust Patrick Peterson. They are 8-1 and having fun. That’s DANGEROUS."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen Date Photos

Gisele Bundchen has a new man in her life. According to reports from Page Six and TMZ Sports, the supermodel was spotted on an apparent date with an MMA instructor over the weekend. Bundchen, who divorced legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady, was spotted with her kids, as well. "Gisele Bündchen...
The Spun

Micah Parsons Used 1 Word To Describe Sunday's Loss

The Dallas Cowboys fell to the Green Bay Packers, 31-28, in overtime on Sunday afternoon. This was a brutal loss for the Cowboys, who allowed 17 unanswered points to the Packers. Dallas fell to 6-3 on the season with the loss to Green Bay. Following the game, Cowboys star Micah...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Reaction To Cowboys Loss

Jerry Jones is not a happy man on Sunday night. The Cowboys lost a heartbreaker to the Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Dallas lost to Green Bay, 31-28, in overtime. Jones' team is now 6-3 on the season, while the Packers improved to 4-6. Following the loss, the Cowboys...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Trey Palmer Appears To Be Leaning 1 Way For Next Season

Wide receiver Trey Palmer has been of the few bright spots for Nebraska this season. The marquee transfer from LSU already has 58 catches for 831 yards and five touchdowns this season. Palmer came to Nebraska with 458 receiving yards and three touchdowns. That was during a three-year span at...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video

Aaron Rodgers was furious with his head coach, Matt LaFleur, at the end of regulation on Sunday. The Cowboys and the Packers are tied, 28-28, heading into overtime on Sunday afternoon. At the end of regulation, the Packers had a third and one close to midfield. While Green Bay had...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Eagles Reportedly Signing 2-Time Pro Bowl Defensive Lineman

With standout rookie Jordan Davis still sidelined, the Philadelphia Eagles need some help in the middle of their defensive line. The Eagles will reportedly fill some of that void at defensive tackle by signing two-time Pro Bowl free agent Linval Joseph, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Joseph has not played...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saints Starting Quarterback Decision

There was some chatter about the Saints potentially making a quarterback change for Week 11. Well, that won't be the case. Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Wednesday that Andy Dalton will remain the team's starter. Allen added that James Winston is not 100 percent. He's not even sure the...
The Spun

Trevon Diggs Had 1-Word Reaction To Sunday's Loss

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers were trending in opposite directions before Sunday's game. Dallas handily won both games after welcoming back Dak Prescott, and Green Bay dropped five consecutive losses before Week 10's meeting. However, the Packers earned a 31-28 victory over the Cowboys at Lambeau Field. Following...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Spun

