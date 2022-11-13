Read full article on original website
Velma Jackson’s Luckett Plays With Added Purpose to Honor Uncle, Close Friend
Velma Jackson senior Demontavious Luckett is having a different kind of season. He says he is having more accomplishments and playing stronger on the field. He is also playing with an added sense of purpose in 2022 as he honors his uncle and close friend by wearing a large, shiny necklace with their pictures on […]
Mississippi baker competes in Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi baker will show off her skills while competing on the upcoming season of the Christmas Cookie Challenge on the Food Network. Beth Hennington is a consummate entrepreneur. As a teenager, her grandmother saw potential and invested in her artistic ability by signing her up for as summer art course at Mississippi College in Clinton with Wyatt Waters.
Grandparent carjacked while dropping child off at Jackson school. Mississippi officials searching for suspect.
A grandparent was carjacked Tuesday morning while dropping their grandchild off a Jackson middle school Tuesday. Officials are looking for the suspect, who reportedly came from a wooded area near Cardozo Middle School on McDowell Road Extension and then proceeded to threaten to use a weapon before stealing the victim’s 2009 Ford Explorer Limited.
Grandparent carjacked while dropping student off at Jackson middle school
JACKSON, Miss. — A grandparent was carjacked Tuesday while dropping a student off at Cardozo Middle School. The incident was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at the school on McDowell Road Extension. Jackson Public Schools officials said the suspect came from a wooded area east of the school. He...
Postal Service job fair to be hosted Nov. 17 for positions in eastern Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WKRG) – The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) will host a job fair for position openings in east Mississippi from Bay Springs to Lucedale. The event is scheduled at the Hattiesburg Post Office, 220 S 40th Avenue, on Thursday, November 17 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.. USPS locations hiring include Bay Springs, Beaumont, […]
Jackson waterline breaks near church in Clinton
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson waterline broke near Wildwood Baptist Church in Clinton Monday. “All northbound traffic is being rerouted to Springridge Road via South McRaven Road > Siwell Road > McRaven Road before returning to Springridge Road,” the City of Clinton said in a Facebook post. According...
Jackson city councilman hosts Crop Drop ahead of holidays
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As families begin shopping for holiday meals, many are noticing how the cost of groceries has gone up. One Jackson leader stepped in to help. Councilman Brian Grizzell hosted a Crop Drop at Grove Park Community Center to help fight food inflation. He said as family holiday menu preparations are underway, […]
Mississippi rescue pup wins in national ‘dirty dogs’ contest
Brookhaven’s BARL, the local animal rescue league, has won second place in this year’s 11th annual “Dirty Dogs Contest.”. Dirty and unkempt dogs are sometimes a rescue group’s worse nightmare, especially since potential adopters tend to pass them right by in a shelter. That’s why American...
Grandfather shoots grandson ‘multiple times’ inside Byram home
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - A grandfather sent his grandson to the hospital in serious condition after shooting him multiple times, according to police. The grandfather has since been arrested for aggravated assault/domestic violence and is being held in the Hinds County Detention Center. The grandchild, who is 18, is at...
Woman shot in stomach outside Jackson nightclub was pregnant, family members say
JACKSON, Miss. — The family of a 29-year-old woman who was shot in the stomach outside a Jackson nightclub found out after surgery that she had been 9-weeks pregnant. Terri Evans' family said in a statement that the 29-year-old wasn't aware that she was pregnant when she was shot Friday night outside Club Plus on Robinson Road. According to officials, the club's owner, Carl Powell, 45, was involved in an argument outside the club, which led to the shooting.
CommUNITY Champion: Jackson Free Clinic's Alex Fratesi
JACKSON, Miss. — For more than two decades, theJackson Free Clinic has provided free medical services to people without health insurance. But it's not your average clinic, because of the people who keep it going. Students become both teachers and medical providers at the clinic, which opens its doors...
Grants Ferry Parkway open in Brandon
BRANDON, Miss. — The Grants Ferry Parkway is open to drivers after 20 years in the making. The parkway in Brandon connects North Trickhambridge Road to Highway 471. According to Mayor Butch Lee, the connection improves traffic flow through the city. Melanie Black, a Brandon resident, took her first...
Restaurant Review:Superior Crab by Bethany Claire Johnson
I went to Superior Crab on its grand opening with full knowledge of my seafood allergy. I didn’t care. I was so excited for a new style of restaurant in Vicksburg. Even though the restaurant was packed, there was no wait. I was surprised. They were getting orders out faster than people could order them.
Abandoned farm building catches fire near Terry Road in South Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A fire broke out at a building off Terry Road in South Jackson Monday. It started around 7:30 p.m. in the area near Raymond Road, where Terry Road becomes University Boulevard. Firefighters on the scene tell WLBT it’s some type of abandoned farm building. You could...
Drive-by shooting that damaged Jackson home, car under investigation
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a drive-by shooting. A family who lives on Spencer Drive said they were inside their house Monday morning, when someone drove by and fired shots, striking the house and a car that was parked on the street. Nishauntie Broome said she and...
Oklahoma jail escapee arrested in Madison County following a high-speed chase
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. — An Oklahoma man is in custody in Madison county after leading several law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase in an alleged stolen vehicle. According to Captain Kevin Newman of the Madison Police Department, Thomas W. Cofer, 29, was allegedly driving a stolen 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck Wednesday morning, west on the highway 463 overpass over I-55 in Madison when officers attempted to stop Cofer.
Mississippi club owner accused of shooting woman during fight
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Jackson police arrested a club owner after a woman was shot. Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the shooting happened on Saturday, November 12 at Plush Jxn on Robinson Road. According to Hearn, Carl Powell, the club owner, was arrested shortly after the shooting happened. Police believe an altercation between Powell […]
‘It’s heartbreaking’: Water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, put dialysis patients in danger
In August, rain and flooding overwhelmed a water treatment plant in Jackson, Mississippi. For weeks, many people were left with unsafe water — or no water at all. For people with kidney disease, it was an especially dangerous situation. T.J. Mayfield of the Mississippi Kidney Foundation says many people...
Two killed in Copiah County murder-suicide
COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County deputies are investigating after two people were killed in what investigators believe was a murder-suicide. According to Sheriff Byron Swilley, the victims were identified as 47-year-old Terry Taylor and 44-year-old Christine Taylor. The two were married. The incident happened on Sunday, November 13 at a home on Hopewell […]
Saturday – Shots Fired At Hugh Ellard Park
7:25 pm – Officials responded to shots fired at Hugh Ellard Park. No reports of any injuries at the time. 8:44 pm – An officer was requested to Wendy’s for a dispute between two individuals.
