ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Six Deaths Confirmed At Dallas Air Show Collision

By Danielle Shockey
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l40cu_0j9Kvgor00

Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames during a Dallas air show, leaving six people dead, according to officials.

National transportation officials were investigating the cause of Saturday’s collision, which came three years after the crash of a World War II-era bomber in Connecticut that killed seven, and amid ongoing concern about the safety of air shows involving older warplanes, according to the AP.

Emergency crews raced to the crash scene at the Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles from the city’s downtown.

News footage from the scene showed the crumpled wreckage of the planes in a grassy area inside the airport perimeter.

Warning: The Video Below Contains Language And May Be Disturbing To Some

The in-air collision during the Wings over Dallas air show claimed six lives, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday, citing the county medical examiner.

Authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims, he said.

It was not clear if there were any injuries or fatalities on the ground. Dallas Fire-Rescue told The Dallas Morning News there were no reports of injuries there.

Visit Tampafp.com for Politics , Sports , and National Headlines . Support journalism by clicking here to our GiveSendGo or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here .

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here .

Advertisement

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWTX

North Texas police officer killed in the line of duty

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas (KWTX) - The Grand Prairie Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own who died in the line of duty Monday evening. Officer Brandon Paul Tsai, 32, was killed after he was involved in a traffic collision around 10:45 p.m. Nov. 14 while attempting to stop a vehicle with a fictitious paper license plate near the intersection of SW 3rd and Pioneer Parkway.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dallasexpress.com

Digging into Dallas District 2’s Unpublicized Crime

As previously reported in The Dallas Express, Jesse Moreno was recently named Crime Boss of the Month because of the steep increase in City Council District 2’s Crime Score compared to October 2021. The councilman’s Crime Score shot up 12.66% and saw significant spikes in Assaults, Drug Offenses, Larceny,...
DALLAS, TX
peoplenewspapers.com

One Killed After Crash on Preston Road

One man was killed after a crash Nov. 12 in the 9300 block of Preston Road. Dallas police say a 59-year-old man was driving a Chevrolet Corvette northbound in the 9300 block of Preston Road shortly before 2:30 p.m. when he lost control of the Corvette, and hit a Lexus going southbound on Preston.
DALLAS, TX
K945

Bomber And Plane Collide At Dallas Air Show

Tragedy struck the Commemorative Air Force's Wings Over Dallas Show today in Texas. Early reports, and video evidence, shows two planes colliding during the show. The large plane has been identified by multiple witnesses as a World War II era B-17 bomber. The Dallas Morning News and WFAA-TV report the bomber as a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress. The smaller plane was not identified online in witness posts.
DALLAS, TX
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities

In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexaminer.com

Modern-day redlining in Dallas

Historically, the city of Dallas has been divided with economic opportunities mostly available to communities north of I-30. It has been this way since in 1937 when the city’s governing body designated certain areas in South Dallas as red zones and unsafe for investment, thus creating the term “redlining.”
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Juveniles Allegedly Push Older Man into DART Bus

Four suspects got into an argument and altercation on Thursday with an older man and pushed the man into a passing DART bus, according to Dallas Police. Officers were called to Forest Lane and Meadowknoll Drive at about 1:50 p.m. on November 10 for a disturbance. When Dallas Police arrived...
DALLAS, TX
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
144K+
Followers
19K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy