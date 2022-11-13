Read full article on original website
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Orange Park restaurants temporarily closed by inspectorsDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Update: Middleburg missing man has been locatedZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Orange Park man arrested for aggravated assault, possession of firearm as a known felonZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg tree business fire expected to burn for monthsJulie MorganMiddleburg, FL
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best holiday event: Deck The Chairs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deck The Chairs has returned as your choice for Jacksonville’s best holiday event!. What is Deck The Chairs? According to the creators, an event that promotes arts and arts education. It might not be surprising to learn that the community-supported exhibit features decorated lifeguard chairs.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best food truck: 93 Hibachi
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Perhaps you’ve seen the long line — and for good reason! 93 Hibachi is your choice for Jacksonville’s best food truck in 2022. According to its Facebook page, 93 Hibachi is said to be the first Black-owned and operated hibachi food truck in the Jacksonville area. It had it’s grand opening back in March 2021.
News4Jax.com
Results of survey to assess needs of Jacksonville-area veterans, their families released
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over a quarter of the people living in Jacksonville are in the military or a veteran, and their needs are a crucial part of city government. That’s why one national group conducted a survey in Northeast Florida to let city leaders know what next steps need to be taken to help veterans.
Eater
Where to Find the Best Italian Restaurants in Jacksonville
Pasta, pizza, and meatballs, oh my! Italian food in Jacksonville may be a little challenging to find, but if you look in the right strip malls or shopping plazas, some culinary gems are just waiting to be found. From housemate sausages and pasta to incredible appetizers and desserts, the best...
Bradford quintuplets celebrate their 10th birthday!
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — Ten years ago, Stacy Dyal and her husband, Kelley, went from having no children, to having five! Kyndall, Kamryn, Kayleigh, Kyleigh, and Kaleb turn 10 Tuesday!. We have covered the Dyal quintuplets since they were babies, and their family has a remarkable story. The Dyals...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best makery: Seaside Shoppes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For a second year in a row, you’ve made Seaside Shoppes the best makery in Jacksonville. The shop is described as an “artist co-op with more than 40 local vendors,” according to the website. The store sells fine art, jewelry, soaps, pillows, home...
residentnews.net
Feeding Northeast Florida hosts annual Empty Bowls luncheon
Handmade bowls of varying shapes, sizes, colors and designs filled two long rows of tables for guests to choose from at Feeding Northeast Florida’s annual Empty Bowls event. “[Empty Bowls] is an incredible opportunity, number one, as a relatively young food bank, to be able to expose people to the work that we do, expose people to the problem that exists and continues to exist post-COVID for people who just simply can’t make a paycheck stretch far enough to cover those expenses,” said Feeding Northeast Florida President and CEO Susan King before the luncheon began. “We are just grateful to everybody who’s here, to the sponsors who have come out to support the event.”
News4Jax.com
Best holiday light display: St. Augustine Nights of Lights
JaxBest applies to the Jacksonville area, and it comes as little surprise that your choice for the best light display is St. Augustine’s Nights of Lights event, which attracts people from all over. It’s made the JaxBest list before, specifically last year when it was your choice for best...
thejaxsonmag.com
The last days of Adventure Landing
Aerial photo of Adventure Landing’s main waterpark area. Photos by Erik Hamilton. Adventure Landing came onto the scene in 1995, the brainchild of Hank and Susan Woodburn. Since 1971, Hank Woodburn had worked for minigolf business Putt-Putt, where he specialized in updating aging venues, adding new features and attractions to keep things fresh. In 1994, Putt-Putt sent the Woodburns to Jacksonville so that Hank could work his magic on the city’s two aging locations on Beach Boulevard and Blanding Boulevard. Woodburn overhauled both parks with then-cutting edge features like arcades, go-karts and batting cages, giving the two locations stronger prospects for attracting customers than minigolf alone. This accomplished, the Woodburns then set their sights on something new: the biggest amusement park in the First Coast.
News4Jax.com
Springfield neighbors continue looking for ‘callous’ man sought in disappearance of cats
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – People living in the Springfield neighborhood of Jacksonville say they are disturbed by reports of someone capturing cats in the area. One incident was caught on camera, which News4JAX first showed Monday. One woman said nearly two dozen cats have been reported missing from the area since the beginning of the year.
Beating inflation: Buying groceries for a family of four without breaking the bank
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Empty shelves and higher prices are making it harder for families to shop for weekly groceries. Action News Jax, Meghan Moriarty, worked with a Jacksonville grocery chain and Baptist Health dietician to shop for a family of four for five nights of dinner, spending under $25 a night.
Stories of Service: Senior Master Sgt. Aaron Bebernitz
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — In this week's "Stories of Service," we want to honor a hometown hero who was 5 years old when he decided he wanted to be a firefighter. For the last 25 years, Senior Master Sergeant Aaron Bebernitz has been living his dream with the Jacksonville Fire Department and the United States Air Force.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best happy hour: The Blue Fish Restaurant and Oyster Bar
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This year’s winner for Jacksonville’s best happy hour takes us to the Avondale neighborhood, where you’ll find The Blue Fish Restaurant and Oyster Bar. Happy hour at the Blue Fish is Monday through Friday, and it lasts from 3 p.m. all the way...
Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology evacuated due to smoke coming from a bathroom
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Students and staff at Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology had to evacuate the building for about 45 minutes on Monday afternoon due to smoke in the building, according to a message sent to parents by the principal. The smoke was coming from a second-floor bathroom...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville’s best scenic trial: Timucuan Preserve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Returning as one of your favorites — the Timucuan Preserve has once again been named your favorite scenic trail in the Jacksonville area. This 46,000-acre ecological and historical preserve features several individual parks, each steeped in its own natural and cultural history. An afternoon hike might bring you to Fort Caroline National Memorial, Kingsley Plantation, Pumpkin Hill or the Talbot Islands.
'You really saved our lives' | Woman's quest to thank her 'highway hero' touches thousands
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman's search for the man who saved her and her husband from a terrible car crash has thousands helping the cause. "It got cold in New Orleans recently, and my back started to hurt," said Rose Andresen. Those winter back aches always make Andresen think...
Crews save two dogs from Sandalwood area house fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews saved two dogs from a house fire in the Sandalwood area on Wednesday morning. Around 6:35 a.m., crews arrived to a home on fire in the 11100 block of Coldfield Drive. The fire began in the kitchen, officials said. Thankfully, the family was not home at the time as they had already left for work.
News4Jax.com
City workers sent to remove numerous dogs from Northside Jacksonville home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Vice Squad and Animal Care & Protective Services served an arrest warrant Wednesday at a home on the Northside, and a city spokesperson said it expects nearly 20 dogs to be removed. The home is on Castle Boulevard. Records show the...
Jacsonville Beach's dunes should be fully renourished by 2024, but who's paying for it?
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Despite taking another big hit from Nicole, Jacksonville Beach’s dunes did the job and did not breach. It’s going to take a while for the dunes to return to their previous state before Hurricane Ian and Tropical Storm Nicole. A state that is...
Jacksonville restaurants adding 'temporary inflation charge' on customers' bills
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Inflation is causing the price of food, gas, and electricity to rise and with that, local restaurants are having to find solutions. Some are putting a "temporary inflation charge" on customers' bills. On the Nextdoor app, a neighbor from the World Golf Village put up a...
