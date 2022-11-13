ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best holiday event: Deck The Chairs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deck The Chairs has returned as your choice for Jacksonville’s best holiday event!. What is Deck The Chairs? According to the creators, an event that promotes arts and arts education. It might not be surprising to learn that the community-supported exhibit features decorated lifeguard chairs.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best food truck: 93 Hibachi

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Perhaps you’ve seen the long line — and for good reason! 93 Hibachi is your choice for Jacksonville’s best food truck in 2022. According to its Facebook page, 93 Hibachi is said to be the first Black-owned and operated hibachi food truck in the Jacksonville area. It had it’s grand opening back in March 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Eater

Where to Find the Best Italian Restaurants in Jacksonville

Pasta, pizza, and meatballs, oh my! Italian food in Jacksonville may be a little challenging to find, but if you look in the right strip malls or shopping plazas, some culinary gems are just waiting to be found. From housemate sausages and pasta to incredible appetizers and desserts, the best...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best makery: Seaside Shoppes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For a second year in a row, you’ve made Seaside Shoppes the best makery in Jacksonville. The shop is described as an “artist co-op with more than 40 local vendors,” according to the website. The store sells fine art, jewelry, soaps, pillows, home...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
residentnews.net

Feeding Northeast Florida hosts annual Empty Bowls luncheon

Handmade bowls of varying shapes, sizes, colors and designs filled two long rows of tables for guests to choose from at Feeding Northeast Florida’s annual Empty Bowls event. “[Empty Bowls] is an incredible opportunity, number one, as a relatively young food bank, to be able to expose people to the work that we do, expose people to the problem that exists and continues to exist post-COVID for people who just simply can’t make a paycheck stretch far enough to cover those expenses,” said Feeding Northeast Florida President and CEO Susan King before the luncheon began. “We are just grateful to everybody who’s here, to the sponsors who have come out to support the event.”
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Best holiday light display: St. Augustine Nights of Lights

JaxBest applies to the Jacksonville area, and it comes as little surprise that your choice for the best light display is St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights event, which attracts people from all over. It’s made the JaxBest list before, specifically last year when it was your choice for best...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

The last days of Adventure Landing

Aerial photo of Adventure Landing’s main waterpark area. Photos by Erik Hamilton. Adventure Landing came onto the scene in 1995, the brainchild of Hank and Susan Woodburn. Since 1971, Hank Woodburn had worked for minigolf business Putt-Putt, where he specialized in updating aging venues, adding new features and attractions to keep things fresh. In 1994, Putt-Putt sent the Woodburns to Jacksonville so that Hank could work his magic on the city’s two aging locations on Beach Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. Woodburn overhauled both parks with then-cutting edge features like arcades, go-karts and batting cages, giving the two locations stronger prospects for attracting customers than minigolf alone. This accomplished, the Woodburns then set their sights on something new: the biggest amusement park in the First Coast.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
First Coast News

Stories of Service: Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Bebernitz

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's "Stories of Service," we want to honor a hometown hero who was 5 years old when he decided he wanted to be a firefighter. For the last 25 years, Senior Master Sergeant Aaron Bebernitz has been living his dream with the Jacksonville Fire Department and the United States Air Force.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s best scenic trial: Timucuan Preserve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning as one of your favorites — the Timucuan Preserve has once again been named your favorite scenic trail in the Jacksonville area. This 46,000-acre ecological and historical preserve features several individual parks, each steeped in its own natural and cultural history. An afternoon hike might bring you to Fort Caroline National Memorial, Kingsley Plantation, Pumpkin Hill or the Talbot Islands.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Crews save two dogs from Sandalwood area house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews saved two dogs from a house fire in the Sandalwood area on Wednesday morning. Around 6:35 a.m., crews arrived to a home on fire in the 11100 block of Coldfield Drive. The fire began in the kitchen, officials said. Thankfully, the family was not home at the time as they had already left for work.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy