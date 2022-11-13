Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson continues trending up
Allen Park — After a strong performance against the Chicago Bears, it sure does feel like Detroit Lions rookie Aidan Hutchinson has turned a corner. And that's according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Monday at the Lions' facility in Allen Park again sang the praises of the No. 2 overall pick, a "pretty instinctive player" who "picks up things pretty fast." In Chicago, Hutchinson sacked Bears quarterback Justin Fields on the final drive, had eight tackles, and made a monster play covering a tight-end screen to Cole Kmet, which forced Fields into a pick-6.
Calijah Kancey embracing Aaron Donald's legacy at Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh junior defensive tackle Calijah Kancey is ready to be the latest in a long line of Panthers who have made their way to the NFL
Detroit News
Wednesday's NFL: Deshaun Watson back practicing with Browns during suspension
Berea, Ohio — Deshaun Watson is practicing with the Browns for the first time since his 11-game NFL suspension started in August. Watson, who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than two dozen women in Texas, returned to the field with his teammates on Wednesday. Despite temperatures in...
Detroit News
Giants' Brian Daboll shares 'entertaining' story about Lions coach Dan Campbell
Allen Park — New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has met a lot of coaches in his day. With 25 years of coaching experience at the pro and college levels under his belt, he's also done a lot of interviews. It's hard to imagine that any of them are more interesting than the one he shared Wednesday about the time he interviewed Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
Detroit News
NFL picks, Week 11
Justin Rogers, Nolan Bianchi, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions for Week 11 of the NFL season. All picks made against the spread. Bianchi: Bears (best bet) Niyo: Falcons. Wojo: Falcons. Eagles -8.5 at Colts. Rogers: Colts. Bianchi: Colts. Niyo: Eagles. Wojo: Eagles. Rams...
Detroit News
Lions not concerned about health of center Frank Ragnow: 'He's telling me he's going'
Allen Park — It’s still not time to push the panic button on the injury status of former All-Pro Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow. That’s at least according to head coach Dan Campbell, who on Wednesday again poked fun at the concern of Ragnow leaving Sunday’s win against the Chicago Bears in a walking boot.
Detroit News
Wojo: In chaotic NFL, can Lions actually start climbing?
Detroit — It’s been topsy, turvy and even a little tipsy. Halfway through the season, the Lions have revealed all sides of who they are, and a few interesting signs of who they can be. They’re 3-6 and on a two-game winning streak for the first time in...
Detroit News
The Detroit News' 2022 Detroit Lions midseason grades
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News' midseason grades for the Detroit Lions' 2022 season, compiled by Justin Rogers. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery. Through nine games, the Detroit Lions aren’t too far off preseason expectations, but they’ve taken a frustrating route to reach...
Detroit News
Four Downs: Lauding St. Brown, Okudah — and Fields — and Swift's rough road back
Chicago — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 31-30 victory over the Chicago Bears. Two years ago, the Lions faced a difficult draft-day decision, having to choose between a franchise-caliber offensive lineman or an heir apparent at quarterback. Ultimately, with the recently acquired Jared Goff under contract a few more seasons, the team opted for Penei Sewell over Justin Fields. And I’m sure the front office, coaching staff and many fans will stand by that decision. After all, Sewell has developed into an excellent player with an unquestionably bright future.
Detroit News
Pistons center Isaiah Stewart to miss 2-3 weeks with sprained big toe
Detroit — Injuries continue to pile up for the Pistons, and the latest blow to the roster could be the most detrimental. Third-year center Isaiah Stewart will miss Detroit's upcoming 6-game west coast trip due to a sprained big toe suffered in Monday's 115-111 loss to the Toronto Raptors, according to a release from the team. He will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.
Detroit News
Tigers hire three coaches to form a new hitting department, make roster moves
Detroit — The Tigers didn’t just hire a new hitting coach. They’ve installed a new hitting department. On Tuesday, the Tigers announced the hiring of Michael Brdar and Keith Beauregard as big-league hitting coaches and James Rowson as assistant hitting coach. Presumably, they will join holdover Adam Melhuse to make a four-man hitting group.
Detroit News
Henning: Projecting what Scott Harris' moves to revamp Tigers' scouting could mean
Scott Harris had been on the job minutes, maybe hours, but apparently, not much longer, when on Oct. 6 he made his first big move as the Tigers’ new front-office chief. He fired his 12-year director of amateur scouting, Scott Pleis, whose primary responsibility was to turn Draft Day into a talent conduit that would make the Tigers’ roster competitive, at worst, and playoff-grade, ideally.
