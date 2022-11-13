Read full article on original website
Raleigh News & Observer
Bruce Arians Says Tom Brady Played Poorly During Bucs’ Slow Start
The Buccaneers’ slow start to the season has led to fans criticizing the coaching staff, with many calling for the team to move on from offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich. Yet, Tampa Bay’s former head coach thinks that was unfair. Bruce Arians, who retired as the Buccaneers head coach...
Calijah Kancey embracing Aaron Donald's legacy at Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh junior defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is ready to be the latest in a long line of Panthers who have made their way to the NFL
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers took the practice field with a few familiar faces who haven’t been out there the last few weeks. Wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams participated during the individual period of practice, inching closer to making their return. Both players were listed on the injury report as a limited participant.
Raleigh News & Observer
Green Bay Packers vs Tennessee Titans Odds, Best Bets & Picks
We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers host Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans on the Week 11 edition of Thursday Night Football, a clash of playoff hopefuls looking to build momentum for the stretch run.
Raleigh News & Observer
Chargers HC Brandon Staley Says Defensive Gameplan Against 49ers Was Among the Best He’s Called
The Chargers fell short of defeating the 49ers Sunday night at Levi's Stadium, but it wasn't as a result of a lacking defense. Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Monday he felt the gameplan on defense was among the best he's called. "I thought from an execution standpoint, considering the caliber...
Raleigh News & Observer
‘Stronger Bones’: Josh Allen Reveals Perspective on Bills Losses
Not long ago, the idea of back-to-back losses seemed an unlikely fate for Josh Allen’s Buffalo Bills. But the QB and his suddenly struggling Bills are now trying to calmly search for answers while preaching “perspective.”. In that later category comes Allen telling NFL Network, “Let’s go about...
Raleigh News & Observer
Las Vegas Raiders OC Mick Lombardi Week 11 Update
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) were embarrassed on Sunday after another horrific loss to the Indianapolis Colts. OC Lombardi gave his weekly status update on the team moments ago, and you can watch the entire video, and read the transcript below. Offensive Coordinator Mick Lombardi. Q: How big of...
Raleigh News & Observer
Baker Mayfield talks return to QB1 spot. Panthers have plan for ailing secondary
Baker Mayfield isn’t thinking beyond Sunday’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.. The newly minted starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers just wants to win as he makes his first NFL start since the home loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. “It’s pretty important to win,...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Power Rankings: Texans Continuing to Fall Behind Other Franchises
You may have heard this before, but the Houston Texans failed to capitalize on opportunities and lost yet another game. This time, it was a 24-16 loss to the New York Giants. Early in the season, when the team was losing games despite having fourth-quarter leads, we were hearing from coach Lovie Smith and others how close the Texans were to be a competitive squad.
Raleigh News & Observer
Bruce Arians criticizes Tom Brady’s performance during three-game losing streak
If there's one thing we know about former Buccaneers head coach and current senior advisor Bruce Arians, it's that he doesn't mince words. When you ask Arians a question, he's going to provide a direct response no matter if it miffs someone or not. Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich took a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Saints Sign RB David Johnson to Practice Squad
View the original article to see embedded media. The Saints are signing former All-Pro running back David Johnson to its practice squad, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Johnson has yet to play in the NFL this season. Johnson was a star tailback just a few years ago, and it...
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants Week 11 Injury Report: Relatively Healthy
The New York Giants are relatively healthy to start the new work week ahead of their game Sunday against the Lions. Head coach Brian Daboll said that defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (workload management), outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (illness), and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) are among those who weren't going to practice Wednesday. Of those, only BEliinger isn't expected to be available for Sunday's home game.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 10?
Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers. For reference on last week's numbers, here...
Raleigh News & Observer
Carolina Panthers Injury Report - 11/16
QB PJ Walker (ankle) LB Frankie Luvu (illness) DT Daviyon Nixon (illness) S Juston Burris (illness) You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:. Facebook - @PanthersOnSI. Twitter - @AllPanthers_ and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Release 2 From Practice Squad
The New Orleans Saints have released running backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from their practice squad, according to reports. Howard, 28, was a fifth-round selection of the Bears in the 2016 NFL Draft. He played three seasons in Chicago, rushing for a total of 3,370 yards with 25 touchdowns. He'd play the last three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, rushing for 958 yards and scoring 10 touchdowns.
Raleigh News & Observer
Packers Release Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have given up on two promising members of their 2021 draft class, with the team releasing third-round receiver Amari Rodgers and seventh-round running back Kylin Hill on Tuesday. Rodgers was billed as a “complete football player” after the draft but he...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale Bets $1.5M on Houston Cougars
View the original article to see embedded media. Watch out college basketball fans, Jim ‘Mattress Mack’ McIngvale is back with a high-rolling bet on the Cougars. McIngvale has placed another $1 million bet on Houston (+900) to win the national championship. According to Action Network, he has bet a total of $1.5 million to win $14 million.
