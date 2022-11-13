Six Deaths Confirmed At Dallas Air Show Collision

Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground in a ball of flames during a Dallas air show, leaving six people dead, according to officials.

National transportation officials were investigating the cause of Saturday’s collision, which came three years after the crash of a World War II-era bomber in Connecticut that killed seven, and amid ongoing concern about the safety of air shows involving older warplanes, according to the AP.

Emergency crews raced to the crash scene at the Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles from the city’s downtown.

News footage from the scene showed the crumpled wreckage of the planes in a grassy area inside the airport perimeter.

Warning: The Video Below Contains Language And May Be Disturbing To Some

The in-air collision during the Wings over Dallas air show claimed six lives, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins tweeted Sunday, citing the county medical examiner.

Authorities are continuing to work to identify the victims, he said.

It was not clear if there were any injuries or fatalities on the ground. Dallas Fire-Rescue told The Dallas Morning News there were no reports of injuries there.

