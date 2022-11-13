Chicago — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 31-30 victory over the Chicago Bears. Two years ago, the Lions faced a difficult draft-day decision, having to choose between a franchise-caliber offensive lineman or an heir apparent at quarterback. Ultimately, with the recently acquired Jared Goff under contract a few more seasons, the team opted for Penei Sewell over Justin Fields. And I’m sure the front office, coaching staff and many fans will stand by that decision. After all, Sewell has developed into an excellent player with an unquestionably bright future.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO